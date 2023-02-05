Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Under The Influence Show in the App
Listen to Under The Influence Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Under The Influence Show

Under The Influence Show

Podcast Under The Influence Show
Podcast Under The Influence Show

Under The Influence Show

Under The Influence
add
Our podcast is your shower thoughts, the 5am conversations with your friends, and everything in between. We are the only 4 braincells you need ^_^ UTI is hosted... More
Comedy
Our podcast is your shower thoughts, the 5am conversations with your friends, and everything in between. We are the only 4 braincells you need ^_^ UTI is hosted... More

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • #99 Frank Ocean Disrespected Us at Coachella
    Would you rather have a horizontal butt crack or vertical mouth? ...what? On this episode of the podcast we get a recap of Frank Ocean ruining Coachella for Viet and Wootak while Jeremy attacks us with out of pocket "Would You Rathers" 👼 Drink Nectar Hard Seltzer (21+): https://nectarhardseltzer.com/pages/uti ft. Asian pear, lychee, mandarin, and yuzu w/ NO weird aftertaste 😇 📍Find us in-store in CA, WA, HI, NYC, & NJ or… 📦 Order online (we ship to 45 states)! Please drink responsibly. ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! SPECIAL DEAL FOR UTI SUBSCRIBERS ONLY 🍸 Wootak’s Unique Matte Barware and Bartending Courses: https://www.barchemistry.com ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! 🏠 Want extra UTI content? SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FANHOUSE: https://fanhouse.app/undertheinfluence (Vlogs, Dollar $tore Therapy segments, get attention from us, etc.) 👾Join Our Discord: https://linktr.ee/undertheinfluence.show Hit the #UTI channels and you can start submitting questions and discussion topics there. There is also an anonymous submission channel for those who are shy. Timecodes (Episode #99): 0:00 - Coming Up.. 00:34 - Skip Intro 02:06 - Jeremy's Life Turned Upside Down 07:34 - Coachella Recap 17:14 - Does Frank Ocean deseve forgiveness? 26:22 - Best Set of Coachella 27:37 - Coachella Tips and Tricks 29:50 - Best Parts of Coachella 31:32 - Extracuriculars @ Coachella 40:56 - Would You Rather: Horizontal Butt Crack or Vertical Mouth 43:25 - Would You Rather: Run at 100mph Or Fly at 10mph 49:07 - Would You Rather: Constantly Sticky Or Constantly Itchy 51:19 - Would You Rather: Give First 90% of Dome Or Last 10% 59:27 - Would You Rather: Finish When Your Parents Finish Or Poop When You Hear a Car Horn 1:07:44 - Intro??? 1:09:16 - Outro Under The Influence is hosted by Barchemistry & Nectar Hard Seltzer 📥To submit questions or discussion topics for future episodes: Text us at 310-564-7899 Submit them here: https://undertheinfluence.show/ WATCH ON: Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4nc4U/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/undertheinfluence.show UTI Clips channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnderTheInfluenceClips Snapchat: https://t.snapchat.com/mJSzUFzh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTITV Follow Barchemistry Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4msk7/ IG: https://instagram.com/barchemistry YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCDfX41sMJRIeG8kqAGTz6mg Follow Viet Trap Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viettrap IG: https://www.instagram.com/akaviettrap/ Follow Jeremy Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer Nectar Vlogs TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarvlogs IG: https://www.instagram.com/jeremykimkardashian/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyFmjIZ-VeBJgpA7q-QD2CQ Follow Little Buns Fanhouse: https://linktr.ee/littlebunszz Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@littlebunszz IG: https://www.instagram.com/littlebunszz Follow Brando Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandoarts IG: https://www.instagram.com/brando Website: https://www.brandoarts.com/artwork Follow Nectar Hard Seltzer (Must be 21+) Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer IG: https://instagram.com/nectarhardseltzer 📍Find a store near you: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/ or 📦We deliver online to 45+ states, type your zip code here: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/products/variety-12-pack ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! Drink responsibly! Intro song by Killagraham https://twitter.com/killagrahamhttps://soundcloud.com/killagraham --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/undertheinfluenceshow/message
    5/2/2023
    1:10:50
  • #98 Viet Meets His Match: The Gorilla Grip CEO ft. JasmineRiceGirl
    NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY) We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar! Dates will be 4/27-4/29. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop. On this episode we have JasmineRiceGirl Aka Rosie Aka The Gorilla Grip CEO on the podcast to talk about starting FanHouse, her failed relationships that led to her to meet her soul mate, and seggs positivity (poor Wootak's innocent ears). 👼 Drink Nectar Hard Seltzer (21+): https://nectarhardseltzer.com/pages/uti ft. Asian pear, lychee, mandarin, and yuzu w/ NO weird aftertaste 😇 📍Find us in-store in CA, WA, HI, NYC, & NJ or… 📦 Order online (we ship to 45 states)! Please drink responsibly. ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! SPECIAL DEAL FOR UTI SUBSCRIBERS ONLY 🍸 Wootak’s Unique Matte Barware and Bartending Courses: https://www.barchemistry.com ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! 🏠 Want extra UTI content? SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FANHOUSE: https://fanhouse.app/undertheinfluence (Vlogs, Dollar $tore Therapy segments, get attention from us, etc.) 👾Join Our Discord: https://linktr.ee/undertheinfluence.show Hit the #UTI channels and you can start submitting questions and discussion topics there. There is also an anonymous submission channel for those who are shy. Timecodes (Episode #98): 0:00 - Coming Up.. 00:44 - Skip Intro 16:54 - Rosie's Twitter 24:37 - Rosie's Relationships 34:23 - Founding Fanhouse 49:56 - Strictest Asian Parents 1:01:42 - The Simp Expert 1:06:25 - Worst DM Slide Ever! 1:11:11 - How long was your heaux phase? 1:30:32 - How to find a healthy relationship? 1:34:19 - How To Make Yourself Happy 1:40:44 - Relationship Bare Minimum 1:48:20 - Immediate Red Flags 1:56:12 - Rosie's Secretly In Love 2:01:42 - How big is big? 2:13:38 - Weirdest/Most Disgusting Thing Seen At a Party 2:19:39 - One Piece of Advice 2:22:01 - Outro Under The Influence is hosted by Barchemistry & Nectar Hard Seltzer 📥To submit questions or discussion topics for future episodes: Text us at 310-564-7899 Submit them here: https://undertheinfluence.show/ WATCH ON: Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4nc4U/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/undertheinfluence.show UTI Clips channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnderTheInfluenceClips Snapchat: https://t.snapchat.com/mJSzUFzh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTITV Follow  @jasminericegirl  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasminericegirl/?hl=en Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminericegirl?lang=en Follow Barchemistry Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4msk7/ IG: https://instagram.com/barchemistry YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCDfX41sMJRIeG8kqAGTz6mg Follow Viet Trap Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viettrap IG: https://www.instagram.com/akaviettrap/ Follow Jeremy Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer Nectar Vlogs TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarvlogs IG: https://www.instagram.com/jeremykimkardashian/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyFmjIZ-VeBJgpA7q-QD2CQ Follow Little Buns Fanhouse: https://linktr.ee/littlebunszz Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@littlebunszz IG: https://www.instagram.com/littlebunszz Follow Brando Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandoarts IG: https://www.instagram.com/brando Website: https://www.brandoarts.com/artwork Follow Nectar Hard Seltzer (Must be 21+) Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer IG: https://instagram.com/nectarhardseltzer 📍Find a store near you: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/ or 📦We deliver online to 45+ states, type your zip code here: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/products/variety-12-pack ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! Drink responsibly! Intro song by Killagraham https://twitter.com/killagrahamhttps://soundcloud.com/killagraham --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/undertheinfluenceshow/message
    4/28/2023
    2:28:40
  • #97 How This College Kid Made The #1 Song In The World w/ Justin Beiber ft. 24k Goldn
    NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY) We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar! Dates will be 4/27-4/29. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop. In this episode of the podcast we ask 24k Goldn about his love life, why he's tired of fame, and making a viral hit with Justin Beiber. 👼 Drink Nectar Hard Seltzer (21+): https://nectarhardseltzer.com/pages/uti ft. Asian pear, lychee, mandarin, and yuzu w/ NO weird aftertaste 😇 📍Find us in-store in CA, WA, HI, NYC, & NJ or… 📦 Order online (we ship to 45 states)! Please drink responsibly. ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! SPECIAL DEAL FOR UTI SUBSCRIBERS ONLY 🍸 Wootak’s Unique Matte Barware and Bartending Courses: https://www.barchemistry.com ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! 🏠 Want extra UTI content? SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FANHOUSE: https://fanhouse.app/undertheinfluence (Vlogs, Dollar $tore Therapy segments, get attention from us, etc.) 👾Join Our Discord: https://linktr.ee/undertheinfluence.show Hit the #UTI channels and you can start submitting questions and discussion topics there. There is also an anonymous submission channel for those who are shy. Timecodes (Episode #97): 0:00 - Coming Up.. 00:39 - Skip Intro 02:56 - 24K Gold Origin Story 08:24 - Getting Girls In College 17:32 - Does Your Name Determine Your Success 20:22 - Golden's Parents Were Models 23:20 - Crying On Camera (The most difficult time in his career) 29:14 - If you had to transfer all your fat to one body part, which would it be? 31:09 - What was the first moment that made you feel famous? 37:34 - What are things you can't do anymore? 39:58 - Wootak And Golden Were Scammers 49:02 - Where else would you like to live? 51:02 - Being Born Into Another Life 56:01 - Bucket List Collabs 1:07:06 - How To Re-Invent Yourself In College 1:12:54 - Dollar Store Therapy Feat. 24K Goldn 1:29:53 - Outro Under The Influence is hosted by Barchemistry & Nectar Hard Seltzer 📥To submit questions or discussion topics for future episodes: Text us at 310-564-7899 Submit them here: https://undertheinfluence.show/ WATCH ON: Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4nc4U/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/undertheinfluence.show UTI Clips channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnderTheInfluenceClips Snapchat: https://t.snapchat.com/mJSzUFzh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTITV Follow  @24kGoldn  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/24kGoldn/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@24kgoldn?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Follow Barchemistry Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4msk7/ IG: https://instagram.com/barchemistry YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCDfX41sMJRIeG8kqAGTz6mg Follow Viet Trap Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viettrap IG: https://www.instagram.com/akaviettrap/ Follow Jeremy Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer Nectar Vlogs TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarvlogs IG: https://www.instagram.com/jeremykimkardashian/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyFmjIZ-VeBJgpA7q-QD2CQ Follow Little Buns Fanhouse: https://linktr.ee/littlebunszz Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@littlebunszz IG: https://www.instagram.com/littlebunszz Follow Brando IG: https://www.instagram.com/brando Website: https://www.brandoarts.com/artwork Follow Nectar Hard Seltzer (Must be 21+) Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer IG: https://instagram.com/nectarhardseltzer 📍Find a store near you: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/ or 📦We deliver online to 45+ states, type your zip code here: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/products/variety-12-pack ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! Drink responsibly! Intro song by Killagraham https://twitter.com/killagrahamhttps://soundcloud.com/killagraham --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/undertheinfluenceshow/message
    4/25/2023
    1:31:16
  • #96 How To Become Better Than Everyone Else
    NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY) We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar! Dates will be 4/27-4/29. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop. Join your favorite 4 brain cells as we explore self-growth with actionable tips and inspiring insights. Tune in now to fuel your journey of personal growth! 👼 Drink Nectar Hard Seltzer (21+): https://nectarhardseltzer.com/pages/uti ft. Asian pear, lychee, mandarin, and yuzu w/ NO weird aftertaste 😇 📍Find us in-store in CA, WA, HI, NYC, & NJ or… 📦 Order online (we ship to 45 states)! Please drink responsibly. ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! SPECIAL DEAL FOR UTI SUBSCRIBERS ONLY 🍸 Wootak’s Unique Matte Barware and Bartending Courses: https://www.barchemistry.com ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! 🏠 Want extra UTI content? SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FANHOUSE: https://fanhouse.app/undertheinfluence (Vlogs, Dollar $tore Therapy segments, get attention from us, etc.) 👾Join Our Discord: https://linktr.ee/undertheinfluence.show Hit the #UTI channels and you can start submitting questions and discussion topics there. There is also an anonymous submission channel for those who are shy. Timecodes (Episode #96): 0:00 - Coming Up.. 01:48 - Skip Intro 11:41 - How to Focus On Yourself 21:13 - Friend Breakups 29:12 - Brando's A Snake! 36:25 - Viet Doesn't Know How To Cook 42:14 - What would you be doing without the podcast? 1:05:29 - The Dahli Lama Situation 1:07:39 - Eyes Wide Shut Discussion 1:14:47 - MK Ultra Is Real! 1:23:16 - Difference Between Healthy and Unhealthy Jealousy 1:33:33 - When in your lives did you make the most change/progress? 1:44:47 - How long did it take you to blow up? 1:56:11 - What would you change about yourself? 2:03:46 - How do you want to be remembered? 2:15:08 - Everyones Bucket List 2:19:46 - Outro Under The Influence is hosted by Barchemistry & Nectar Hard Seltzer 📥To submit questions or discussion topics for future episodes: Text us at 310-564-7899 Submit them here: https://undertheinfluence.show/ Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3qqjUaN Listen on Apple Music: https://apple.co/34IO1lr Search “Under The Influence Show” for all other audio listening platforms WATCH ON: Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4nc4U/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/undertheinfluence.show UTI Clips channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnderTheInfluenceClips Snapchat: https://t.snapchat.com/mJSzUFzh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTITV Follow Barchemistry Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4msk7/ IG: https://instagram.com/barchemistry YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCDfX41sMJRIeG8kqAGTz6mg Follow Viet Trap Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viettrap IG: https://www.instagram.com/akaviettrap/ Follow Jeremy Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer Nectar Vlogs TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarvlogs IG: https://www.instagram.com/jeremykimkardashian/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyFmjIZ-VeBJgpA7q-QD2CQ Follow Little Buns Fanhouse: https://linktr.ee/littlebunszz Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@littlebunszz IG: https://www.instagram.com/littlebunszz Follow Brando Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandoarts IG: https://www.instagram.com/brando Website: https://www.brandoarts.com/artwork Follow Nectar Hard Seltzer (Must be 21+) Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer IG: https://instagram.com/nectarhardseltzer 📍Find a store near you: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/ or 📦We deliver online to 45+ states, type your zip code here: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/products/variety-12-pack ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! Drink responsibly! Intro song by Killagraham https://twitter.com/killagrahamhttps://soundcloud.com/killagraham --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/undertheinfluenceshow/message
    4/21/2023
    2:20:13
  • #95 Jumper's Jump Uncover the DARK SIDE of Fame
    NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY) We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar! Dates will be: 4/27 Dallas, 4/28 Austin, 4/29 Houston. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop. This episode will probably get mysteriously deleted, watch it while you can. Jumper's Jump come on the podcast to talk about the rise of their podcast, CERN doing satanic rituals in the open, and much more... get your tinfoil hat ready. 👼 Drink Nectar Hard Seltzer (21+): https://nectarhardseltzer.com/pages/uti ft. Asian pear, lychee, mandarin, and yuzu w/ NO weird aftertaste 😇 📍Find us in-store in CA, WA, HI, NYC, & NJ or… 📦 Order online (we ship to 45 states)! Please drink responsibly. ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! SPECIAL DEAL FOR UTI SUBSCRIBERS ONLY 🍸 Wootak’s Unique Matte Barware and Bartending Courses: https://www.barchemistry.com ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! 🏠 Want extra UTI content? SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FANHOUSE: https://fanhouse.app/undertheinfluence (Vlogs, Dollar $tore Therapy segments, get attention from us, etc.) 👾Join Our Discord (21+): https://linktr.ee/undertheinfluence.show Hit the #UTI channels and you can start submitting questions and discussion topics there. There is also an anonymous submission channel for those who are shy. DID YOU LIKE THOSE COOL LA HATS? Follow our friends: https://www.instagram.com/fracture.dtla/ Timecodes (Episode #95): 0:00 - Coming Up.. 00:36 - Skip Intro 03:47 - Jumpers Jump Origin Story 23:18 - Andrew Dawson Story 6:12 - The Bible & Psychedelics 45:42 - The Mandela Effect 48:16 - Exposing CERN 50:28 - Scientology & South Park 56:07 - Karmic Debt 59:07 - Celebrity Handlers 1:02:34 - David Dobrik & Blac Chyna Conspiracies 1:12:47 - The Drizzy List 1:36:15 - Canada Slang 1:44:26 - French Canadian Slander 1:55:05 - Jumpers Jumps Relationship Status' 2:10:45 - One Piece of Advice 2:11:46 - Outro Under The Influence is hosted by Barchemistry & Nectar Hard Seltzer 📥To submit questions or discussion topics for future episodes: Text us at 310-564-7899 Submit them here: https://undertheinfluence.show/ Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3qqjUaN Listen on Apple Music: https://apple.co/34IO1lr Search “Under The Influence Show” for all other audio listening platforms WATCH ON: Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4nc4U/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/undertheinfluence.show UTI Clips channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnderTheInfluenceClips Snapchat: https://t.snapchat.com/mJSzUFzh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTITV Follow Barchemistry Tik Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8C4msk7/ IG: https://instagram.com/barchemistry YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCDfX41sMJRIeG8kqAGTz6mg Follow Viet Trap Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viettrap IG: https://www.instagram.com/akaviettrap/ Follow Jeremy Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer Nectar Vlogs TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarvlogs IG: https://www.instagram.com/jeremykimkardashian/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyFmjIZ-VeBJgpA7q-QD2CQ Follow Little Buns Fanhouse: https://linktr.ee/littlebunszz Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@littlebunszz IG: https://www.instagram.com/littlebunszz Follow Brando Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandoarts IG: https://www.instagram.com/brando Website: https://www.brandoarts.com/artwork Follow Nectar Hard Seltzer (Must be 21+) Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nectarseltzer IG: https://instagram.com/nectarhardseltzer 📍Find a store near you: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/ or 📦We deliver online to 45+ states, type your zip code here: https://nectarhardseltzer.com/products/variety-12-pack ► Use code: UTI15 for 15% off your first online order! Drink responsibly! Intro song by Killagraham https://twitter.com/killagrahamhttps://soundcloud.com/killagraham --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/undertheinfluenceshow/message
    4/17/2023
    2:13:03

More Comedy podcasts

About Under The Influence Show

Our podcast is your shower thoughts, the 5am conversations with your friends, and everything in between. We are the only 4 braincells you need ^_^ UTI is hosted by Barchemistry, Nectar Hard Seltzer, Viet Trap, and Little Buns
Podcast website

Listen to Under The Influence Show, The Guildcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Under The Influence Show

Under The Influence Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Under The Influence Show: Podcasts in Family