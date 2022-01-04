The Unmasked Podcast (by Ask The Martins)

Kenya is a well put together marketing executive that has accomplished so much in life by not “making waves” for others. But when everything begins to unravel, ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Introducing A Soft Girl's Season's Greetings
We know you're missing Unmasked and we PROMISE we are hard at work on it! But in the meantime, we hope you will fall in love with Mac and Searcy on A Soft Girl's Season's Greetings. Our Christmas podcast special full of all the mushy love stuff found in all your favorite Christmas movies.
Listen now:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-soft-girls-seasons-greetings/id1656953091
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jRM3FKqM2vRIvbcKV8RQ9
YouTube: https://youtu.be/4H0dNCcxL3o
12/5/2022
1:06
Chapter 8 (Finale pt 2): Nobody's Supposed to be Here!
On part 2 of the finale episode of, we come back to present day where Kenya is finding herself and getting used to flexing her voice. But things go a bit off the rails when she decides to make ANOTHER decision that threatens to set her progress back...again.
Episode Sponsor: The Soul-Ties Detox Book and Course. Learn how to break free from the relationships that have broken you at TheSoulTiesDetox.com
Please don't forget to rate and leave a review! We can't grow without you!
Learn more about the cast and crew at https://unmasked.digital.
Stay up to date with us on social media!
Twitter: @theunmaskedshow
Instagram: @theunmaskedpod
5/13/2022
21:49
Chapter 7 (Finale Pt 1): How Did You Get Here?
In part one of the Unmasked Podcast Finale, Kenya is discovering how re-opening the door back up to Jaxon, and going through the Soul-Ties Detox Book, is forcing her to revisit areas of her past that she tried to simply "bad ass" her way through. But when she takes a closer look at the reoccurring themes in her life, she realizes that the answers to her problems have been right in front of her all along. Episode Sponsor: The Soul-Ties Detox Book and Course. Learn how to break free from the relationships that have broken you at TheSoulTiesDetox.com Please don't forget to rate and leave a review! We can't grow without you! Learn more about the cast and crew at https://unmasked.digital. Stay up to date with us on social media! Twitter: @theunmaskedshow Instagram: @theunmaskedpod
5/13/2022
34:09
Chapter 6: Back 2 Bad*ssery
In this episode of the Unmasked Podcast, Kenya tells her therapist that she's beginning to find her voice and that she's made some MAJOR moves towards her future...moves that don't consider anyone's voice but her own.
Listen in to see where Kenya's drama takes her this time.
Episode Sponsor: The Soul-Ties Detox Book and Course. Learn how to break free from the relationships that have broken you at TheSoulTiesDetox.com
Please don't forget to rate and leave a review! We can't grow without you!
Learn more about the cast and crew at https://unmasked.digital.
Stay up to date with us on social media!
Twitter: @theunmaskedshow
Instagram: @theunmaskedpod
4/15/2022
25:48
Chapter 5: Save Me From Myself
In this episode of the Unmasked Podcast, Obi comes face to face with the ex that still has a hold on Kenya; Dr. KAM is growing more and more tired of "shucking and jiving" to entertain people; And Kenya's therapist is beginning to call BS on her "progress."
Listen in to see where Kenya's drama takes her this time.
Episode Sponsor: CultureStock Photography: Get BIPOC stock photography at https://culturestock.shop
Please don't forget to rate and leave a review! We can't grow without you!
Learn more about the cast and crew at https://unmasked.digital.
Stay up to date with us on social media!
Twitter: @theunmaskedshow
Instagram: @theunmaskedpod
Kenya is a well put together marketing executive that has accomplished so much in life by not “making waves” for others. But when everything begins to unravel, and her perfectly curated world begins to crumble around her, she has to come face to face with herself (and her choices). So she goes to therapy. A wholesome mix between Being Mary Jane and Insecure, journey with Kenya as she tries to make sense of life, love, and failure—through the lens of her therapist
True Love; Insecure; Issa Rae; Yvonne Orji; Meagan Good; Bel-Air; Harlem; Run the World; therapy for black girls