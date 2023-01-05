The elites tell us that America is divided. That may be the case, but it’s definitely not 50/50. In reality, elites have the power. They game the system, and it... More
Available Episodes
5 of 138
CHARLIE THE COWARD
(McDonald's Caught Employing 10-Year-Olds. Bernie To Billionaires: Pay Your Taxes. WTF Neolib: Dems' Lame Plan For Debt Limit Fight. Tucker Carlson's Racist Texts Exposed. David Sirota: Centrism Won't Re-Elect Biden. Bipartisan Bill: Ban Congressional Stock Trading.)HOST: Sen. Nina Turner (@ninaturner)CO-HOST: Wos Lambre
5/3/2023
52:50
DeSantis in the Mousetrap
(Millions Across World March For May Day. Young Voters To Biden: Hear Our Voices In 2024. DeSantis V Disney: More Lawsuits Add To Beef. Marlena Sonn Joins Unbossed.)HOST: Sen. Nina Turner (@ninaturner)CO-HOST: Bennie Carollo (@BenjaminCarollo)
5/2/2023
53:42
Rabid Psychotic Few
(Child Labor Law Rollbacks Soar At Alarming Rate. Greg Abbott's Xenophobic Response To Shooting. Report: Third Of U.S. Nurses Plan To Quit. Emmett Till's Accuser Dies At 88, Avoids Justice. Youth Voters Call On Biden To Listen To Them)HOST: Sen. Nina Turner (@ninaturner)CO-HOST: Jackson White
5/1/2023
54:44
Babydog For President
(Wages Growing Has Fed Reserve Concerned. Rep. Omar: GOP Debt Bill Rewards Billionaires. Senate GOP Blocks Equal Rights Amendment. WV Gov. Jim Justice Running For Manchin's Seat. NC Supreme Court Makes U-Turn On Voting Maps. Warren, Jayapal: Raise Fees On Drug Companies.)HOST: Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw)CO-HOST: Mayor Mondale Robinson (@mondalerobinson)
4/28/2023
50:09
The Roof Is On Fire
(House GOP Passes Cruel Bill To Raise Debt Ceiling. MT GOP Bars Trans Lawmaker From House Floor. Justice Roberts Silent On Supreme Court Ethics. MN County Takes Thousands From 94-Year-Old. MTG & Maxwell-Frost Spar On Education. Santos Wants Stricter Work Requirements.)HOST: Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw)CO-HOST: Dan Evans (@danfromtheweb)
All the while, she’ll motivate us to fight back, giving us the tools, the teammates, and the to-do lists.