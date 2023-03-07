This is a podcast all about deconstructing who we are and exploring who we are becoming.
Ep 59: The Jonah Hill Approach
In this special bonus episode, CA and Jaime take a deep dive into the Jonah Hill text message situation to explore the importance of standards and boundaries, how and when to have conversations about them, standards versus control, and more.
Support the podcast by joining our Coffee Fiend club:https://www.patreon.com/unlearned
Jonah Hill, Sarah Brady Text Messages—Full Transcript: https://www.newsweek.com/jonah-hill-sarah-brady-text-messages-full-transcript-1812193
Notes:
Background on the Jonah Hill texts
Why stating your boundaries and standards is actually a good thing
The differences between boundaries and standards
The importance of deciding what matters to you before it’s too late
Core components of standards we should look at in a relationship
How to have conversations about boundaries and standards
Clarify! Clarify! Clarify!
Looking at Jonah Hill’s texts
Giving away the keys to the car
Being celebrated vs tolerated
Links:
Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries: https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop
7/26/2023
1:30:42
Ep. 58: Can Humor Help Us Heal?
Can humor help us heal? Can a joke ever be “too dark?” Join Jaime and CA as they chat with comedian Myles Weber and explore the relationship between comedy and healing on this hilarious and insightful episode.
Notes:
Jaime and CA learn how to banter
Always wear SPF
Introducing Myles Weber
Why Jaime is terrible at Dungeons and Dragons
Why seeking out balance while healing is so important
The importance of finding people who can be your “coping buddy”
How Myles learned how to “read the room” professionally
How Myles figured out how personal they should go
Can you still be funny if you are no longer traumatized?
Links:
Myles’ 1st Special: https://youtu.be/tPvT6_ICxbg
Myles’ 2nd Special: https://youtu.be/0fbI8Rum58w
Online Comedy Coaching: greenroomtalk.org
Myles’ website: mylesweber.com
7/19/2023
1:02:03
Ep 57: You Don't Have To Suffer
Suffering has a role in life, but what happens if it takes center stage? CA and Jaime explore how we can break free from looking at our trauma as a main fixture of our identity and learn to let our suffering be a part of who we are and not all of who we are.
Notes:
The role of suffering in our lives
Suffering as “part of our lives” vs suffering as the goal
Is suffering a path to holiness?
Identifying ourselves with our baggage
Learning to let go of our trauma story
“Addiction Does Not Make the Artist”
Links:
Check out our newest workshop: How to Relate to the Mother Who Has No Boundaries: https://tinyurl.com/motherworkshop
“Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert: https://www.elizabethgilbert.com/books/big-magic/
“Rest is Resistance: A MANIFESTO” by Tricia Hersey: https://thenapministry.com/
“Riptide” by Beartooth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv3t0Fvgvik
“Sunshine” by Beartooth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSy-VzkXr2k
7/3/2023
1:00:02
Ep 56: A Voice In The Darkness
In this incredibly personal and powerful episode, Jaime and CA explore the dark moments in our lives where it can seem impossible to see the light. They also discuss how to be there for someone in those moments, even when you are dealing with stuff yourself.
**This episode covers sensitive topics like depression and suicidality. So, please don’t listen if you are not in a safe headspace. See the notes for resources.
International Suicide Hotlines: https://blog.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines
National Suicide Hotline: Call: 988 Text: 988
Website:https://988lifeline.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=onebox
Lifeline Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988.
Notes:
When trauma specialists have trauma themselves
The problem with putting people on a pedestal
Why linear healing isn’t really a thing
Being a witness to someone else’s darkness
How to be there for someone during a dark time
Witnessing your own darkness on social media
Links:
Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pins
6/19/2023
1:10:49
Ep 55: Let Me Know What I Can Do...
We often find ourselves offering help by way of the phrase, “let me know what I can do to help,” but have we ever stopped to think about how incredibly unhelpful that may be? Jaime and CA explore how to actually provide real support for people who are going through a tough time, for whatever reason, by not just making it easier on the person suffering, but by being proactive about it.
Notes:
Actually providing support vs providing intention to support
Why “Let me know if you need anything” doesn’t work
What if we want to help someone but can’t?
How to proactively help people who are going through something
Be brave enough to be wrong and take risks
How to help without being taken advantage of
How to help on a real, deep level
Links:
Rachel S. (Her Petstagram: @mini_carlo_pinscher)