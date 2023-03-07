74. Stop Living Only For The Weekends

In this episode I talk about my week and I talk existing vs living. I talk about how I am guilty of living for only the weekends and not trying to change my weekly routine. I give tips on how you can add more happiness to your weekdays. GET YOUR STICKERS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.unbreakablelatina.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ SEND A VOICE MESSAGE:⁠⁠⁠https://www.speakpipe.com/Unbreakablelatina⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 20% OFF LIQUID IV + FREE SHIPPING(CODE:UNBREAKABLE_LATINA)| ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://glnk.io/75r0/unbreakablelatina⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 15 % OFF NOPALERA ORDER (CODE:MELINA15)| ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://nopalera.co/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ AMAZON STOREFRONT | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-e46be756⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TIKTOK | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@unbreakablelatina ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ INSTAGRAM | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/unbreakablelatina⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TWITTER |⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/latinapodcast ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YOUTUBE| ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@unbreakablelatina⁠⁠ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unbreakablelatina/support