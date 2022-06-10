In 1982, the nation was living in fear. One by one people in the Chicago area were dying. No one knew why — or who would be next. Law enforcement mobilized to a...

During the nationwide manhunt, a Kansas City police sergeant unveiled shocking new details about the suspected extortion letter writer. On a flight to Chicago, he brought two suitcases packed with information to share with the Tylenol Task Force about their suspect. He told investigators the story of a different man. Someone who went missing a few years before the Tylenol murders.

Back in 1978, the Kansas City police focused on James Lewis as a suspect in a missing person's case. A serious mistake during an interrogation would come back to haunt them. But in 1982, that investigation provided valuable insight to the Tylenol task force. And it helped end the weeks-long manhunt for the extortion letter writer. Meanwhile, the Chicago Police's main suspect, Roger Arnold, proved that he was a killer.

James Lewis was sentenced to prison for the extortion letter. But no one had been charged with the Tylenol murders. Then the FBI got a message. Lewis wanted to talk and help solve the crime. He gave the investigation a creative twist.

The top two suspects spent their lives after prison very differently. But it wouldn't be long before both were caught up in the Tylenol murders investigation again. This time, one was dead. And one was still alive. During an undercover operation, the FBI hoped one suspect would incriminate himself.

For the first time in a decade, there is movement on the Tylenol murders. Investigators traveled to meet with their top suspect in hopes of shoring up the case against him. The Tribune talked to him, too. They outline what evidence investigators say they have against Lewis –– and what they don't. Is the case bulletproof enough for prosecutors and a jury?

About Unsealed: The Tylenol Murders

In 1982, the nation was living in fear. One by one people in the Chicago area were dying. No one knew why — or who would be next. Law enforcement mobilized to answer the what, who and why. The what was Tylenol, laced with cyanide, placed randomly on store shelves to kill unsuspecting victims. But the who and the why? That would elude investigators for decades. If you think you know the story of the Tylenol Murders, think again. Award-winning Chicago Tribune investigative reporters Christy Gutowski and Stacy St. Clair uncover new and critical clues in law enforcement’s latest — and possibly last — attempt at closing one of the nation's most infamous unsolved cases.