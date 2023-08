Ep 55: Let Me Know What I Can Do...

Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ We often find ourselves offering help by way of the phrase, “let me know what I can do to help,” but have we ever stopped to think about how incredibly unhelpful that may be? Jaime and CA explore how to actually provide real support for people who are going through a tough time, for whatever reason, by not just making it easier on the person suffering, but by being proactive about it. Notes: Actually providing support vs providing intention to support Why “Let me know if you need anything” doesn’t work What if we want to help someone but can’t? How to proactively help people who are going through something Be brave enough to be wrong and take risks How to help without being taken advantage of How to help on a real, deep level Links: Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FREEBIE! Intention Prompts:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://tinyurl.com/Intentionprompts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow the podcast on Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/theunlearnedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/recollectedself/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@recollectedself⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.secure.instagram.com/embracingdivergence/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Tiktok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@embracingdivergence⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Email us topics/suggestions: ⁠ [email protected] ⁠ Over 50 Club! Amanda B. Plamen S. Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pinscher)