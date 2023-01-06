Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You in the App
Listen to Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Podcast Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You
Podcast Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Unbounce
add
Are robots coming for your jobs? Unprompted explores the ways that artificial intelligence is—and isn’t—transforming the world of digital marketing. We talk to ...
More
BusinessMarketingTechnology
Are robots coming for your jobs? Unprompted explores the ways that artificial intelligence is—and isn’t—transforming the world of digital marketing. We talk to ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Try AI
    Just about everyone has heard of ChatGPT, Midjourney and Dall-E, but these just scratch the surface of all the wild and cool AI tools out there. So the Unbounce team has taken it upon themselves to review nearly 150 AI tools, and they are bringing you their recommendations for best in class. In this episode, co-hosts Pete Housley and Garrett Hughes welcome special guest Saba El-Hilo as they review a plethora of AI tools and answer the questions: Would we use it? Do we see value in it? Or is it junk? Tune in to find out for yourself, and you might just walk away with your new favorite AI-powered marketing tool.Meet The Unprompted CrewPete Housley is host extraordinaire and CMO at Unbounce. His co-host this episode is Unbounce’s Manager of Content Marketing Garrett Hughes. This episode also features special guest Saba El-Hilo. Saba is Unbounce’s SVP of Data & Engineering, and leads the company’s engineering and data teams. Saba’s career includes more than 10 years of experience building top performing and innovative products. She has deep experience working with Big Data, ML technologies and building web applications and services. Most recently, Saba was the Head of Data Platform at Mapbox where she built and led multiple teams responsible for producing data products from a user base of more than half a billion monthly active users. Saba’s ability to build performant and highly scalable systems, mentor engineers, and foster diverse and healthy engineering teams will help Unbounce deliver valuable products to its customers.Key Quotes*”Who am I sharing my data with? That's really important, because at the end of the day our huge value at Unbounce is on our data set. And every company is trending that way. So who am I giving my value to, and am I getting that value in return?” - Saba El-Hilo*”This is like, ‘Are robots coming for your jobs?’ I feel like as a marketer, I could be more of a one man band if I had to be. And for smaller marketing teams where you wear many hats, some of these tools to me are just blowing my mind.” - Pete HousleyTime Stamps[2:29] AI in the news: Congress works to regulate AI[4:49] What are economists predicting the result of AI use on the job market will be?[6:42] Introducing special guest Saba El-Hilo, SVP of Data and Engineering at Unbounce[10:39] How is Unbounce leveraging AI tools? [11:52] How is AI impacting developers?[13:25] How does Saba evaluate new AI tools?[14:47] Introducing today’s theme: Try AI. The team tries out new AI tools and gives us their honest review.[16:34] Market Muse[17:36] Any Word[20:32] Synthesia[22:33] Munch[25:08] Wondercraft[27:21] Soundraw[28:59] Uizard[33:32] Descript[37:01] Lightning round of AI tool reviews[38:48] What lessons did the team learn about new AI tools?LinksConnect with…Pete HousleyFaye CampbellBreedon GrauerCheck out the AI tools we explored…Copywriting/Content Marketing: MarketMuse: AI analysis of content against the SERP.Anyword: AI copy generator specifically built for “marketing” use cases.Video Marketing:Synthesia: AI-generated videos with human-like actors.Munch: Cut long-form videos into social shareable snippets.Design:Uizard: Generate multi-screen mockups for websites, apps, and more from a text prompt. Podcasting:Wondercraft: Turn existing content into professional podcasts.Music:Soundraw: Instantly generate royalty-free music.Influencer Marketing:Affable.ai: “An AI companion for influencers.”Social MediaLately: An AI-powered social content generator.ContentStudio: AI-generated text/images for social posting.And more:Otter: AI transcription that includes a AI-powered chatbot (to search and summarize the content).Forms.app: AI form generator.TLDR This: Summarize long pieces of content into just a few sentences.Tome: AI-generated presentation decks.Quick Draw: Demonstration of Google’sd6f ability to detect doodles. Cleanup Pictures / Magic Studio: Remove elements from a photograph in-browser.Let’s Enhance: Upscale low-resolution photos with AI. FormulaBot: Generate custom Excel formulas through text prompts.Magical: AI writing assistant via browser extension.Descript: Text editing for audio files.Lumen / Fliki: Create videos summarizing text content (like blog posts).Learn more about UnbounceThis podcast is brought to you by Unbounce. Most AI marketing tools are… kinda the same. That’s because they’re built on the same, generic machine learning models—and they get you generic results in your marketing.Unbounce is different. It’s trained on data from billions of conversions, which means it gives you content and recommendations proven to get you more leads, sales, and signups.If you’re a marketer (or just someone doing marketing), you need Unbounce. You can build beautiful, high-converting landing pages for your ads and emails, plus get AI copywriting and conversion optimization tools—all powered by more than a decade of marketing data.Get the most conversions with Unbounce. Learn more at unbounce.com/unprompted.
    7/27/2023
    41:59
  • AI for Data Geeks
    In this episode, co-hosts Pete Housley and Faye Campbell explore a crucial aspect of modern marketing: shaping data to fuel AI technologies. As marketers embrace artificial intelligence and its potential, the quality and structure of their data play a pivotal role in unlocking the true power of AI. We'll be diving into how marketers shape their data and highlighting a few cutting-edge marketing technology tools that fuel AI-driven initiatives and anchor it all back to a day in the life of a digital marketer.Meet The Unprompted CrewPete Housley is host extraordinaire and CMO at Unbounce. His co-host this episode is Unbounce Director of Revenue Operations, Faye Campbell. This episode also features special guest Breedon Grauer. Breedon is CEO of Fastloop, Fusing Business Strategy with Technology Systems. By bridging cutting-edge technology and operational thinking, Fastloop helps build your organization’s vision for the future and enables you to reach your true potential. Breedon leads all operational aspects of Fastloop, including strategy, growth and execution. Prior to Fastloop, Breedon was a member of the senior leadership team of The Jim Pattison Group of companies where he led a number of growth initiatives including global marketing, inter-company sales, procurement and technology.Key Quotes*”Most companies have data in dozens of systems. And so as standalone systems, that data is not necessarily creating that much value. However, when you combine that data together, the insights you can glean off of that combined information can be extremely powerful. So how do you enable everyone in the organization, from the CEO down to the front office clerk, to give them the information they need to make better, faster decisions on a daily basis that can directly speed up the performance of your organization?” - Breedon Grauer*”Companies are overloaded with marketing technology. You've got customer behaviors that are changing faster and faster every day. You've got diminishing brand loyalty and you've got a lot of pressure on costs where CFOs and CEOs don't understand why CMOs are spending so much money. And so if you're deploying that money, how do you prove not only to your leadership, but to your customers that you're worthy of their business, the investments you're making are meaningful and that you're truly driving the growth and success of that company?” - Breedon Grauer*”Whether it's email tools or mass communications tools, in-app messaging, chat, you can get an all-in-one platform that does all those things. But is it gonna do all of those things really well, or would you rather get the best tool for the job and then have a unified data ecosystem running in the background so that you can still get the benefits of de-siloed information?” - Faye Campbell*”What excites me is how you can use data to supercharge your business. What some of those things include are audiences and segmentation. So once you get your data organized, how do you understand your customers in a completely different way? How do you organize them into cohorts based on different behaviors, different locations, different ways in which they move to their day-to-day activities?” - Breedon Grauer*”The first thing is to focus on your customer. If you always focus on your customer and you treat them right, you will be a good steward of your business, and what you and the products and services that your business produces. And so the question is: What do you know about your customer today and what do you need to know to serve them better? AI can do a lot, but if you don't truly understand your customer, you're not gonna be able to take advantage of it. So the thing is to get a really deep understanding of your customer. And so what information can you glean on your customer that you can really understand them more holistically? The second and most important is the foundation. And so how do you ingest that information? How do you combine it, so that you can actually harness it?” - Breedon Grauer*”If you combine your unique marketing tech stack, your unique combination of data infrastructure with robust machine learning and AI tools, you can do something that your competitors can't.” - Breedon GrauerTime Stamps[0:50] Introducing Faye Campbell, Director of Revenue Operations at Unbounce[3:45] What’s going on in MarTech these days?[4:53] What’s a marketer’s biggest challenge right now?[6:31] Introducing our topic for today: AI for Data Geeks[7:30] How does RevOps at Unbounce currently use AI and automation?[10:00] How is AI enabling personalization in marketing?[12:30] Introducing Breedon Grauer, CEO at Fastloop[20:16] Is it better to buy an all-in-one marketing tool or use a handful of them?[21:46] What are some examples of consolidating systems? [26:07] How important is data maturity when consolidating tools?[30:12] Where do marketers and IT counterparts begin? [32:19] What are areas of marketing that are driving growth?[36:35] What challenges inhibit marketers from driving growth?[39:27] Where is Unbounce on the digital transformation?[44:43] What are some changes in marketing that Breedon thinks are powerful?[47:11] What’s one key message Faye and Breedon would give to marketers?LinksConnect with…Pete HousleyFaye CampbellBreedon GrauerLearn more about UnbounceThis podcast is brought to you by Unbounce. Most AI marketing tools are… kinda the same. That’s because they’re built on the same, generic machine learning models—and they get you generic results in your marketing.Unbounce is different. It’s trained on data from billions of conversions, which means it gives you content and recommendations proven to get you more leads, sales, and signups.If you’re a marketer (or just someone doing marketing), you need Unbounce. You can build beautiful, high-converting landing pages for your ads and emails, plus get AI copywriting and conversion optimization tools—all powered by more than a decade of marketing data.Get the most conversions with Unbounce. Learn more at unbounce.com/unprompted.
    7/13/2023
    50:07
  • Agencies of Change
    In this episode, co-hosts Pete Housley and James Thomson take a look at how businesses are using AI tools to create the sort of marketing that previously required a digital agency. How are digital, analytics, and creative agencies adapting? In this episode, they find out by going inside the minds of a data-focused agency to learn how they’re using AI themselves to win in this new world.Meet The Unprompted CrewPete Housley is host extraordinaire and CMO at Unbounce. His co-host this episode is Unbounce Senior Creative Director James Thomson. This episode also features special guest Andrew Lionis. Andrew is a partner and the SVP of Strategy and Client Services at Datawyze, a Marketing Intelligence Agency representing the application of data & marketing research into business process & decision-making. Andrew is a customer-focused business leader with a deep expertise in marketing and advertising technology, AI & machine learning, digital applications, social media, and mobile technologies. He is passionate about innovation, connecting consumers with brands, and pursuing marketing goals through measurable business strategies.Key Quotes*“I think one thing which is gonna change, especially over this coming year or two as a lot of companies do come to rely on some of these AI-based image generation tools, is that it's gonna put a lot of pressure on creatives and photographers to justify their craft and work harder to justify some of the ROI of that. I personally think there is a lot of value in custom photography, in that it does allow that customization, to own a lot of those details. But I think that the case is gonna have to be made a lot harder to warrant that investment when you are looking at the other option being AI generated images, which you can get for free.” - James Thomson*”The agencies that embrace AI and can deliver more variety, more volume at a higher velocity, will give more value exchange to those clients. And that's what I see as the biggest benefit for agencies that embrace AI.” - Andrew Lionis*“Speaking on behalf of the creative process, I think emotion still has belonging, but it's just that it lives in a different place. I think having the right inputs [is important]. And then when we're getting some of those results back from our AI tools, [we need to ask], ‘What does this make me feel?’ We need to be evaluating on a human level: ‘Is this compelling?’” - James Thomson*”I think we still have to, even if we're gonna be passengers on this journey, just be aware of what's going on and make sure that the tool itself is brought up to speed.” - Andrew Lionis*”We have to rethink the construct and makeup of our organizations and how that impacts how we deliver value as a service provider, for brands as an agency service provider. “ - Andrew Lionis*”I've heard a little bit of fear there. And personally, I kind of want to address it through a quote, which our art director, Ceci, provided to me: ‘As long as clients continue to not know what they want, then agencies will be safe.’ So I think agencies will always be those specialists, spirit guides, that know what is going to work best, know how to identify a problem, a strategy, know how to look at data, how to evaluate it, and make some of those recommendations. But I think the agencies which are going to survive and get ahead and be a little bit more successful in some of these changing climates are the ones who do jump on some of these AI-based technologies themselves.” - James ThomsonTime Stamps[1:24] Should AI be used for drafting or crafting?[3:46] AI news recap: Generative AI ad tools[6:31] How are creative agencies adopting AI?[11:00] Introducing Andrew Lionis, SVP Strategy & Client Services, Datawyze[16:24] What problem is Datawyze solving in the market?[18:51] How has the use of AI impacted Andrew’s work and Datawyze as a whole?[22:21] When has AI helped Andrew uncover marketing insights?[26:35] About Datawyze’s AI-first approach to marketing[28:42] Increasing variety and volume of creative output through AI[30:24] Improving your prompts[35:30] How to manage data privacy[38:18] What problems can AI pose to creative agencies?[41:18] What opportunities might AI present to marketers and agencies in the near future?LinksConnect with…Pete HousleyJames ThomsonAndrew LionisLearn more about UnbounceThis podcast is brought to you by Unbounce. Most AI marketing tools are… kinda the same. That’s because they’re built on the same, generic machine learning models—and they get you generic results in your marketing.Unbounce is different. It’s trained on data from billions of conversions, which means it gives you content and recommendations proven to get you more leads, sales, and signups.If you’re a marketer (or just someone doing marketing), you need Unbounce. You can build beautiful, high-converting landing pages for your ads and emails, plus get AI copywriting and conversion optimization tools—all powered by more than a decade of marketing data.Get the most conversions with Unbounce. Learn more at unbounce.com/unprompted.
    6/29/2023
    47:05
  • What If?
    In this episode, co-hosts Pete Housley and Garrett Hughes ask AI experts to gaze into the crystal ball and predict what AI marketing will look like in the future. They’re welcoming special guests Molly St. Louis, Head of Marketing at Dealtale, and Unbounce’s own Director of Product Marketing, Jess Petrella, to answer questions like: What would happen if creators sue to exclude their work from image or text generation models? What if OpenAI becomes completely closed source? What do you—the marketer—need to be prepared for next? You won’t want to miss this very special episode of Unprompted.Meet The Unprompted CrewPete Housley is host extraordinaire and CMO at Unbounce. His co-host this episode is Unbounce Content Manager Garrett Hughes. This episode also features special guests and AI experts Molly St. Louis, Head of Marketing at Dealtale, and Jess Petrella, Director of Product Marketing at Unbounce.Key Quotes*“If we're thinking about the ‘What if?’ scenario, yes, the content writers of the world, the SEO specialists, there is a realm where you will then have to think about your content as – and this is uncomfortable – but source material for AI. This is going to become important for SEO content specialists uh, to take into account.” - Jess Petrella*”If we move to this high tech plus high touch world, that would be ideal so that we can use our investment in technology to do that kind of self-serve deflection. And yet then use the investments in the human capital to really provide a really great interaction.” - Pete Housley*“There's just a realm of possibility that if we take tasks off our plate, what else can we do?” - Jess Petrella*“Marketers who are not using AI will be replaced with marketers who are using AI.” - Pete HousleyTime Stamps[2:18] The Unbounce team peers into the future of AI marketing[3:15] New AI-powered marketing tools in the news[4:55] What is ChaosGPT? And is it a threat to humanity?[9:28] Introducing special guest Molly St. Louis, Head of Marketing at Dealtale[11:24] What does Dealtale do?[12:09] Introducing Unbounce’s Director of Product Marketing, Jess Petrella, as resident AI expert[16:21] What if search engine results are replaced by AI chat bots? \[20:49] What if brands’ marketing efforts start to look the same as a result of using the same AI-based tools?[24:26] What if AI becomes so advanced it can accurately anticipate what people want in that moment, or even want next?[27:08] What if we get to a point where all brand interactions online are powered by AI? How do we maintain that human touch as marketers?[32:01] What if AI gets to a point where it can functionally replace the abilities of a modern marketing team?LinksConnect with…Pete HousleyGarrett HughesMolly St. LouisJess PetrellaLearn more about UnbounceThis podcast is brought to you by Unbounce. Most AI marketing tools are… kinda the same. That’s because they’re built on the same, generic machine learning models—and they get you generic results in your marketing.Unbounce is different. It’s trained on data from billions of conversions, which means it gives you content and recommendations proven to get you more leads, sales, and signups.If you’re a marketer (or just someone doing marketing), you need Unbounce. You can build beautiful, high-converting landing pages for your ads and emails, plus get AI copywriting and conversion optimization tools—all powered by more than a decade of marketing data.Get the most conversions with Unbounce. Learn more at unbounce.com/unprompted.
    6/15/2023
    40:36
  • Can You Not?
    In this episode, co-hosts Pete Housley and James Thomson explore whether generative AI can successfully take over the job of the marketer. So they’re putting robots to the test and sending off their team of marketing gurus to do an exercise they’re calling, “Can you not?” In other words, are the marketing gurus able to not write copy, design graphics, strategize, etc., but instead hand it all over to AI? So marketers, can robots take your job? You might be surprised to find the answer right here in this episode of Unprompted.Meet The Unprompted CrewPete Housley is host extraordinaire and CMO at Unbounce. His co-host this episode is James Thomson, Senior Creative Director at Unbounce. And the marketing gurus are Content Manager Garrett Hughes, Art Director Cecilia Martinez, and Manager of Marketing Campaigns Caoimhe Rainey.Key Quotes*“It’s a very exciting time to be in the creative industry where we have the ability to leverage some of these tools as part of our toolkits. [We’re] always looking for opportunities to adopt some of these new technologies and tools to augment our processes, get better results at the end of it as well. And I think AI-based tools are no different to that. So, I'm personally excited for the opportunities this gives us as creatives, especially on my team and how we may be able to do more with less and get better results at the end of it, out of our campaigns as well. - James Thomson*“One of the things that I realized through this exercise is no one tool does it all. I think that in terms of actual work that we did, the bulk of it was moving information or content from one AI platform to another. So we were like pack mules, carrying things up the hill for the next AI tool to model and refine.” - Garrett Hughes*“I think that is the biggest challenge: It's knowing what to ask for and how to ask for it. And I think that's something that once you have mastered [it], there's no limits to what you can do.” - Caoimhe RaineyTime Stamps*[0:55] Introducing the “Can you not?” challenge*[2:41] How is GoFundMe’s 2022 year-end wrap-up video a great example of using AI in marketing?*[6:55] Meet the Unprompted team of marketing gurus*[8:16] The marketing gurus get 24 hours to create a campaign using AI*[9:56] What was the process of creating a campaign using AI?*[13:08] Was the AI-generated content usable?*[13:57] How much time and money would AI save a marketing team in creating a campaign?*[14:42] Check out the AI-generated landing page for Elebounce!*[18:51] What tools did Garrett use for writing copy?*[20:22] Does the marketer still need to play a part in creating the campaign?*[21:08] What was the creative design process like?*[23:02] How can you master prompt writing?*[23:45] What was designing the marketing strategy like?*[24:24] What was the ad creative process?*[26:03] How were the images generated?*[27:47] How successful was the campaign?*[29:34] The results are in! Can AI take the job of the marketer?*[31:40] What can we take away from this exercise?LinksConnect with Pete Housley on LinkedInConnect with James ThomsonConnect with Garrett HughesConnect with Cecilia MartinezConnect with Caoimhe RaineyLearn more about UnbounceThis podcast is brought to you by Unbounce. Most AI marketing tools are… kinda the same. That’s because they’re built on the same, generic machine learning models—and they get you generic results in your marketing.Unbounce is different. It’s trained on data from billions of conversions, which means it gives you content and recommendations proven to get you more leads, sales, and signups.If you’re a marketer (or just someone doing marketing), you need Unbounce. You can build beautiful, high-converting landing pages for your ads and emails, plus get AI copywriting and conversion optimization tools—all powered by more than a decade of marketing data.Get the most conversions with Unbounce. Learn more at unbounce.com/unprompted.
    6/1/2023
    33:37

More Business podcasts

About Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Are robots coming for your jobs? Unprompted explores the ways that artificial intelligence is—and isn’t—transforming the world of digital marketing. We talk to experts, amateurs, and sometimes AI itself to figure out what’s legit, what’s hype, and what human marketers really need to know. From limitless content generation to maybe a dystopian nightmare where robots replace us all, we’ll explore the latest breakthroughs in AI marketing, work through the ethics of this new tech, and try to understand how businesses can best use AI to their own advantage. Artificial intelligence is moving stupidly, scarily fast. Join our hosts as we try to make sense of the wild, wonderous, and sometimes downright weird world of AI marketing—no prompting required. Unprompted is brought to you by the real, human people at Unbounce—and hosted by Pete Housley.
Podcast website

Listen to Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You: Podcasts in Family