Justice is coming - blowing the whistle, fear & faith, & justice for those who lost loved ones

Get an inside look at what happens when you blow the whistle - it's not what you think. My client and dear friend, Jodi O'Malley joins me to discuss working for the federal government, exposing the Dept. of Health & Human Services, and the resulting impacts doing so has had on her life. We dive into confronting our own fears and the power God has to enable us to never turn a blind eye. Plus, justice is coming for those who lost loved ones or suffered injuries due to...well, everything, really. Tune in for this laundry list of reasons to have hope, inspiration, and realize this fight is nowhere near over.Grab a copy of Jodi's book – jodiomalleyrn.comIn need of legal representation? Click HereWebsite: www.YoderEsq.com