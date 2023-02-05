#96 How To Become Better Than Everyone Else

Timecodes (Episode #96):
0:00 - Coming Up..
01:48 - Skip Intro
11:41 - How to Focus On Yourself
21:13 - Friend Breakups
29:12 - Brando's A Snake!
36:25 - Viet Doesn't Know How To Cook
42:14 - What would you be doing without the podcast?
1:05:29 - The Dahli Lama Situation
1:07:39 - Eyes Wide Shut Discussion
1:14:47 - MK Ultra Is Real!
1:23:16 - Difference Between Healthy and Unhealthy Jealousy
1:33:33 - When in your lives did you make the most change/progress?
1:44:47 - How long did it take you to blow up?
1:56:11 - What would you change about yourself?
2:03:46 - How do you want to be remembered?
2:15:08 - Everyones Bucket List
2:19:46 - Outro

Under The Influence is hosted by Barchemistry & Nectar Hard Seltzer