How can you exercise your rights if you don't even know them? Tune in as constitutional attorney Mike Yoder breaks down today's most controversial topics and addresses everything else we've been told we should never talk about.
Justice is coming - blowing the whistle, fear & faith, & justice for those who lost loved ones
Get an inside look at what happens when you blow the whistle - it's not what you think. My client and dear friend, Jodi O'Malley joins me to discuss working for the federal government, exposing the Dept. of Health & Human Services, and the resulting impacts doing so has had on her life. We dive into confronting our own fears and the power God has to enable us to never turn a blind eye. Plus, justice is coming for those who lost loved ones or suffered injuries due to...well, everything, really. Tune in for this laundry list of reasons to have hope, inspiration, and realize this fight is nowhere near over.Grab a copy of Jodi's book – jodiomalleyrn.comIn need of legal representation? Click HereWebsite: www.YoderEsq.com
3/8/2023
1:01:46
East Palestine & the WHO Treaty: Impact of international agreements & urbanism
Learn about the truth behind the East Palestine train crash, what this “WHO Treaty” is all about, and most importantly, what you NEED to do to protect yourself in these unprecedented times. Why did Gov. DeWine (OH) and Gov. Shapiro (PA) sign off on burning vinyl chloride? Do you know what happens when it’s burned? What are the deeper implications of the East Palestine train crash? Are we really safe anywhere? What are these so-called “15 minute cities” all about? Would you like to live in one? As our continues to choke in the hands of tyranny and communism, get answers to these questions and more by tuning into Episode 3 of Legally Armed.WORKSHOP: www.YoderEsq.com/book-online
2/28/2023
30:27
The PREP Act, Project Veritas, & "conservative" gatekeepers w/ @thatpatriotmom
This week I bring on @thatpatriotmom to discuss breaking developments in the PREP Act and how there may be relief after all for those who lost loved ones or were injured, the impact Project Veritas makes in the wake of a hostile takeover, and the ways so-called "conservatives" act as gatekeepers and hoard information. Tune in to learn more and get a glimpse into the reasons why @thatpatriotmom will forever be my favorite–and most beautiful–guest on Legally Armed.
2/10/2023
53:54
Welcome to Legally Armed
How can you exercise your rights if you don't even know them? Tune in as constitutional attorney Mike Yoder breaks down today's most controversial topics and addresses everything else we've been told we should never talk about. From religion to money, politics and law, sex, relationships, culture, and more, Mike's raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic take on the current state of affairs with an added legal twist is something you don't want to miss. You'll be guaranteed to laugh your ass off as you learn about your rights, our nation's history, and where the United States is headed in 2023.
