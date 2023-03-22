UAP - Unidentified Alien Podcast

The U.S. government now admits UFOs are real and alien enthusiast Stephen Diener sheds light on the shocking stories that still remain in the shadows. More
UAP EP 67 Whistleblowers: NASA & Astronaut Disclosures
If only there were astronauts or someone who worked at NASA that would be willing to come out and speak about what they know concerning UFOs/UAP and aliens, than maybe people would pay attention. Well, turns out, there's been quite a few who have done just that, and we have them right here. Stephen Diener discusses some of the most compelling whistleblower testimony you may ever hear, on this episode of UAP. After you listen to these stories, you might ask yourself, why would they lie?...
4/25/2023
38:12
UAP EP 66 "Top Secret" part 2 - Tonopah Test Range aka Area 52
There are many highly guarded bases around the country, but very few are more classified than the Tonopah Test Range in Utah. What exactly is being done there? Maybe more importantly, what has already been done? We take a deep dive into the top secret installation that many refer to as "Area 52" and the futuristic tech that has reportedly been seen at the location. You'll have to make up your own mind when you hear some of these stories...
4/7/2023
47:12
UAP EP 65 "Top Secret" part 1 - Project Montauk
It's time to take a look at some top secret military installations! In fact, there's so much ground to cover that it need to be broken up into two episodes. In this part one, we explore the theories and maybe even unbelievable tales that surround an infamous experiment labeled, Project Montauk...
3/24/2023
37:00
UAP EP 54 New Evidence & Government Disclosures
There's some weird stuff going on within the US government right now as it pertains to the UFO discussion. Did they really just acknowledge "non man made" craft? And why are they now saying that the threat they pose to national security is "expanding exponentially"? Also, did we just find out that one of the most famous UFO photos of all time is the real deal? All this new information really could change everything...
3/22/2023
46:00
UAP Episode 64: Golden Blood and Alien Engineering
What is Rh negative blood and where did it come from? Stephen Diener goes down the rabbit hole in this one as we look at some strange facts that might point to possible alien intervention within our DNA. Could it go all the way back to prehistoric times with a newly discovered "human like" race? There is much to consider here...
