A Healthy Mind Equals An All-Around Better Life

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and on this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, Tyra Valteau Sorapuru, a Mental Wellness Coach and Licensed Clinical Social Worker for over 30 years, joins in to discuss effective tools for all around healthy living. We discuss the following: Balancing your feelings COVID-19 forcing African Africans and other People of Color to seek helpHelping family and friends who need mental assistanceTips on what to look for in a therapist and/or psychiatristGoing beyond virtual only therapy How emotional health affects physical healthSetting boundaries and saying NO Links and additional information for mental health support:National Alliance on Mental Illness - https://www.nami.org/Home Therapy for Black Girls - therapyforblackgirls.com Therapy for Latinx - therapyforlatinx.comTherapy for Black Men - therapyforblackmen.orgPsychology Today - psychologytoday.com - lets you search by race, ethnicity, gender, and other parameters.Check with your local and state government Check with your your health insuranceConfirm therapists/psychiatrists licenses in the state you reside inMUSIC:Theme: Jazz Addict’s Introby Cosimo FoggSunset Drive by Tokyo Music Walker Echoes Of The Soul by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats Pursuit by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats Merry Bay by Ghostrifter Official Made Of Wood by Joe Crotty Coffee Shop by PYC Music CONTACT:Underground Magnolia website: (https://www.undergroundmagnolia.com/)Instagram: @UMPodcastDV (https://www.instagram.com/umpodcastdv/)Twitter: @undergroundmagnoliapodcast(https://www.instagram.com/undergroundmagnoliapodcast/) Send questions/comments and requests to [email protected] To be featured on the podcast, send an email.