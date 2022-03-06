Elevated Entertainment focusing on arts, culture, and society from an award-winning journalist. More
A Healthy Mind Equals An All-Around Better Life
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and on this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, Tyra Valteau Sorapuru, a Mental Wellness Coach and Licensed Clinical Social Worker for over 30 years, joins in to discuss effective tools for all around healthy living. We discuss the following: Balancing your feelings COVID-19 forcing African Africans and other People of Color to seek helpHelping family and friends who need mental assistanceTips on what to look for in a therapist and/or psychiatristGoing beyond virtual only therapy How emotional health affects physical healthSetting boundaries and saying NO Links and additional information for mental health support:National Alliance on Mental Illness - https://www.nami.org/Home Therapy for Black Girls - therapyforblackgirls.com Therapy for Latinx - therapyforlatinx.comTherapy for Black Men - therapyforblackmen.orgPsychology Today - psychologytoday.com - lets you search by race, ethnicity, gender, and other parameters.Check with your local and state government Check with your your health insuranceConfirm therapists/psychiatrists licenses in the state you reside inMUSIC:Theme: Jazz Addict's Introby Cosimo FoggSunset Drive by Tokyo Music Walker Echoes Of The Soul by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats Pursuit by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats Merry Bay by Ghostrifter Official Made Of Wood by Joe Crotty Coffee Shop by PYC Music
Chasing DNA & Family Roots: Part 4-Being Creole (Louisiana)
In this episode, host/producer, Desireia Valteau, is back with Part 4 of the long-awaited addition to the series, "Chasing DNA & Family Roots: Being Creole (Louisiana)." Desireia interviews, Dr. Wendy Gaudin, a professor of 22 years in the disciplines of History and African American and Diaspora Studies at Xavier University of Louisiana, the renowned HBCU in New Orleans. She specializes in race, racial mixture in the Americas in French colonial contexts, Creole history, critical race studies, and more. Desireia and Dr. Wendy will unpack the following:· Definition of a Creole · The relationship to slavery and colonialism · Misinformation about Creoles · Navigating social and political spaces while claiming Creoleness and Blackness· Challenges of teaching topic Meanwhile, Dr. Wendy is working on her book, "Diasporic Creole: Coming Home to Louisiana," slated for release from LSU Press next year.
Unwrap Jazz Pianist Hey Rim's New Music for the Holidays
Jazz pianist, bandleader, and educator Hey Rim joins this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast to talk about her new album "Groovitude," that's packing a punch on the jazz charts.Listen in as we discuss:Why the album's dedicated to her father Standard jazz songs, original music, and Korean songs featuredWorking with Grammy-winning jazz drummer Terri Lyne CarringtonHow famed jazz pianist Oscar Peterson turned her on to jazz while growing up in Seoul, KoreaFurthering her music interests by attending the prestigious Berklee College of Music Women in jazz beyond singingFor more on Hey Rim Jeon, go to https://www.heyrimjeon.com
After Over a Decade Hiatus, T.S. Monk is Back with a Stirring Live Album
This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast shines the spotlight on jazz musician T.S. Monk, also the son of jazz legend Thelonious Monk.After a decade plus recording absence, he's back with the live album "Two Continents, One Groove." The prolific jazz drummer, composer, and bandleader discusses:Why it took so long to release a new project.The meaning of the album's title.His band's contribution, including a song dedicated to his father that addresses the racism many musicians faced in the heyday of New York's live music club scene.Growing up with Thelonious Monk, his ongoing legacy, and the day the younger Monk realized who his father was.How other jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Max Roach, and John Coltrane were frequent visitors to the Monk home.The importance of jazz as an American art form created by African Americans.For more on T.S. Monk and Thelonious Monk, go to https://theloniousmonk.store/pages/legacy or on Instagram @tsmonkofficial.Buy the album at https://storyvillerecords.bandcamp.com/album/two-continents-one-groove.
Community Involvement Drives New York's WBLS Legend Doctor Bob Lee
On this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, Doctor Bob Lee discusses: His longstanding career at WBLS, one of the most influential radio stations in the nation and the Black community.Being the President, Founder & CEO of the Make the Grade Foundation (https://makethegrade4u.org/), a non-profit that provides mentoring, tutoring, and aid to students of all ages in the NY tri-state area.Being the author of several books that elevate African Americans and other People of Color. Order his books: https://www.amazon.com/Doctor-Bob-Lee/e/B08PQBZ9LN?ref_=dbs_p_pbk_r00_abau_000000)