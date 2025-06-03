Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentUncivil / Disservice with David J. Ruck
Uncivil / Disservice with David J. Ruck
David J Ruck
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • Scientific Integrity Under Threat with Dr. Rick Spinrad
    On this episode I talk to Dr. Rick Spinrad. During the Biden Administration, Rick served as the Administrator of NOAA - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and had previously served as NOAA’s Chief Scientist. We talk about his career as a civil servant and explore some of the ways NOAA’s work has shaped communities. We also discuss the challenges of communicating the importance of scientific work to congress and the public, and how recent supreme court decisions and executive orders from the Trump Administration are threatening scientific integrity and the safety of all Americans.Brought to you by Great Lakes Outreach Media.
About Uncivil / Disservice with David J. Ruck

Uncivil / Disservice pulls back the curtain on American bureaucracy—what works, what doesn’t, and who’s quietly holding it all together. Host David Ruck talks with scientists, public servants, and insiders across government to explore how policy gets made, how science is used (or ignored), and why our institutions matter more than ever.Unfiltered. Informed. A little pissed off. And still holding out hope.
