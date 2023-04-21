unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane

Hosted by Jeff McLane, unCovering the Birds brings you stories you might not have heard about the football team that makes you bleed green. McLane has spent the... More
Face of the franchise
There’s nothing harder to find in professional sports than a franchise quarterback. It’s a pursuit that all 32 NFL teams obsess over. The Eagles, though, are convinced that for the second time in less than a decade, they’ve got their guy, and are willing to pay a hefty price to keep him around for the long term. But after whiffing on Carson Wentz, why is the Eagles’ brain trust of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman convinced that this time, in Jalen Hurts, they’ve got it right? What makes them believe Hurts is capable of living up to the massive expectations of his new megadeal, and delivering the city another Super Bowl title? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane pulls back the curtain on Hurts’ rapid ascent, and the questions the 24-year old faces as he moves forward in his career.
Follow Jeff McLane on Twitter. You can also read his work at inquirer.com. ‘Embracing the Legacy,’ his feature on Jalen Hurts continuing the Eagles’ Black quarterback pedigree, can be found here.
unCovering the Birds sponsored by Wawa is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. New episodes are released every Friday.
5/19/2023
Truth to power
Remember Cary Williams? The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback who one time missed voluntary team workouts to pick out sconces for his home? He was a fiery guy, a passionate player who could also be defiant, antagonistic, and defensive. By and large, during his stint with the Eagles, he was probably known just as much for his personality as he was for his play on the field. But if all you heard or saw from Williams was frustration and anger, then you weren’t paying attention. As Philadelphia Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane reveals, Williams had lots of reasons to be pissed off, from how he was raised, to how the Eagles and Riley Cooper handled a leak of Cooper using a racial slur. Williams might have a complicated past, but he's not afraid to talk about it.
5/12/2023
The "Assassin"
Jason Babin was a hell-raiser. On and off the field. It’s a quality that made him both a crippling force on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line, and, at times, a combative presence inside the team’s locker room. His skill set was tailor-made for a specific style of play, and his personality was a perfect fit for Jim Washburn, the assistant who coached him. But back in 2012, the duo found itself in the middle of a controversial culture clash with head coach Andy Reid. If Babin was so good, what made his exit from Philadelphia so ugly? And how did he, Washburn, and the Wide-9 scheme ultimately play a role in Andy Reid’s undoing? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane revisits one of the most tumultuous periods in recent Eagles history.
5/5/2023
Beau knows football stories
All-pros are important. But every good NFL team needs a couple colorful characters, too. These are the players who know when and how to set the right mood in the locker room and keep things light. For the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles that ultimately won Super Bowl 52, Beau Allen was one of those guys. Beau was a solid defensive lineman who filled an important role. He also came to appreciate the funny, absurd, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that a professional football career offers. From tales of Tebowmania to make-shift parade-route restrooms, Beau shares some of his favorite (and infamous) memories of playing in Philly with Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane.
4/28/2023
What's in a draft bust?
Getting drafted in the first round is the dream scenario for just about any aspiring football player. But for former Philadelphia Eagle Marcus Smith, it was a total nightmare, full of hellish professional and personal consequences. What if Smith, a prolific defensive sack artist in college chosen no. 26 overall in 2014, had been taken in the second or third round? What if he’d been drafted by another team instead of the Eagles? Would the prime years of his football career have turned out differently? These are questions the now-retired 31-year-old Smith often asks himself. With the 2023 NFL draft season in full swing, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores Smith’s story, and how being a first-round pick, combined with having deep-seated personal issues, pushed him closer to a life-threatening crossroads.
Please be advised this episode discusses mental health struggles and suicide. If you need help, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or visit its website: https://988lifeline.org/
