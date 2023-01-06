Emotional Roller Coasters and Skeptical Kids

Questions keep rolling in after our Unschooling Q & A Webinar last week. So we'll answer two of them this week on the podcast:1) What do you do about the emotional roller coaster new unschoolers ride when they're just beginning the homeschooling path? and2) What do you do about kids who are used to being told what to do and can't figure out how they're going to learn anything with this unschooling approach?Good questions, right? I'll tackle them with you - and it's also over here at the blogpost where I'll also give you a few more resources to dive deeper.https://www.unschoolingmom2mom.com/unschooling-questions-parents-kids