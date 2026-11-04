Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast

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Home, Art, and Hometown: Emily Drew on Jamestown and Growing Up with 10,000 Maniacs11/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.10,000 Maniacs began as a community of friends in Jamestown, New York, and that community remains central to the story. Host Jay Coyle welcomes back Emily Drew, the daughter of founding keyboardist Dennis Drew. Emily and her late husband Aaron Perez produced the four-part radio documentary Can't Ignore the Train, which launched this podcast. If you haven't listened to those episodes, we implore you to.
Emily talks about Jamestown's Rust Belt past and its creative scene today, and about why she and Aaron moved home from New York in 2022. Digging through the band's archive, she found a 1983 letter of encouragement from her grandmother to Dennis. She still gets butterflies when she tells how a band from Jamestown ended up on John Peel's radio show. She also explains Aaron's bigger goal: a feature-length documentary about friends who still live in their hometown and still make music together.
Emily then explains how the band's 45th anniversary grew from a single concert into a full arts weekend, with theater, a gallery exhibit, a new-record listening party, and more. The weekend raised over $40,000 for three scholarship funds, including one in Aaron's honor for students of film and media art.
Thank you for listening!
Two ways to get involved:
SUPPORT 10,000 MANIACS SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS
First, the three scholarship funds are accepting donations through the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation: the Robert Buck Memorial Scholarship, the Aaron Perez Media Arts Award, and the Barbara Mae Gustafson & Bridget Mary Drew (B&B) Scholarship Fund.
If you'd like to donate to support these funds, you can donate via the link below.
https://crcfonline.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=7006
SUPPORT THE MAKING OF A 10,000 MANIACS DOCUMENTARY FILM
The late Aaron Perez's dream of a 10,000 Maniacs documentary film is still very much active. His footage still exists, and Emily would like your help bringing his documentary to life through funding, connections, or simply by letting her know there's an audience for it. You can message Emily and the band, showing your support for a documentary, via the contact form on the page linked below.
https://maniacs.com/podcast
You may also send us a voicemail:
SEND US A VOICE MESSAGE
CREDITS
Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast
Executive produced by 10,000 Maniacs
Come see the band perform at a venue near you. Check the shows page for details.
Produced by Propeller Sound Services
Hosted by Jay Coyle
Edited by Chandler Coyle
Social media support by Karen Allison
Production support and spiritual guidance provided by Emily Drew and Gehrig Peterson.
Special thanks to all Maniacs past and present, including current members Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, Jerome Augustinyak, Mary Ramsey, John Lombardo, and Ben Medina.
- This week's episode of Unfinished: A 10,000 Maniacs Podcast features a recording of a live panel discussion in Jamestown, NY.
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Can’t Ignore the Train - Panel Discussion
Panel Discussion on 10,000 Maniacs: Can't Ignore the Train by founding members Dennis Drew, Steve Gustafson, and John Lombardo. Moderated by Emily Drew.
Aaron Perez and Emily Drew produced the Can't Ignore the Train audio documentary.
SEND US A VOICE MESSAGE
CREDITS
Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast
Executive produced by 10,000 Maniacs
Come see the band perform at a venue near you. Check the shows page for details.
Produced by Propeller Sound Services
Hosted by Jay Coyle
Edited by Chandler Coyle
Social media support by Karen Allison
Production support and spiritual guidance provided by Emily Drew and Gehrig Peterson.
Special thanks to all Maniacs past and present, including current members Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, Jerome Augustinyak, Mary Ramsey, John Lombardo, and Ben Medina.
- This week's episode of Unfinished: A 10,000 Maniacs Podcast features Part 4 of a four-part audio documentary that originally aired on WRFA 107.9 in Jamestown, NY.
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Can’t Ignore the Train
In part four, 10,000 Maniacs: Can’t Ignore the Train, the fourth and final episode navigates the twists and turns of the band’s early success. As their affair with radio stations worldwide continues to expand, we hear insights from music industry giants and familiar voices that, even far from home, the band stays connected to its roots.
Aaron Perez and Emily Drew produced the Can't Ignore the Train audio documentary.
SEND US A VOICE MESSAGE
CREDITS
Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast
Executive produced by 10,000 Maniacs
Come see the band perform at a venue near you. Check the shows page for details.
Produced by Propeller Sound Services
Hosted by Jay Coyle
Edited by Chandler Coyle
Social media support by Karen Allison
Production support and spiritual guidance provided by Emily Drew and Gehrig Peterson.
Special thanks to all Maniacs past and present, including current members Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, Jerome Augustinyak, Mary Ramsey, John Lombardo, and Ben Medina.
- This week's episode of Unfinished: A 10,000 Maniacs Podcast features Part 3 of a four-part audio documentary that originally aired on WRFA 107.9 in Jamestown, NY.
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Can’t Ignore the Train
In part three, 10,000 Maniacs: Can’t Ignore the Train tracks how being the best band in Jamestown no longer felt fulfilling, and in November 1982 the band embarks on a new adventure, with the promise of a recording contract and a new music scene to conquer.
Aaron Perez and Emily Drew produced the Can't Ignore the Train audio documentary.
SEND US A VOICE MESSAGE
CREDITS
Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast
Executive produced by 10,000 Maniacs
Come see the band perform at a venue near you. Check the shows page for details.
Produced by Propeller Sound Services
Hosted by Jay Coyle
Edited by Chandler Coyle
Social media support by Karen Allison
Production support and spiritual guidance provided by Emily Drew and Gehrig Peterson.
Special thanks to all Maniacs past and present, including current members Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, Jerome Augustinyak, Mary Ramsey, John Lombardo, and Ben Medina.
- This week we're taking a short break from the Can't Ignore the Train audio documentary to bring you a recent interview with founding members Dennis Drew and Steven Gustafson.
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Before 10,000 Maniacs, two kids in a 9th-grade homeroom in Jamestown, New York, bonded over music. Founding members Dennis Drew and Steven Gustafson join host Jay Coyle to trace a friendship that grew from playing songs in a living room to launching a ten-watt college radio station and helping build a band whose music would reach around the world. Along the way, they share stories of musical discovery, early rehearsals, and the thrill of creating something of their own.
That friendship runs through the band’s hardest chapters, too. Dennis and Steven reflect on Natalie Merchant's departure at the height of the band’s success, their next chapter with Mary Ramsey, and the devastating loss of guitarist Rob Buck. With humor, candor, and affection, they explore what kept them moving forward, why they needed each other, and the pride they take in the music they continue to make. As they put it: “We did it with love and guts and courage.”
SEND US A VOICE MESSAGE
CREDITS
Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast
Executive produced by 10,000 Maniacs
Come see the band perform at a venue near you. Check the shows page for details.
Produced by Propeller Sound Services
Hosted by Jay Coyle
Edited by Chandler Coyle
Social media support by Karen Allison
Production support and spiritual guidance provided by Emily Drew and Gehrig Peterson.
Special thanks to all Maniacs past and present, including current members Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, Jerome Augustinyak, Mary Ramsey, John Lombardo, and Ben Medina.
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About Unfinished - a 10,000 Maniacs Podcast
A podcast by and about 10,000 Maniacs. Featuring interviews with members of the band and other Maniacs community members.Podcast website
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