Podcast Unbreakable Latina
A podcast created to generate a safe space for Latina's to speak of the unspoken. Including the struggles of being a first generation Latina, Education, Mental Health, Self-Love, Careers, Relationships, Family, and everything in between.
  76. Que Va A Decir La Gente?
    In this episode I talk about how in our latino culture we grow up hearing "Que va a decir la gente?" I share my experiences in second guessing myself because so often I was worried about what people were going to say.
    7/10/2023
    20:35
  75. Toxic Relationships Part 2
    In this episode I talk about my experience in a toxic relationship. If you have gone through this you are not alone.
    7/3/2023
    23:05
  74. Stop Living Only For The Weekends
    In this episode I talk about my week and I talk existing vs living. I talk about how I am guilty of living for only the weekends and not trying to change my weekly routine. I give tips on how you can add more happiness to your weekdays.
    6/26/2023
    18:07
  73. Father Wound
    In this episode I talk about my week and I talk about my father wound. I share why I decided to no longer have a relationship with my dad. I also share about how Father's Day this year was difficult for me.
    6/20/2023
    33:26
  72. The Hypersexualization of Latinas
    In this episode I talk about the Hypersexualization of Latinas. I talk about my experiences with people hyper sexualizing me and how it made me feel. I also share listener responses.
    6/12/2023
    28:13

About Unbreakable Latina

A podcast created to generate a safe space for Latina's to speak of the unspoken. Including the struggles of being a first generation Latina, Education, Mental Health, Self-Love, Careers, Relationships, Family, and everything in between.
