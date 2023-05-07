Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings in the App
Listen to Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Podcast Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings
Podcast Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Envision Podcast Studios
add
Unspeakable is a True Crime Podcast hosted by Criminal Justice educator, Law Enforcement expert and former Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Classification...
More
True Crime
Unspeakable is a True Crime Podcast hosted by Criminal Justice educator, Law Enforcement expert and former Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Classification...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • Killer Grades
    In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly tells the story of how far one may go to get good grades in the the classroom...earned or otherwise!#podcasts #unspeakablekellyjennings
    7/26/2023
    36:18
  • Vigilante Part 3 | The Jody Plauche Interview
    In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly wraps up the story of Gary Plauche with an interview with his son Jody.in 1984 Gary publicly killed Jeff Doucet, who had kidnapped, raped and molested Plauché's prepubescent son, Jody in Louisiana.Link to purchase Jody Plauche's book on amazon“Why, Gary, Why?”: The Jody Plauché StoryCLICK HERE#GaryPlauche #JodyPlauche #Vigilante
    7/19/2023
    51:35
  • Vigilante Part 2 | The Gary Plauche Story
    In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly continues the story of Gary Plauche.in 1984 Gary publicly killed Jeff Doucet, who had kidnapped, raped and molested Plauché's prepubescent son, Jody in Louisiana.#GaryPlauche #JodyPlauche #Vigilante
    7/12/2023
    1:02:53
  • A Call To Action
    In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Killy discusses two big announcements including her LIVE event coming on July 28th and her nomination for a peoples choice podcast award and how you can help!Also included is a short trailer for Coffee and Cases Podcast! Check them out on your favorite podcast listening platform!Link to vote in for Kelly in the People's Choice Podcast Awards in the True Crime category.https://www.PodcastAwards.com#Podcastawards #peopleschoicepodcastawards #truecrime #unspeakablekellyjennings #podcasts
    7/5/2023
    15:22
  • Vigilante | The Gary Plauche Story
    In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Kelly tells the story of Gary Plauche.in 1984 Gary publicly killed Jeff Doucet, who had kidnapped, raped and molested Plauché's prepubescent son, Jody in Louisiana.#GaryPlauche #JodyPlauche #Vigilante #podcasts #truecrime
    6/28/2023
    49:42

More True Crime podcasts

About Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Unspeakable is a True Crime Podcast hosted by Criminal Justice educator, Law Enforcement expert and former Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Classifications Officer Kelly Jennings.
Podcast website

Listen to Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings, Dateline NBC and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast By Kelly Jennings: Podcasts in Family