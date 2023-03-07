A podcast created to generate a safe space for Latina's to speak of the unspoken. Including the struggles of being a first generation Latina, Education, Mental ...
76. Que Va A Decir La Gente?
In this episode I talk about how in our latino culture we grow up hearing "Que va a decir la gente?" I share my experiences in second guessing myself because so often I was worried about what people were going to say.
7/10/2023
20:35
75. Toxic Relationships Part 2
In this episode I talk about my experience in a toxic relationship. If you have gone through this you are not alone. Here is a link to my first episode about toxic relationships: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/vTJHN4nK7Ab
7/3/2023
23:05
74. Stop Living Only For The Weekends
In this episode I talk about my week and I talk existing vs living. I talk about how I am guilty of living for only the weekends and not trying to change my weekly routine. I give tips on how you can add more happiness to your weekdays.
6/26/2023
18:07
73. Father Wound
In this episode I talk about my week and I talk about my father wound. I share why I decided to no longer have a relationship with my dad. I also share about how Father's Day this year was difficult for me.
6/20/2023
33:26
72. The Hypersexualization of Latinas
In this episode I talk about the Hypersexualization of Latinas. I talk about my experiences with people hyper sexualizing me and how it made me feel. I also share listener responses.
