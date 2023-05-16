Unsinkable: The Titanic Podcast

Pour a Cold One: The History of Wrexham Lager, Titanic's Draught Beer

Grab an ice cold glass and a bottle of your favorite ale or pilsner or lager, anything, and join me for a lively look at the history of beer AND the history of beer on Titanic. Was Wrexham Lager really the draught beer in third class? Was it the only beer on the ship? Lots of mythology to bust open here, and surprisingly a lot to be learned from the gender dynamics of the history of brewing too. Always new branches on the tree to study, always new lenses to look at Titanic through!Support the pod by buying books through my Bookshop. Here are a couple on the history of beer:https://bookshop.org/p/books/doctors-and-distillers-the-remarkable-medicinal-history-of-beer-wine-spirits-and-cocktails-camper-english/17791938?aid=80949&ean=9780143134923&listref=episodes-miscellanyhttps://bookshop.org/p/books/the-brewer-s-tale-a-history-of-the-world-according-to-beer-william-bostwick/7445423?aid=80949&ean=9780393351996&listref=episodes-miscellanyAnd here's the link to the Tides of History episode about female brewers:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beer-brewsters-and-womens-work-an-interview/id1257202425?i=1000423896126