Ep. 96: Honest answers to tough questions about life and leadership
I've decided to take a risk with this episode ofUnbeatable. As any great warrior knows,sometimes the enemy is so overwhelming that youmustlock arms with another battle buddy to survive. I have a passionfor seeing people thrive in the face of difficulties. That's one reason why I created this podcast in the first place. From across America, 1,200 emerging leaders gathered in Washington, DC, yesterday to join in this live discussion!In this episode of Unbeatable, I sit down with a former guest at Brent Crowe,and we have anhonest conversation aboutlife and leadership. Brent and I lock arms and answer somepenetrating questions during the episode. Brent and I turned our raw conversation into a joint episode of the Unbeatable and Chasing Elephants Podcasts.this episode, you'll hear:How do I focus my life in the middle of overwhelming distractions?My honest thoughts about the current condition of the USA.How do I know what God wants me to do with my life?My greatest fear and how I overcome that fear.The source of my passionforservingGod and others.How I get through difficult seasons in life.The greatest obstacle to this generation's faithfulness.My top piece of adviceevery leader needs to follow.Find out more about Student Leadership University here-https://slulead.com/Subscribe to theChasing Elephants Podcasthere-https://slulead.com/podcasts/
7/14/2023
44:01
Ep. 95: Dexter Pitts: Standing firm when attacked on all sides
Dexter Pitts is a proud Army veteran, police officer, and former US Border Patrol agent. He served with the 10th Mountain Division right after 9/11 and was awarded a Purple Heart after suffering injuries from an explosion in Iraq. Through a long, grueling recovery, he could have given up, but he was determined to fight back and serve the Louisville Metro Police Department, where he was right at the epicenter of racial conflict in 2020.No one describes better than he does what it was like to be a black, conservative police officer in the middle of the riots following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.You'll hear:Why he joined the Army and what it was like to be in combat for the first timeHow he was sure he was going to die when his left arm was shattered, his head was injured, and back and hips blown out of socket by an explosionThe physical and mental struggles that accompany a major rehabilitationWhy Louisville, KY in 2020 was one of the toughest places to be a black police officerHis core beliefs that keep him focused and dedicated to protecting America and everyone in his communityWhy he wrote his book, I Am Pitts: Memoirs of an American Patriot**Enter to win a FREE e-copy of his book HERE (Drawing will be held July 14)Follow Dexter on Instagram or FacebookLearn more about him and his book on his website
7/7/2023
57:01
Ep 94: Matt Bostic- Beating addiction...and Guinness world records
Matt had an idyllic childhood. But at age 20, his entire life unraveled when his mother tragically passed away from leukemia and his father quickly re-married. Not knowing how to handle the intense pain and fear he had never experienced before, he turned to alcohol, which slowly stole 20 years of his life.At his lowest point, he came across a Guinness Book of World Records and became fixated on breaking a basketball record. He broke it, but realized that was not enough to fix his life. Then, he found something better, is now sober and has completely turned his life around. He now works with The Life House in Alabama, helping other men get the second chance at life that he needed.You'll hear:About his childhood in Greensburg, Indiana full of basketball and cowsWhy he felt like he was completely abandoned at age 20Why alcohol developed such a grip on his life that was extremely hard to fightHow he became obsessed with beating basketball world records and what it was like to actually achieve itThe #1 thing he says gives you purpose in life and can truly cure the deep pain that addictions can'tLearn more about The Life House HEREFollow on Instagram HERE
6/30/2023
55:06
Ep. 93: Kyle Lamb- You’ve got to have a mission
Sergeant Major (retired) Kyle Lamb's 21-year military career can only be described as legendary. He and I served together in the Army, both in Somalia and Iraq. He started in the 82nd Airborne Division but spent most of his career in Special Operations. After retiring, he founded Viking Tactics, Inc. specializing in tactical training and equipment and is highly respected today in both military and law enforcement communities for being THE go-to guy for marksmanship, tactical training, and any question about guns or shooting.You'll hear:About his childhood in a small town in South Dakota riding in rodeosBlack Hawk Down from his perspectiveWhat he says is the most important legacy you can leaveThe thing that helped him most through the rocky transition out of the militaryHow he and his wife use the custom knives and tomahawks he makes to change livesLearn more about Kyle HEREMake a donation to the Stay in the Fight Foundation HERE
6/23/2023
1:13:59
Ep. 92: Alton Gansky- The thrills and agonies of writing a book
I've been asked about 1,000 times how to write and publish a book. Today's guest is a brilliant author who has written 52 books, won multiple awards, holds a literary doctorate, and teaches writing at the highest level. None of my fiction books could have been written without him, and there's no one better to tell you how to go from an idea in your mind to a published book.You'll hear:What it takes to receive a literary doctorateHow he captures someone else's voice and experiences so well in his writingThe top 3 tips he teaches writers at conferencesThe #1 thing to remember throughout the whole processA reality check on just how tough it can be to get a book published through a publisherWhy you should write, despite the (sometimes grueling) difficultiesLearn more about Alton Gansky HERE
Jeff Struecker is a member of the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame. He served most of his military career with the Army Rangers and won the Best Ranger Competition as a Sergeant. In almost 23 years in the Army, Jeff served 17 combat deployments in 5 different US wars including Black Hawk Down. He holds a PhD, as well as many other earned and honorary degrees. He has taught leadership at every level from undergraduate to PhD. He is an award-winning author with six books in print. His military thrillers and life story are in constant demand.