Podcast Unlayered
Sal Qadir & Dave Apsimon
Unlayered is an alternative crypto podcast where we explore the cutting-edge of the non-mainstream, non-EVM crypto ecosystem. Join us weekly as we uncover hidde... More
Technology
Unlayered is an alternative crypto podcast where we explore the cutting-edge of the non-mainstream, non-EVM crypto ecosystem. Join us weekly as we uncover hidde... More

  • Introducing Unlayered
    Unlayered is an alternative crypto podcast where we explore the cutting-edge of the non-mainstream, non-EVM crypto ecosystem. Join us weekly as we uncover hidden gems, breakthrough projects, and game-changing innovations transforming the digital asset landscape. Our show cuts through the theory and the hype, focusing instead on real usage and innovations poised to bring crypto to the next billion users. Dive into the depths of the future of crypto with Unlayered, your ultimate guide to the unconventional side of digital assets. Embark on a journey with us as we delve into the technology powering NFTs, DeFi, Web3, and beyond, uncovering the potential that lies at the heart of the crypto revolution.
    4/19/2023
    1:30

About Unlayered

Unlayered is an alternative crypto podcast where we explore the cutting-edge of the non-mainstream, non-EVM crypto ecosystem. Join us weekly as we uncover hidden gems, breakthrough projects, and game-changing innovations transforming the digital asset landscape. Our show cuts through the theory and the hype, focusing instead on real usage and innovations poised to bring crypto to the next billion users. Dive into the depths of the future of crypto with Unlayered, your ultimate guide to the unconventional side of digital assets. Embark on a journey with us as we delve into the technology powering NFTs, DeFi, Web3, and beyond, uncovering the potential that lies at the heart of the crypto revolution.

