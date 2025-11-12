Episode 1: One Block, Thirty-Five Cats

Every block has a story, and sometimes, it starts with a single cat.In our first episode of Underfoot, we explore how one block in Flatbush reveals a much larger problem facing New York City: a hidden cat crisis fueled by the larger affordability crisis, underfunded shelters, and limited access to veterinary care.Featuring stories of neighborhood colony caretakers and the cats they care for, this episode asks what happens when ordinary New Yorkers are left to solve a problem the system ignores.Featured Voices:Rosario Washburn — Colony CaretakerMax Marcellus — Colony CaretakerRyan Tarpey — Community Program Field Manager, Flatbush Cats Karen Sabbie Smith — Colony CaretakerLearn More / Related Links:Watch King George's story here.To learn more about Flatbush Cats, visit our website: flatbushcats.orgFull episode transcript here.Underfoot is hosted by Will Zweigart and Virginia Marshall. Field reporting by Sarah Gabrielli, with additional reporting by Priscilla Alabi. Episodes were recorded at Good Studio in Brooklyn, and mixed and mastered by Will Whatley. Podcast art was created by Lazy Chief and the series was Executive Produced by None Other.