Welcome to Unsinkable: The Titanic Podcast, a comprehensive look at the ship, its crew + passengers, the art it has inspired, and the cultural history of its le... More
Available Episodes
5 of 91
OceanGate's Missing Sub Titan: What We Know
The Power of Progress: Mindset, Motion, & MomentumWelcome to the Power of Progress, where we change your fitness from a chore to a lifestyleListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showSupport Unsinkable on Patreon for as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/unsinkablepodOr buy me a coffee!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/labeadlesBuy Unsinkable shirts here!: https://www.bonfire.com/unsinkable-the-first-t-shirt/Support the pod via my Bookshop Storefront: https://bookshop.org/shop/unsinkablepodFind me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unsinkablepod/Website: https://www.unsinkablepod.com
6/20/2023
27:17
Season Two Finale: A Q&A with LA
Join me for--CAN YOU BELIEVE IT--my season two finale! John, my lovely and always-game husband, asks me all of YOUR questions and we touch on everything from Cameron's film's legacy to my favorite films to some very questionable potential strategies as a time traveler.Thank you to everyone who wrote in. Thank you to everyone who listens. This summer, consider supporting the pod on Patreon or by purchasing an Unsinkable tee in a great summer color. Links below.Paul Rudd: call me.See you in September. xx The Power of Progress: Mindset, Motion, & MomentumWelcome to the Power of Progress, where we change your fitness from a chore to a lifestyleListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showSupport Unsinkable on Patreon for as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/unsinkablepodOr buy me a coffee!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/labeadlesBuy Unsinkable shirts here!: https://www.bonfire.com/unsinkable-the-first-t-shirt/Support the pod via my Bookshop Storefront: https://bookshop.org/shop/unsinkablepodFind me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unsinkablepod/Website: https://www.unsinkablepod.com
6/7/2023
1:01:15
Pour a Cold One: The History of Wrexham Lager, Titanic's Draught Beer
Grab an ice cold glass and a bottle of your favorite ale or pilsner or lager, anything, and join me for a lively look at the history of beer AND the history of beer on Titanic. Was Wrexham Lager really the draught beer in third class? Was it the only beer on the ship? Lots of mythology to bust open here, and surprisingly a lot to be learned from the gender dynamics of the history of brewing too. Always new branches on the tree to study, always new lenses to look at Titanic through!Support the pod by buying books through my Bookshop. Here are a couple on the history of beer:https://bookshop.org/p/books/doctors-and-distillers-the-remarkable-medicinal-history-of-beer-wine-spirits-and-cocktails-camper-english/17791938?aid=80949&ean=9780143134923&listref=episodes-miscellanyhttps://bookshop.org/p/books/the-brewer-s-tale-a-history-of-the-world-according-to-beer-william-bostwick/7445423?aid=80949&ean=9780393351996&listref=episodes-miscellanyAnd here's the link to the Tides of History episode about female brewers:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beer-brewsters-and-womens-work-an-interview/id1257202425?i=1000423896126The Power of Progress: Mindset, Motion, & MomentumWelcome to the Power of Progress, where we change your fitness from a chore to a lifestyleListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showSupport Unsinkable on Patreon for as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/unsinkablepodOr buy me a coffee!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/labeadlesBuy Unsinkable shirts here!: https://www.bonfire.com/unsinkable-the-first-t-shirt/Support the pod via my Bookshop Storefront: https://bookshop.org/shop/unsinkablepodFind me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unsinkablepod/Website: https://www.unsinkablepod.com
5/24/2023
1:00:34
Submit Your Questions for the Season Two Finale!
Support the showSupport Unsinkable on Patreon for as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/unsinkablepodOr buy me a coffee!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/labeadlesBuy Unsinkable shirts here!: https://www.bonfire.com/unsinkable-the-first-t-shirt/Support the pod via my Bookshop Storefront: https://bookshop.org/shop/unsinkablepodFind me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unsinkablepod/Website: https://www.unsinkablepod.com
5/23/2023
4:08
Unsinkable Live from The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island
Join me for this, the podcast's very first official live show recording. I want to thank everyone at the Grand Hotel for hosting me -- it was a truly remarkable experience. I discuss the culinary life of the voyage, everything from ice cream to champagne to the lives of the workers on board. Cheers!*Recorded May 13, 2023The Power of Progress: Mindset, Motion, & MomentumWelcome to the Power of Progress, where we change your fitness from a chore to a lifestyleListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showSupport Unsinkable on Patreon for as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/unsinkablepodOr buy me a coffee!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/labeadlesBuy Unsinkable shirts here!: https://www.bonfire.com/unsinkable-the-first-t-shirt/Support the pod via my Bookshop Storefront: https://bookshop.org/shop/unsinkablepodFind me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unsinkablepod/Website: https://www.unsinkablepod.com
Welcome to Unsinkable: The Titanic Podcast, a comprehensive look at the ship, its crew + passengers, the art it has inspired, and the cultural history of its legacy (which is, of course, absolutely unsinkable). Hosted by historian L.A. Beadles, an absolute Titanic nerd.