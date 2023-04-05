UAP STUDIES Podcast is your source for science and fact based discussions with the biggest names in the field of UFOlogy, discussing topics such as: The UFO/UAP... More
Available Episodes
5 of 136
THE UAP/CONSCIOUSNESS CONNECTION WITH DR. ROBERT DAVIS AND DAVID BEATY
Dr. Robert Davis is an award winning author and speaker, who has given lectures around the world including at Harvard University and Cambridge University.
His work as a scientist and UFO researcher has led him to discover a distinct connection between UFO/UAP occurrences, and the consciousness field.
David Beaty is an Emmy winning documentary filmmaker and UFO researcher. He alongside Dr. Davis have studied things such as ESP related to extraterrestrial encounters, the neuroscience effects that result from UAP encounters, as well as advanced areas of study such as psyco-acoustics and parapsychology.
What is consciousness? Find out in this video how it relates to the UFO/UAP topic.
Click here for a trailer of "The Consciousness Connection" movie:
https://consciousnessfilm.info
HOSTED BY: JASON GUILLEMETTE and LOUIS BORGES
Visit our Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UAPStudiesPodcast
Visit our Website: https://uapstudiespodcast.com
Visit our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/uappodcast
Watch us on The UnX Network: https://www.unxnetwork.com/uapstudiespodcast
Video Editing: Sage Skaaning
5/4/2023
1:05:12
UFO/UAP INVESTIGATOR CHUCK ZUKOWSKI ON RECENT HEADLINES OF CATTLE MUTILATIONS [SPECIAL REPORT 2023]
UFO/UAP & cattle mutilation expert Chuck Zukowski joins us for a special report on the recent media headlines involving cattle mutilations. Many UFOlogists do not take this phenomenon seriously, however there is much physical evidence of the phenomena, and over 10,000 police reports have been filed across the U.S.A.
As a UFO researcher for over 35 years, a former MUFON "S.T.A.R." team investigator, and a former volunteer law enforcement officer, Chuck brings a unique set of investigative skills to his research.
He was the host of the Discovery Channel's "Alien Highway" TV show, and he has a multitude of investigative resources and connections across the continental United States. We are reminded that there is more to studying UFO's and the UAP phenomena, than just physical crafts alone.
4/28/2023
1:25:48
"UFOhs! MYSTERIES INTHE SKY" THE FIRST NON-FICTION KID'S UFO BOOK BY RALPH & DEBORAH BLUMENTHAL
Award winning NY Times Journalists Ralph and Deborah Blumenthal join us to discuss their new children's book "UFOhs! Mysteries in the Sky", a serious look into the phenomenon for parents and kids alike.
This illustrated picture book was written to help encourage the dialogue between kids and parents on topics such as the Moon, the Stars and unknown aerial phenomenon.
We also discussed what's currently happening in the world of UFOlogy, and what's coming down the pipeline in the future.
"UFOhs!" is Available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and University of New Mexico Press:
https://www.unmpress.com/9780826364951/ufohs/
4/27/2023
1:00:37
UFO TV & FILM PRODUCER MARK O'CONNELL ON CREATING ACCURATE & RELEVANT PROGRAMMING
In this episode, we chat with Mark O'Connell about his career as an author and TV/Film maker in the UFO genre.
Mark is a former writer for "Star Trek Deep Space 9", and is the producer of such programs as 'UFO Witness" with Ben Hansen and Melissa Tittl, as well as "UFO's - Investigating the Unknown"
Mark has authored many books including "Close Encounters Man" a biography about J. Allen Hynek, and is one of the foremost experts on his life and work.
4/25/2023
58:19
AVI LOEB - POTENTIAL GROUNDBREAKING PHYSICS DISCOVERY, META-MATERIALS, UAP & THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD
Avi Loeb joins us again to discuss science based UAP research as well as a potentially groundbreaking physics discovery involving the nature of dark matter. This would change modern physics as we know it, and Avi Loeb would be the pioneer of such a discovery.
We discussed using the scientific method as it relates to UAP studies, Meta Materials, motherships, trolls and more. We also asked Avi about his recent $1.5M investment to further his deep sea expedition trying to recover objects "not from this galaxy."
Avi Loeb is a theoretical physicist, the head of Astronomy at Harvard University, and the founder of the "Galileo Project" using private sensor data to scan the skies, in hopes of finding irrefutable evidence that we are not alone.
Hosted by Jason Guillemette & Louis Borges