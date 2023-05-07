A Call To Action

In this episode of Unspeakable: A True Crime Podcast by Kelly Jennings, Killy discusses two big announcements including her LIVE event coming on July 28th and her nomination for a peoples choice podcast award and how you can help!Also included is a short trailer for Coffee and Cases Podcast! Check them out on your favorite podcast listening platform!Link to vote in for Kelly in the People's Choice Podcast Awards in the True Crime category.https://www.PodcastAwards.com#Podcastawards #peopleschoicepodcastawards #truecrime #unspeakablekellyjennings #podcasts