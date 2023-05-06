The Practice of Partnership is a podcast about how local engagement is the cornerstone of sustainable, high-impact development. Development is inherently local ... More
Partnerships matter for growth.
There’s an old African proverb that says if you want to fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. In other words, people and relationships lie at the heart of success. At DAI, we depend on our partners. Not just our co-implementers and small businesses, but crucially our local partners in the countries where we work. Development is inherently local and collaborative – local leadership and participation are essential.
The Practice of Partnership is a podcast about how local engagement is the cornerstone of sustainable, high-impact development. Development is inherently local and collaborative – local leadership and participation are essential. In this series, we explore the key ingredients of successful local partnerships, and most importantly hear from local partners themselves about how the relationships they have forged have helped to drive economic growth and development. As the old African proverb says, if you want to go far, go together.