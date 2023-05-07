Unspeakable is a True Crime Podcast hosted by Criminal Justice educator, Law Enforcement expert and former Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Classification...
Available Episodes
Killer Grades
In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly tells the story of how far one may go to get good grades in the the classroom...earned or otherwise!#podcasts #unspeakablekellyjennings
7/26/2023
36:18
Vigilante Part 3 | The Jody Plauche Interview
In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly wraps up the story of Gary Plauche with an interview with his son Jody.in 1984 Gary publicly killed Jeff Doucet, who had kidnapped, raped and molested Plauché's prepubescent son, Jody in Louisiana.Link to purchase Jody Plauche's book on amazon“Why, Gary, Why?”: The Jody Plauché StoryCLICK HERE#GaryPlauche #JodyPlauche #Vigilante
7/19/2023
51:35
Vigilante Part 2 | The Gary Plauche Story
In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly continues the story of Gary Plauche.in 1984 Gary publicly killed Jeff Doucet, who had kidnapped, raped and molested Plauché's prepubescent son, Jody in Louisiana.#GaryPlauche #JodyPlauche #Vigilante
7/12/2023
1:02:53
A Call To Action
In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Killy discusses two big announcements including her LIVE event coming on July 28th and her nomination for a peoples choice podcast award and how you can help!Also included is a short trailer for Coffee and Cases Podcast! Check them out on your favorite podcast listening platform!Link to vote in for Kelly in the People's Choice Podcast Awards in the True Crime category.https://www.PodcastAwards.com#Podcastawards #peopleschoicepodcastawards #truecrime #unspeakablekellyjennings #podcasts
7/5/2023
15:22
Vigilante | The Gary Plauche Story
In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly tells the story of Gary Plauche.in 1984 Gary publicly killed Jeff Doucet, who had kidnapped, raped and molested Plauché's prepubescent son, Jody in Louisiana.#GaryPlauche #JodyPlauche #Vigilante #podcasts #truecrime