Jaime Mahler and CA Rhoades
This is a podcast all about deconstructing who we are and exploring who we are becoming.
Health & FitnessMental Health
  • Ep 59: The Jonah Hill Approach
    In this special bonus episode, CA and Jaime take a deep dive into the Jonah Hill text message situation to explore the importance of standards and boundaries, how and when to have conversations about them, standards versus control, and more.  Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jonah Hill, Sarah Brady Text Messages—Full Transcript: https://www.newsweek.com/jonah-hill-sarah-brady-text-messages-full-transcript-1812193 Notes: Background on the Jonah Hill texts Why stating your boundaries and standards is actually a good thing The differences between boundaries and standards The importance of deciding what matters to you before it’s too late Core components of standards we should look at in a relationship How to have conversations about boundaries and standards Clarify! Clarify! Clarify! Looking at Jonah Hill’s texts Giving away the keys to the car Being celebrated vs tolerated Links: Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FREEBIE! Intention Prompts:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://tinyurl.com/Intentionprompts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow the podcast on Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/theunlearnedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/recollectedself/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@recollectedself⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.secure.instagram.com/embracingdivergence/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Tiktok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@embracingdivergence⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Email us topics/suggestions: ⁠[email protected]⁠ International Suicide Hotlines: https://blog.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlinesNational Suicide Hotline: Call:988Text: 988 Website:https://988lifeline.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=onebox Lifeline Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988. Over 50 Club! Amanda B. Plamen S. Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pinscher)
    7/26/2023
    1:30:42
  • Ep. 58: Can Humor Help Us Heal?
    Can humor help us heal? Can a joke ever be “too dark?” Join Jaime and CA as they chat with comedian Myles Weber and explore the relationship between comedy and healing on this hilarious and insightful episode. Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Notes: Jaime and CA learn how to banter Always wear SPF Introducing Myles Weber Why Jaime is terrible at Dungeons and Dragons Why seeking out balance while healing is so important The importance of finding people who can be your “coping buddy” How Myles learned how to “read the room” professionally How Myles figured out how personal they should go Can you still be funny if you are no longer traumatized? Links: Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club: https://www.patreon.com/unlearned FREEBIE! Intention Prompts: ⁠http://tinyurl.com/Intentionprompts Myles’ 1st Special: ⁠https://youtu.be/tPvT6_ICxbg Myles’ 2nd Special: ⁠https://youtu.be/0fbI8Rum58w Online Comedy Coaching: ⁠greenroomtalk.org Myles’ website: ⁠mylesweber.com Follow the podcast on Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/theunlearnedpodcast/ Jaime’s Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/recollectedself/ Jaime’s TikTok: ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@recollectedself CA’s Instagram: ⁠https://www.secure.instagram.com/embracingdivergence/ CA’s Tiktok: ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@embracingdivergence Email us topics/suggestions: [email protected] International Suicide Hotlines: ⁠https://blog.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines National Suicide Hotline: Call:988 Text: 988 Website:⁠ https://988lifeline.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=onebox Lifeline Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988. Over 50 Club! Amanda B. Plamen S. Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pinscher)
    7/19/2023
    1:02:03
  • Ep 57: You Don't Have To Suffer
    Suffering has a role in life, but what happens if it takes center stage? CA and Jaime explore how we can break free from looking at our trauma as a main fixture of our identity and learn to let our suffering be a part of who we are and not all of who we are. Notes: The role of suffering in our lives Suffering as “part of our lives” vs suffering as the goal Is suffering a path to holiness? Identifying ourselves with our baggage Learning to let go of our trauma story “Addiction Does Not Make the Artist” Links: Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FREEBIE! Intention Prompts:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://tinyurl.com/Intentionprompts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ “Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert: https://www.elizabethgilbert.com/books/big-magic/ “Rest is Resistance: A MANIFESTO” by Tricia Hersey: https://thenapministry.com/ “Riptide” by Beartooth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv3t0Fvgvik “Sunshine” by Beartooth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSy-VzkXr2k Follow the podcast on Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/theunlearnedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/recollectedself/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@recollectedself⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.secure.instagram.com/embracingdivergence/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Tiktok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@embracingdivergence⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Email us topics/suggestions: ⁠[email protected]⁠ International Suicide Hotlines: https://blog.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlinesNational Suicide Hotline: Call:988Text: 988 Website:https://988lifeline.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=onebox Lifeline Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988. Over 50 Club! Amanda B. Plamen S. Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pinscher)
    7/3/2023
    1:00:02
  • Ep 56: A Voice In The Darkness
    Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ In this incredibly personal and powerful episode, Jaime and CA explore the dark moments in our lives where it can seem impossible to see the light. They also discuss how to be there for someone in those moments, even when you are dealing with stuff yourself. **This episode covers sensitive topics like depression and suicidality. So, please don’t listen if you are not in a safe headspace. See the notes for resources. International Suicide Hotlines: https://blog.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines National Suicide Hotline: Call: 988 Text: 988 Website:https://988lifeline.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=onebox Lifeline Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988. Notes: When trauma specialists have trauma themselves The problem with putting people on a pedestal  Why linear healing isn’t really a thing Being a witness to someone else’s darkness How to be there for someone during a dark time Witnessing your own darkness on social media Links: Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FREEBIE! Intention Prompts:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://tinyurl.com/Intentionprompts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow the podcast on Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/theunlearnedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/recollectedself/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@recollectedself⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.secure.instagram.com/embracingdivergence/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Tiktok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@embracingdivergence⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Email us topics/suggestions: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Over 50 Club! Amanda B. Plamen S. Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pins
    6/19/2023
    1:10:49
  • Ep 55: Let Me Know What I Can Do...
    Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ We often find ourselves offering help by way of the phrase, “let me know what I can do to help,” but have we ever stopped to think about how incredibly unhelpful that may be? Jaime and CA explore how to actually provide real support for people who are going through a tough time, for whatever reason, by not just making it easier on the person suffering, but by being proactive about it. Notes: Actually providing support vs providing intention to support Why “Let me know if you need anything” doesn’t work What if we want to help someone but can’t? How to proactively help people who are going through something Be brave enough to be wrong and take risks How to help without being taken advantage of How to help on a real, deep level Links: Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/unlearned⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FREEBIE! Intention Prompts:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ http://tinyurl.com/Intentionprompts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow the podcast on Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/theunlearnedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/recollectedself/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Jaime’s TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@recollectedself⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Instagram:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.secure.instagram.com/embracingdivergence/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CA’s Tiktok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@embracingdivergence⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Email us topics/suggestions: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Over 50 Club! Amanda B. Plamen S. Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pinscher)
    6/5/2023
About Unlearned

This is a podcast all about deconstructing who we are and exploring who we are becoming.
