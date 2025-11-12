In this episode of Understandable Insights, Sue and Eric discuss U.S. global influence on display as a C5+1 White House celebration, a former al-Qaeda–linked Syrian leader visits, and the State Department expresses irritation as the EU grabs first-mover ground in standards—from a draft Space Act to AI policy. They weigh the case for an AI bubble and the benefits of natural down-selection versus the risks of chilling real adoption. Plus: post-election signals, pragmatic U.S.–Syria engagement, and a salute to the 250th Marine Corps Birthday. They close with What We’re Watching: tariffs at the Supreme Court, Secretary of War’s speed vs. assurance procurement debate, and Virginia’s data-center energy discussion.Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction to Understandable Insights02:28 Election News Recap07:34 Senate Proposal to End Government Shutdown10:22 US-Central Asia Diplomatic Relations13:33 Increased US Military Presence in Syria21:32 EU Space Act Controversy28:32 Eu AI Regulation Drawback41:15 What We’re WatchingAbout the show:Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon is the national security podcast that provides you an elemental understanding of the world as it is, not how you prefer it to be.Each week, Eric Koepp — a former Marine, father, and entrepreneur — sits down with the Honorable Sue Gordon, the nation’s former top career intelligence officer. Together, they break down the headlines shaping our world and ask what they really mean for citizens, leaders, and institutions.From armed conflict to emerging tech, foreign interference to the resilience of democracy — this is where raw information becomes real intelligence. Unfiltered. Candid. Unapologetically clear.Website and Feedback:Remember we’re here for you. Provide us feedback or suggest topics for next time: FeedbackSend us a textNew episodes every Tuesday. Follow or subscribe today.
--------
45:46
--------
45:46
Ep. 16 Critical Mass: Nuclear Testing, Power for the AI Era, and the Civic Moves That Matter
In this episode of Understandable Insights, Sue and Eric discuss the significance of local elections around the country. They delve into the U.S. government’s approach to decommissioned nuclear warheads, current discussions about resuming nuclear testing, and key takeaways from President Trump’s diplomatic tour in Asia. They also examine a high-profile insider-threat case involving a defense contractor and close with What We’re Watching for the week ahead: Supreme Court action on tariffs, a potential government shutdown, AI-bubble rumblings, developments in Nigeria, and reflections on the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney.Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction to Understandable Insights01:26 Election Day03:05 President Trump’s Asia Trip09:56 Nuclear Weapons Testing Debate14:52 Upcycling Nuclear Materials22:08 Insider Threats in National Security30:29 What We’re Watching38:42 Remembering Dick CheneyAbout the show:Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon is the national security podcast that provides you an elemental understanding of the world as it is, not how you prefer it to be.Each week, Eric Koepp — a former Marine, father, and entrepreneur — sits down with the Honorable Sue Gordon, the nation’s former top career intelligence officer. Together, they break down the headlines shaping our world and ask what they really mean for citizens, leaders, and institutions.From armed conflict to emerging tech, foreign interference to the resilience of democracy — this is where raw information becomes real intelligence. Unfiltered. Candid. Unapologetically clear.Website and Feedback:Remember we’re here for you. Provide us feedback or suggest topics for next time: FeedbackInstagram: @ui_podcastSend us a textNew episodes every Tuesday. Follow or subscribe today.
--------
41:04
--------
41:04
Ep. 15 Speed Is the Advantage: Army Acquisitions, the Asia Trip, & Argentina ROI
We’re back! In this episode of Understandable Insights, Sue and Eric put speed at the center of national power—why getting tech from contract to combat faster is the 2025 advantage, how to measure success in Ukraine beyond headlines, and what AUKUS and Australia’s rare-earth capacity mean for resilient national security. Plus: what to realistically expect from upcoming Asia travel—watch South Korea—and a tease of the emerging “time-service” cyber risk (“time is the new oil”) that we’ll unpack in a later episode.Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction to Understandable Insights00:31 Sue's Health Update 02:12 Halloween: Pumpkin Carve or Paint04:24 US-AustraliaSubmarines and Rare Earths07:17 Ukraine Conflict and Cruise Missiles13:41 Army Acquisition Reforms20:08 Private Capital in Military Investments27:27 Argentina Currency Investment33:20 POTUS Asia Trip37:14 China Accuses US of Hacking Time40:15 What We’re WatchingAbout the show:Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon is the national security podcast that provides you an elemental understanding of the world as it is, not how you prefer it to be.Each week, Eric Koepp — a former Marine, father, and entrepreneur — sits down with the Honorable Sue Gordon, the nation’s former top career intelligence officer. Together, they break down the headlines shaping our world and ask what they really mean for citizens, leaders, and institutions.From armed conflict to emerging tech, foreign interference to the resilience of democracy — this is where raw information becomes real intelligence. Unfiltered. Candid. Unapologetically clear.Website and Feedback:Remember we’re here for you. Provide us feedback or suggest topics for next time: FeedbackSend us a textNew episodes every Tuesday. Follow or subscribe today.
--------
45:19
--------
45:19
Ep. 14 Quantum Is Closing In, Data Everywhere, & Peace in Sight
In this episode of Understandable Insights, Sue and Eric put quantum computing on the table—what quantum computers are, why “harvest-now, decrypt-later” raises the stakes for your data, and what a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) world will look like. Plus: China’s threats to restrict rare-earth exports, partnership opportunities in AI-enabled open-source intelligence (OSINT), and the implications of the well deserved Nobel Peace Prize recognition for María Corina Machado of Venezuela.Programming note: After a two-week break following Sue’s surgery, catch the next UI Podcast release on October 28, 2025.Timestamps: 01:20 Halloween Candy Choices04:30 China's Rare Earth Restriction08:37 The Rise of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT)13:28 Counterintelligence in the Modern Era21:19 Nobel Peace Prize 26:31 Quantum Computing Basics29:24 Quantum Computing and Cryptography39:38 Quantum Computing in Finance and Medicine41:26 Future of Quantum Computing44:07 What We’re WatchingArticle Links: OSINT OpED:Kahn Academy Quantum: Federal Reserve HNDL Paper:About the show:Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon is the national security podcast that provides you an elemental understanding of the world as it is, not how you prefer it to be.Each week, Eric Koepp — a former Marine, father, and entrepreneur — sits down with the Honorable Sue Gordon, the nation’s former top career intelligence officer. Together, they break down the headlines shaping our world and ask what they really mean for citizens, leaders, and institutions.From armed conflict to emerging tech, foreign interference to the resilience of democracy — this is where raw information becomes real intelligence. Unfiltered. Candid. Unapologetically clear.Website and Feedback:Remember we’re here for you. Provide us feedback or suggest topics for next time: FeedbackSend us a textNew episodes every Tuesday. Follow or subscribe today.
--------
49:53
--------
49:53
Ep. 13 The War Department’s Misfire
In this episode of Understandable Insights, Sue and Eric unpack Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s fiery Quantico address—why it was a tactical speech to a strategic audience, how it missed the mission, and what its message signals for women and talent across the country. They examine the tension between unity and conformity, leadership and loyalty, and the risk of mistaking discipline for devotion. Plus: SWIFT moves onto blockchain, Beijing’s use of organized crime to expand influence in Taiwan, Netanyahu’s rare apology to Qatar, and the real-world fallout of a U.S. government shutdown on small defense innovators.Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction to Understandable Insights01:30 Super Bowl Halftime Show Discussion03:39 SWIFT's Blockchain Initiative06:28 Gangland Geopolitics in Taiwan13:15 Netanyahu's Apology to Qatar16:35 Government Shutdown on Defense Startups23:02 Shutdown Game: What's Funded?26:52 Military Leadership and Diversity46:25 What We're WatchingAbout the show:Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon is the national security podcast that provides you an elemental understanding of the world as it is, not how you prefer it to be.Each week, Eric Koepp — a former Marine, father, and entrepreneur — sits down with the Honorable Sue Gordon, the nation’s former top career intelligence officer. Together, they break down the headlines shaping our world and ask what they really mean for citizens, leaders, and institutions.From armed conflict to emerging tech, foreign interference to the resilience of democracy — this is where raw information becomes real intelligence. Unfiltered. Candid. Unapologetically clear.Website and Feedback:Remember we’re here for you. Provide us feedback or suggest topics for next time: FeedbackSend us a textNew episodes every Tuesday. Follow or subscribe today.
About Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon
Welcome to “Understandable Insights: Information to Intelligence with Sue Gordon” — the national security podcast that provides you an elemental understanding of the world as it is, not how you prefer it to be.Each week, Eric — a former Marine, father, and entrepreneur — sits down with the Honorable Sue Gordon, the nation’s former top career intelligence officer. Together, they break down the headlines shaping our world and ask what they really mean for citizens, leaders, and institutions.From armed conflict to emerging tech, foreign interference to the resilience of democracy — this is where raw information becomes real intelligence. Unfiltered. Candid. Unapologetically clear.New episodes every Tuesday. Subscribe now.