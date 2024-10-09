Best of the TxDOT Podcast: RideScout - The Logistics of Getting There

Need to get from Point A to Point B? Someday soon you might have more options than you think thanks to the new RideScout app, which debuted in November. RideScout CEO and co-founder Joseph Kopser sat down with me at the 9th Annual Texas Transportation Forum to tell me more. This episode originally posted in January 2014.