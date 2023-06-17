Linnea and Yewleea bring you up to speed on the War in Ukraine in about 20 minutes or less. In today's brief, Linnea talks about the pace of the counteroffensive, Kyrylo Budanov's nine lives, and Prigozhin being petty... again.This podcast is brand new, and every review helps others find it. If you enjoy the podcast, we'd (obviously) love a 5 star review! If we haven't quite earned your 5 star review, reach out and let us know at [email protected]
