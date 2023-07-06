How a Bill Really Becomes a Law (But Usually Doesn’t): In this episode, we look at what it takes for a major piece of legislation to get across the finish line and examine some bills that have and haven't made it.

Parties and Partisanship in Congress: In this episode, we look at the evolution of parties in America, the internal battle among party leaders and opposing factions, and the impact of parties and partisan battles on the operation of Congress.

Congress versus The Supreme Court: In this episode, we look at the the tug-of-war between Congress and SCOTUS, examining how the power of the Supreme Court has been used to limit Congressional authority and analyzing the ways that important Supreme Court rulings have impacted Congressional elections, the makeup of Congress, and the present day conflicts within the institution.

Disapproval, Dysfunction, and Congressional Decline: In this final episode, we consider the health of American democracy and ponder the future of Congress and the American experiment. We highlight Congress's worst problems and examine various proposals to reform this key institution.

About Two Ring Circus

In recent years, Congressional approval ratings and legislative output have been at historic lows, yet the incumbent re-election rate has remained at its typically high level. What factors contribute to these outcomes and explain these apparent disparities? Why does Congress seem to be so dysfunctional? How can Congress continue to do "business as usual" in the face of widespread dissatisfaction? In this podcast, we will tackle these questions by examining the structure, organization, powers, and operations of Congress, the Congressional election system, and the legislative and budget processes, with particular emphasis on the dynamics of Congressional politicking, the obstacles to passing legislation, the persistence of protracted budget battles, and the rise in performative politics as part of Congressional practice.