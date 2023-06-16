Ep. 95: Dexter Pitts: Standing firm when attacked on all sides

Dexter Pitts is a proud Army veteran, police officer, and former US Border Patrol agent. He served with the 10th Mountain Division right after 9/11 and was awarded a Purple Heart after suffering injuries from an explosion in Iraq. Through a long, grueling recovery, he could have given up, but he was determined to fight back and serve the Louisville Metro Police Department, where he was right at the epicenter of racial conflict in 2020.No one describes better than he does what it was like to be a black, conservative police officer in the middle of the riots following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.You'll hear:Why he joined the Army and what it was like to be in combat for the first timeHow he was sure he was going to die when his left arm was shattered, his head was injured, and back and hips blown out of socket by an explosionThe physical and mental struggles that accompany a major rehabilitationWhy Louisville, KY in 2020 was one of the toughest places to be a black police officerHis core beliefs that keep him focused and dedicated to protecting America and everyone in his communityWhy he wrote his book, I Am Pitts: Memoirs of an American Patriot