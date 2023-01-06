The Unschooling Mom2Mom podcast is a quick conversation with Sue Patterson, coach, author, and mother of 3 grown unschoolers. Sue shares inspiration and tips to... More
Considering Unschooling
Are you on the fence about what to do?Are you leaving the school system and unsure which homeschooling method you should choose?Or maybe you've been homeschooling in a more traditional way and that just isn't working - for you or for the kids!That's what this episode is all about! I want to help you get some clarity so you can move forward. I have a little workout plan for you - don't worry, nothing too strenuous! But in one week, you'll have be on much steadier ground.Here's the link where you can find your "free workout" :https://www.unschoolingmom2mom.com/considering-unschoolingAnd if you need more Unschooling Information or Support:Private Coaching with Sue PattersonGroup Coaching through the Creating Confidence Membership ProgramJumping Into Unschooling CourseReach out if you need help figuring out how unschooling can work for your family! You don't have to do this alone!www.UnschoolingMom2Mom.com
6/13/2023
8:57
The Curious Path - An Unschooler's Journey from Confusion to Confidence
Parents who want to move from confusion about unschooling to confidence will be on a curious path! This episode of the Unschooling Mom2Mom Podcast shares some obstacles that you may bump into - and how to overcome them!You can read the transcript here: Confusion to ConfidenceAnd if you'd like more support on your own Unschooling Journey, here are some of the resources mentioned: Creating Confidence Membership GroupPodcast: Emotional Roller Coaster and Skeptical KidsPodcast: Are Your Kids Worried about Unschooling?Reach out if you need help figuring out how unschooling can work for your family! You don't have to do this alone!www.UnschoolingMom2Mom.com
6/7/2023
10:42
How to Deschool
Learn deschooling tips from Sue Patterson on this episode of the Unschooling Mom2Mom podcast. She provides specific practical suggestions for how to deschool when you're leaving the school system or leaving a more traditional approach to homeschooling.Join the Creating Confidence Membership group as we talk about deschooling this month and use the new Deschooling Challenge for June!Or bypass the membership and sign up for the Deschooling Challenge here.Deschooling Challenge.Here's the link for the transcript.And the YouTube Video: What is Deschooling?Reach out if you need help figuring out how unschooling can work for your family! You don't have to do this alone!www.UnschoolingMom2Mom.com
6/1/2023
11:12
Emotional Roller Coasters and Skeptical Kids
Questions keep rolling in after our Unschooling Q & A Webinar last week. So we'll answer two of them this week on the podcast:1) What do you do about the emotional roller coaster new unschoolers ride when they're just beginning the homeschooling path? and2) What do you do about kids who are used to being told what to do and can't figure out how they're going to learn anything with this unschooling approach?Good questions, right? I'll tackle them with you - and it's also over here at the blogpost where I'll also give you a few more resources to dive deeper.https://www.unschoolingmom2mom.com/unschooling-questions-parents-kidsAs always, get support in my membership every single day:Creating Confidence Membership (only $49/month)Or hop on a coaching call with me and I'll help you figure out your next steps:Private Coaching with Sue PattersonReach out if you need help figuring out how unschooling can work for your family! You don't have to do this alone!www.UnschoolingMom2Mom.com
5/26/2023
13:06
Unschooling vs. Homeschooling - What's the Difference?
Are you new to home education and looking for some clarifications about the difference between "homeschooling" and "unschooling?"This quick Unschooling Mom2Mom podcast will help you get the answers you're looking for. No more wondering if what you're hearing is correct!A few more UNSCHOOLING RESOURCES you'll want:Ultimate Unschooling Q & A - free webinar on May 18!Jumping Into Unschooling CourseLearning Math WITHOUT Curriculum CourseCreating Confidence Membership - group coaching1:1 Coaching with SueTranscript LinkReach out if you need help figuring out how unschooling can work for your family! You don't have to do this alone!www.UnschoolingMom2Mom.com
The Unschooling Mom2Mom podcast is a quick conversation with Sue Patterson, coach, author, and mother of 3 grown unschoolers. Sue shares inspiration and tips to help you find the unschooling confidence you're looking for! Even if you’re more of a “homeschooler” than an “unschooler,” these 10 minute(ish) podcasts can help you find more joy in parenting, educating and connecting with your children!