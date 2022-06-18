Under The Skin with Russell Brand

Breathe! with James Nestor

[Special free episode] Inspired initially by the art of freediving, James Nestor has since explored the vital role that breath, and breathing correctly, plays in our evolution as human beings and our health right now. Are we breathing wrong and what can we do to change it? How powerful is our breath really? James reveals the incredible feats and control people have acquired by harnessing their breath, something we carry around with us 24/7. Is there some ulterior reason why this free, accessible and innate ability is not widely proliferated? This episode may make you very aware of your breathing while you're listening, but it might also change your life! More Info: James is the author of "Deep: Freediving, Renegade Science, and What the Ocean Tells Us about Ourselves" and "Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art" This best of Under the Skin episode was recorded in the spring of 2021.