Undaunted: The man in the arena podcast.

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13 episodes
- Elliott Neff is the GOP candidate running for the state house in district 6 representing Tea, Harrisburg and central Lincoln County: the fastest growing county in South Dakota.
Elliott is a National Master chess player and has spent over 21 years running Chess4Life, a mission-driven organization that brings the benefits of chess — problem-solving, critical thinking, and strategic planning skills the youth of America desperately need.
Find more out about Elliot here: www.neff4sd.com.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit undauntedpodcast.substack.com
- 9/11 Pentagon survivor Brent Hoffman steps into the Arena this week for our 9/11 Remembrance Edition.
We are truly honored to welcome former State Senator Brent “B.R.” Hoffman, a public servant, author, and retired United States Air Force officer into the Arena.
Senator Hoffman devoted twenty years to military service, rising from the enlisted ranks to serve as a Major in the United States Air Force.
On September 11, 2001, then USAF Major Hoffman was inside the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the building, making him a survivor and eyewitness to one of our nation’s darkest days.
His story is one of courage, faith, service, and resilience.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit undauntedpodcast.substack.com
Undaunted Episode 13. America 250 Edition. Our woman in the arena: Theresa Stehly07/03/2026 | 2h 5 mins.Theresa Stehly steps into the Arena this week for our America 250 celebration edition, and we could not imagine a more fitting guest for the occasion.
A longtime Sioux Falls civic activist, former at-large City Council member, and music educator, Stehly has built a reputation as one of the city’s most persistent and outspoken voices for transparency, tax…
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit undauntedpodcast.substack.com
- Tesa Schwans represents District 9 in the South Dakota statehouse and she is our woman in the arena going into this Memorial Day weekend.
Representative Schwans is a small business owner and has just concluded her first full term in the house. Tesa stops by the Undaunted studios to talk about property taxes, education, and why’s she’s running for her second term in the South Dakota House of Representatives.
Find more out about Tessa here: www.tesaforsd.com
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit undauntedpodcast.substack.com
- Our man in the arena is Greg Jamison:
Greg has been a state representative, a city councilor, and local small businessman. And now, over a decade after serving on the city council he’s running a campaign to sit in the mayor’s chair.
Greg is running on an agenda of public safety, fiscal discipline with your tax dollars, and managing Sioux Falls growth with common-sense balance.
Check out Greg Jamison here: www.jamisonformayor.com
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit undauntedpodcast.substack.com
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Join us in the arena where we discuss policy, politics, and culture. undauntedpodcast.substack.comPodcast website
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