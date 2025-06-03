Uncivil / Disservice with David J. Ruck

Scientific Integrity Under Threat with Dr. Rick Spinrad

On this episode I talk to Dr. Rick Spinrad. During the Biden Administration, Rick served as the Administrator of NOAA - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and had previously served as NOAA’s Chief Scientist. We talk about his career as a civil servant and explore some of the ways NOAA’s work has shaped communities. We also discuss the challenges of communicating the importance of scientific work to congress and the public, and how recent supreme court decisions and executive orders from the Trump Administration are threatening scientific integrity and the safety of all Americans.Brought to you by Great Lakes Outreach Media.