Ep. 43: TABG Life Updates
We realized it’s been so long since we’ve just sat down and caught up with y’all!! In this episode, we’re recapping some life updates and some storytimes from our most recent vacations. Follow us on instagram.com/Typeablackgirls and follow the Entry Level podcast at instagram.com/theentrylevelpod. Also subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@TypeABlackGirlsPodcast
5/6/2023
Ep. 42: How to spice up your 9-5 (ft. The Entry Level Podcast)
Being working girls, especially in the corporate world, can be hard!! We are always looking forward to the weekend and those 48 hours go by quick!! In this episode, we talk about how to make your day-to-day more exciting and spice up your 9-5! Follow us on instagram.com/Typeablackgirls and follow the Entry Level podcast at instagram.com/theentrylevelpod. Also subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@TypeABlackGirlsPodcast
4/30/2023
Ep. 41: Dreamville Recap
We’re backkkkkkk!! Welcome to season 5 💓 in this episode, we discuss our reunion in North Carolina for the Dreamville Festival. We have some excited things coming this season so stay tuned! Follow us on instagram.com/Typeablackgirls and subscribe to our YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@TypeABlackGirlsPodcast
4/22/2023
Bonus episode!
We have a little surprise to hold you guys over until the new season drops, our first ever bonus episode!!! In this episode, we are answering some more of your questions/dilemmas! See you all soon in season 5 💗 follow us on instagram.com/Typeablackgirls for more off-szn content
4/7/2023
Ep. 40: Answering your questions/dilemmas!
Thank you all for a successful season 4!!! We love you all so much so for this final episode, we will be answering and providing advice for all of your questions/dilemmas that were submitted to us! Follow us on instagram.com/Typeablackgirls for more content during the off-szn 💗
Two twenty-something Type A Black Girls navigating the world of adulthood, college, and life! We are excited to bring you on this journey with us and create an interactive community of other young Black women going through similar experiences. There is no guidebook to entering adulthood, especially as a Black woman, but we are hoping that our podcast can help you learn from our mistakes and experiences. Let's talk and grow together!