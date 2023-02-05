Our podcast is your shower thoughts, the 5am conversations with your friends, and everything in between. We are the only 4 braincells you need ^_^
#99 Frank Ocean Disrespected Us at Coachella
Would you rather have a horizontal butt crack or vertical mouth? ...what? On this episode of the podcast we get a recap of Frank Ocean ruining Coachella for Viet and Wootak while Jeremy attacks us with out of pocket "Would You Rathers"
Timecodes (Episode #99):
0:00 - Coming Up..
00:34 - Skip Intro
02:06 - Jeremy's Life Turned Upside Down
07:34 - Coachella Recap
17:14 - Does Frank Ocean deseve forgiveness?
26:22 - Best Set of Coachella
27:37 - Coachella Tips and Tricks
29:50 - Best Parts of Coachella
31:32 - Extracuriculars @ Coachella
40:56 - Would You Rather: Horizontal Butt Crack or Vertical Mouth
43:25 - Would You Rather: Run at 100mph Or Fly at 10mph
49:07 - Would You Rather: Constantly Sticky Or Constantly Itchy
51:19 - Would You Rather: Give First 90% of Dome Or Last 10%
59:27 - Would You Rather: Finish When Your Parents Finish Or Poop When You Hear a Car Horn
1:07:44 - Intro???
1:09:16 - Outro
5/2/2023
1:10:50
#98 Viet Meets His Match: The Gorilla Grip CEO ft. JasmineRiceGirl
NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY)
We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar!
Dates will be 4/27-4/29. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop.
On this episode we have JasmineRiceGirl Aka Rosie Aka The Gorilla Grip CEO on the podcast to talk about starting FanHouse, her failed relationships that led to her to meet her soul mate, and seggs positivity (poor Wootak's innocent ears).
Timecodes (Episode #98):
0:00 - Coming Up..
00:44 - Skip Intro
16:54 - Rosie's Twitter
24:37 - Rosie's Relationships
34:23 - Founding Fanhouse
49:56 - Strictest Asian Parents
1:01:42 - The Simp Expert
1:06:25 - Worst DM Slide Ever!
1:11:11 - How long was your heaux phase?
1:30:32 - How to find a healthy relationship?
1:34:19 - How To Make Yourself Happy
1:40:44 - Relationship Bare Minimum
1:48:20 - Immediate Red Flags
1:56:12 - Rosie's Secretly In Love
2:01:42 - How big is big?
2:13:38 - Weirdest/Most Disgusting Thing Seen At a Party
2:19:39 - One Piece of Advice
2:22:01 - Outro
4/28/2023
2:28:40
#97 How This College Kid Made The #1 Song In The World w/ Justin Beiber ft. 24k Goldn
NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY)
We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar!
Dates will be 4/27-4/29. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop.
In this episode of the podcast we ask 24k Goldn about his love life, why he's tired of fame, and making a viral hit with Justin Beiber.
Timecodes (Episode #97):
0:00 - Coming Up..
00:39 - Skip Intro
02:56 - 24K Gold Origin Story
08:24 - Getting Girls In College
17:32 - Does Your Name Determine Your Success
20:22 - Golden's Parents Were Models
23:20 - Crying On Camera (The most difficult time in his career)
29:14 - If you had to transfer all your fat to one body part, which would it be?
31:09 - What was the first moment that made you feel famous?
37:34 - What are things you can't do anymore?
39:58 - Wootak And Golden Were Scammers
49:02 - Where else would you like to live?
51:02 - Being Born Into Another Life
56:01 - Bucket List Collabs
1:07:06 - How To Re-Invent Yourself In College
1:12:54 - Dollar Store Therapy Feat. 24K Goldn
1:29:53 - Outro
4/25/2023
1:31:16
#96 How To Become Better Than Everyone Else
NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY)
We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar!
Dates will be 4/27-4/29. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop.
Join your favorite 4 brain cells as we explore self-growth with actionable tips and inspiring insights. Tune in now to fuel your journey of personal growth!
Timecodes (Episode #96):
0:00 - Coming Up..
01:48 - Skip Intro
11:41 - How to Focus On Yourself
21:13 - Friend Breakups
29:12 - Brando's A Snake!
36:25 - Viet Doesn't Know How To Cook
42:14 - What would you be doing without the podcast?
1:05:29 - The Dahli Lama Situation
1:07:39 - Eyes Wide Shut Discussion
1:14:47 - MK Ultra Is Real!
1:23:16 - Difference Between Healthy and Unhealthy Jealousy
1:33:33 - When in your lives did you make the most change/progress?
1:44:47 - How long did it take you to blow up?
1:56:11 - What would you change about yourself?
2:03:46 - How do you want to be remembered?
2:15:08 - Everyones Bucket List
2:19:46 - Outro
4/21/2023
2:20:13
#95 Jumper's Jump Uncover the DARK SIDE of Fame
NECTAR IS OFFICIALLY COMING TO TEXAS!!! Text "boots" to 310-388-6729 if you want to get notified (21+ ONLY)
We're picking 1 store in each city, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, to show these Texas store owners that y'all really want Nectar!
Dates will be: 4/27 Dallas, 4/28 Austin, 4/29 Houston. Addresses go out 48hrs before each drop.
This episode will probably get mysteriously deleted, watch it while you can. Jumper's Jump come on the podcast to talk about the rise of their podcast, CERN doing satanic rituals in the open, and much more... get your tinfoil hat ready.
DID YOU LIKE THOSE COOL LA HATS? Follow our friends: https://www.instagram.com/fracture.dtla/
Timecodes (Episode #95):
0:00 - Coming Up..
00:36 - Skip Intro
03:47 - Jumpers Jump Origin Story
23:18 - Andrew Dawson Story
6:12 - The Bible & Psychedelics
45:42 - The Mandela Effect
48:16 - Exposing CERN
50:28 - Scientology & South Park
56:07 - Karmic Debt
59:07 - Celebrity Handlers
1:02:34 - David Dobrik & Blac Chyna Conspiracies
1:12:47 - The Drizzy List
1:36:15 - Canada Slang
1:44:26 - French Canadian Slander
1:55:05 - Jumpers Jumps Relationship Status'
2:10:45 - One Piece of Advice
2:11:46 - Outro
