Undaunted: The man in the arena podcast.

9/11 Pentagon survivor Brent Hoffman steps into the Arena this week for our 9/11 Remembrance Edition.

We are truly honored to welcome former State Senator Brent “B.R.” Hoffman, a public servant, author, and retired United States Air Force officer into the Arena.

Senator Hoffman devoted twenty years to military service, rising from the enlisted ranks to serve as a Major in the United States Air Force.

On September 11, 2001, then USAF Major Hoffman was inside the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the building, making him a survivor and eyewitness to one of our nation’s darkest days.

His story is one of courage, faith, service, and resilience.







This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit undauntedpodcast.substack.com