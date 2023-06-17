Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Linnea Hubbard & Yewleea
Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. Episodes air Monday through Friday, with special Story Saturday epis... More
Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. Episodes air Monday through Friday, with special Story Saturday epis... More

  • Ukraine War Brief: June 21, 2023
    Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. In today's brief, Linnea talks about the pace of the counteroffensive, Kyrylo Budanov's nine lives, and Prigozhin being petty... again.
    6/22/2023
  • Ukraine War Brief: June 20, 2023
    Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. In today's brief, Yewleea talks about flood water, defense spending, and the complete obliteration of a Russian battalion.
    6/21/2023
  • Ukraine War Brief: June 19, 2023
    Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. In today's brief, Linnea talks about what happened over the weekend, Vladimir Putin's fantasies, and one of her favorite stores - IKEA.
    6/20/2023
  • Brandon Mitchell Interview - Part 2
    In today's Story Saturday ( ...or Sunday... ), Linnea chats with Brandon Mitchell, a volunteer combat medic supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the Hospitallers Medical Battalion. This episode is part 2 of 2, and is cross-posted on YouTube (http://youtube.com/yewleea) You can follow Brandon (@ukraine_tbic) on Instagram and YouTube.Copyright 2023, Borlingon Media Group.
    6/18/2023
  • Brandon Mitchell Interview - Part 1
    In today's Story Saturday, Linnea chats with Brandon Mitchell, a volunteer combat medic supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the Hospitallers Medical Battalion. This episode is part 1 of 2, and is cross-posted on YouTube (https://youtube.com/yewleea) You can follow Brandon (@ukraine_tbic) on Instagram and YouTube.Copyright 2023, Borlingon Media Group.
    6/17/2023
About Ukraine War Brief

Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. Episodes air Monday through Friday, with special Story Saturday episodes that bring attention to people and projects in Ukraine.

