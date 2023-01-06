Unprompted: AI, Marketing and You

AI for Data Geeks

In this episode, co-hosts Pete Housley and Faye Campbell explore a crucial aspect of modern marketing: shaping data to fuel AI technologies. As marketers embrace artificial intelligence and its potential, the quality and structure of their data play a pivotal role in unlocking the true power of AI. We'll be diving into how marketers shape their data and highlighting a few cutting-edge marketing technology tools that fuel AI-driven initiatives and anchor it all back to a day in the life of a digital marketer.Meet The Unprompted CrewPete Housley is host extraordinaire and CMO at Unbounce. His co-host this episode is Unbounce Director of Revenue Operations, Faye Campbell. This episode also features special guest Breedon Grauer. Breedon is CEO of Fastloop, Fusing Business Strategy with Technology Systems. By bridging cutting-edge technology and operational thinking, Fastloop helps build your organization’s vision for the future and enables you to reach your true potential. Breedon leads all operational aspects of Fastloop, including strategy, growth and execution. Prior to Fastloop, Breedon was a member of the senior leadership team of The Jim Pattison Group of companies where he led a number of growth initiatives including global marketing, inter-company sales, procurement and technology.Key Quotes*”Most companies have data in dozens of systems. And so as standalone systems, that data is not necessarily creating that much value. However, when you combine that data together, the insights you can glean off of that combined information can be extremely powerful. So how do you enable everyone in the organization, from the CEO down to the front office clerk, to give them the information they need to make better, faster decisions on a daily basis that can directly speed up the performance of your organization?” - Breedon Grauer*”Companies are overloaded with marketing technology. You've got customer behaviors that are changing faster and faster every day. You've got diminishing brand loyalty and you've got a lot of pressure on costs where CFOs and CEOs don't understand why CMOs are spending so much money. And so if you're deploying that money, how do you prove not only to your leadership, but to your customers that you're worthy of their business, the investments you're making are meaningful and that you're truly driving the growth and success of that company?” - Breedon Grauer*”Whether it's email tools or mass communications tools, in-app messaging, chat, you can get an all-in-one platform that does all those things. But is it gonna do all of those things really well, or would you rather get the best tool for the job and then have a unified data ecosystem running in the background so that you can still get the benefits of de-siloed information?” - Faye Campbell*”What excites me is how you can use data to supercharge your business. What some of those things include are audiences and segmentation. So once you get your data organized, how do you understand your customers in a completely different way? How do you organize them into cohorts based on different behaviors, different locations, different ways in which they move to their day-to-day activities?” - Breedon Grauer*”The first thing is to focus on your customer. If you always focus on your customer and you treat them right, you will be a good steward of your business, and what you and the products and services that your business produces. And so the question is: What do you know about your customer today and what do you need to know to serve them better? AI can do a lot, but if you don't truly understand your customer, you're not gonna be able to take advantage of it. So the thing is to get a really deep understanding of your customer. And so what information can you glean on your customer that you can really understand them more holistically? The second and most important is the foundation. And so how do you ingest that information? How do you combine it, so that you can actually harness it?” - Breedon Grauer*”If you combine your unique marketing tech stack, your unique combination of data infrastructure with robust machine learning and AI tools, you can do something that your competitors can't.” - Breedon GrauerTime Stamps[0:50] Introducing Faye Campbell, Director of Revenue Operations at Unbounce[3:45] What’s going on in MarTech these days?[4:53] What’s a marketer’s biggest challenge right now?[6:31] Introducing our topic for today: AI for Data Geeks[7:30] How does RevOps at Unbounce currently use AI and automation?[10:00] How is AI enabling personalization in marketing?[12:30] Introducing Breedon Grauer, CEO at Fastloop[20:16] Is it better to buy an all-in-one marketing tool or use a handful of them?[21:46] What are some examples of consolidating systems? [26:07] How important is data maturity when consolidating tools?[30:12] Where do marketers and IT counterparts begin? [32:19] What are areas of marketing that are driving growth?[36:35] What challenges inhibit marketers from driving growth?[39:27] Where is Unbounce on the digital transformation?[44:43] What are some changes in marketing that Breedon thinks are powerful?[47:11] What's one key message Faye and Breedon would give to marketers? 