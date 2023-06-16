What next for the Kremlin after a mutinous weekend? More
Extra episode: What will Putin do next?
The rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, is over.
BBC Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford and broadcaster Gabriel Gatehuse try to make sense of what happened on Saturday with a rebellion by the mercenary Wagner group and share their thoughts on what happens next for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Email [email protected] with your questions and comments. You can also send us a message or voice note via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram to +44 330 1239480
Extra episode: Is Russia on the verge of a coup?
President Putin decries "betrayal" and "treason" after a dramatic challenge by the chief of the Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Russia editor Steve Rosenberg, Security correspondent Frank Gardner and broadcaster Gabriel Gatehouse try to make sense of a moving and murky situation in Russia.
How far might Russia go to win in Ukraine?
With Vladimir Putin scaling up his rhetoric over use of nuclear weapons we turn our attention to Russia in this episode.
The BBC’s Russia editor Steve Rosenberg and the Washington Post’s Catherine Belton look at the chance of a nuclear attack, the state of the opposition in Russia and why the latest intervention from Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin could provide an important clue to a possible major policy shift by the Kremlin.
We also hear from Evgenia Kara-Murza about the plight of her husband Vladimir, a British-Russian diplomat sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Moscow court for high treason.
And we assess the impact of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following a warning from President Zelensky that Russia is considering such an action.
Who’s winning the counter-offensive?
Both Ukrainian and Russian fighters have started describing the counter-offensive as hitting in ‘waves’. But what exactly does that that mean?
The BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner and Owen Matthews, a historian and former Newsweek Moscow bureau chief, return to the pod to digest the military tactics and innovations from both sides on the frontline.
Also, we take a closer look at the war’s impact on children in occupied territories - many of whom have been forcibly removed to Russia. Mykola Kuleba, Ukraine’s former ombudsman for children, tells us about the work his charity is doing to find them and bring them home. And Oksana Lebedeva describes the work done to support traumatised children in summer camps back in safer territories.
Mariupol prisoners of war on trial
As a show trial begins of Azov Brigade fighters captured in last year’s siege of Mariupol, we hear from the fiancée of one about the torturous conditions they are being held in.
Also, just how many Russian fighters have lost their lives in the war so far? BBC Russian’s Olga Ivshina has been crunching the numbers.
And the BBC’s diplomatic correspondent James Landale joins us on a day when an African leaders’ peace mission visits Kyiv - and have to promptly take shelter from a missile attack.
