My Name is Faheem Noor Ali and I am a Climate Finance Trade Commissioner based out of the Embassy of Canada in Washington DC.In a typical day, I get to meet wit...
IDB Invest’s Energy Chief talks about opportunities in Latin America and Carribean
Elizabeth Robberechts, Chief of Energy and Infrastructure at IDB Invest, joins the podcast this week to talk about how they look at investments and investment opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean. She shares how the Inter American Bank’s investment arm is prioritizing climate finance in the region, including investment into climate adaptation, and key sectors and geographies where they would like to invest in going forward.
5/30/2023
43:55
How can Web3 and Regenerative Economics fight climate change?
The concepts of Web3 and Regenerative Economics is new to many of us, but both can play a key role in addressing climate change. Anna Lerner, CEO of the Climate Collective, shares how digital technologies will play a transformative role to unlock climate action at scale.
2/17/2023
29:51
How World Bank’s MIGA insures climate project in challenging environments
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) is the political insurance arm of the World Bank Group and provides a number of financial products for project developers working in the toughest environments. Olga Calabozo Garrido, who leads MIGA’s work in Latin America and the Caribbean, shares how they evaluate and price risk in the region and how they add value to private investors who are keen to invest in climate focus projects.
1/10/2023
32:22
The UK’s Climate Finance Accelerator and its innovative approach to technical assistance
Accessing climate financing at scale can prove challenging because of a lack of track record or visibility to attract the right investors. Ian Callaghan, originator of the Climate Finance Accelerator concept, explains how the Climate Finance Accelerator looks to address this ‘missing middle’ through country specific programs and developing a sustainable pipeline of bankable, low-carbon projects. Learn about the Climate Finance Accelerator, funded by the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, in this episode.
12/19/2022
27:07
Upstream Investing: Don Purka shares how IFC goes deeper in emerging markets
Don Purka, Principal Investment Officer for Energy at IFC, describes how IFC's shift to investing "upstream" in emerging markets to address the market conditions that have hindered investments in the past. We talk about energy investments in Africa and the role that IFC has played in catalyzing industries that have crowded in other investors.
