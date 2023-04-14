A compelling look at current events, Bible Prophecy and apologetics with interviews of well-known authors and prominent leaders from around the world. More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
On the Brink
Jan Markell and Pastor Mark Henry host White House journalist Bill Koenig. There is a sense that the world is on the brink of something stunning. The book of Daniel says much is sealed until the end and yet today, much is being revealed. Why and how did America change forever on January 28, 2020? They also ask if we are headed towards a financial crisis similar to 2008?
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/407/29
5/5/2023
57:00
Are You a Part of the Armageddon Lobby?
Jan Markell hosts Dr. Mark Hitchcock for the hour. A new film says evangelicals are trying to hasten earth’s endto bring on Armageddon. Can we hasten the Lord’s return? They also look at life on earth after the Rapture and consider America in prophecy. Find Hitchcock’s book on the Reset in our online store.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/407/29
4/28/2023
57:00
This Present Darkness
Jan Markell talks to Michele Bachmann for the hour. It is possible that global government could be established on the back of the World Health Organization and the United Nations. Global digital ID would be at the center of this. This will be decided in a month in Switzerland. Listen and learn of this one-world push which is outlined in the Bible and what we can do to stop this effort.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/407/29
4/21/2023
57:00
A Flood is Coming: The Approaching Global Storm
Jan Markell spends the hour with Jeff Kinley. Noah’s Ark is a type of Christ and the Rapture as it saved the righteous. How do our days reflect the days of Noah? There are consequences to the gravity of depravity. God is getting ready to judge again in the Tribulation outlined in Revelation. Find Kinley’s book, As it Was in the Days of Noah: Warnings from Bible Prophecy About the Coming Global Storm, in our online store.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/407/29
4/14/2023
57:00
What Happened to My Church?
Jan Markell and Pastor Mark Henry look at the state of the church today. What has happened in the last 30 years to make many unrecognizable? When is it time to leave? What does one look for in a new church? Should we stay and contend for change or just move on? Christ died for the church so we must not give up.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/407/29