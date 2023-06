Who’s winning the counter-offensive?

Both Ukrainian and Russian fighters have started describing the counter-offensive as hitting in ‘waves’. But what exactly does that that mean? The BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner and Owen Matthews, a historian and former Newsweek Moscow bureau chief, return to the pod to digest the military tactics and innovations from both sides on the frontline. Also, we take a closer look at the war’s impact on children in occupied territories - many of whom have been forcibly removed to Russia. Mykola Kuleba, Ukraine’s former ombudsman for children, tells us about the work his charity is doing to find them and bring them home. And Oksana Lebedeva describes the work done to support traumatised children in summer camps back in safer territories. Today’s episode is presented by Victoria Derbyshire and Vitaliy Shevchenko. The producers were Arsenii Sokolov, Ivana Davidovic, Drew Hyndman and Tom Smithard. The technical producer was Phil Bull. The series producer is Tim Walklate and the editor is Sam Bonham. Email [email protected] with your questions and comments. You can also send us a message or voice note via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram to +44 330 1239480