PodcastsEducationTwo Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast)
Two Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast)
Two Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast)

Two Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast)
Education
Two Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast)
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 282
  • A Chinwag with Dr Kaitlyn Regehr
    After reading her book, "Smartphone Nation," over the summer, I'm really excited to sit down for a chinwag with Dr Kaitlyn Ragehr. As a Digital Humanities professor at University College London, she spends a significant amount of time examining the impacts of social media, particularly on young people. Hopefully, you find this a fascinating listen. After reading her book, I made changes to the way I look and think about social media and my smartphone use, and maybe after hearing this, you might too. https://profiles.ucl.ac.uk/88177-kaitlyn-regehr
    --------  
    1:00:58
  • LO: To know the first live show of the new tour will take some beating!
    Welcome back to another episode of Two Mr Ps in a Podcast as we hit the final stretch before the October half-term. Whether you're already off or crawling to the finish line, this one's packed with laughs, nostalgia, and a few moments of pure disbelief. The lads kick things off still buzzing from their sold-out hometown show at Manchester's Aviva Studios, reflecting on the biggest show of the podcast so far. From pre-show nerves and backstage chaos to an unexpected clash with a very different performance happening in the same venue, they share all the behind-the-scenes highs and hiccups from the launch of the Let That Be a Lesson live tour. Then it's straight into this week's thread, exploring things people thought were luxuries growing up. From sharing bedrooms and recording Sky Plus shows on VHS to the magic of a Viennetta on Christmas Eve, the brothers dive into a proper trip down memory lane complete with nostalgic meals, questionable fashion choices, and a few budget holiday memories that every 80s and 90s kid will relate to. The episode also features a hilarious round-up of autocorrect fails, including some shocking typos, red-faced emails, and texts that could have ended careers (or relationships). The chaos doesn't stop there, as the Mr Ps wrap up with a fresh batch of "O" moments — the jaw-dropping things teachers, colleagues, and parents have actually said in schools. From mix-ups about history and science to unforgettable classroom blunders, it's a perfect reminder that sometimes laughter really is the only option.
    --------  
    1:12:08
  • A Chinwag with Mr Burton from Educating Yorkshire
    A Special bonus episode this week. We were lucky enough to have a chinwag with Mr Burton, who you will know if you're loving watching Educating Yorkshire as much as we are. We chat to him about his teaching journey, how the whole Educating Yorkshire show came about and the challenges around having cameras around while trying to run a school. We will be dropping another episode later this week, so you can hear how our first night of the tour went.
    --------  
    1:04:09
  • LO: To Try And Get Some Sleep Before Our Biggest Show To Date!
    Welcome back to another episode of Two Mr Ps in a Podcast as the lads record their final episode before the Let That Be a Lesson Live Tour officially kicks off this weekend at the Aviva Studios in Manchester. With 1,200 tickets snapped up, it is a sell-out, the biggest show we have done to date and the excitement (and nerves) are very real. The brothers chat about tour prep, the sleepless nights, and the sheer pride of seeing how far the podcast has come. From humble beginnings to performing in front of huge audiences, they reflect on what makes the show special, a mix of raw honesty, relatable chaos, and proper teacher humour. Once the warm-up chat is done, they dive into this week's thread: the co-workers who ruined it for everyone. Basically don't involve alcohol and Hawaiian shirts. There are also some brilliantly cringe and laugh-out-loud listener stories, from accidental PDA encounters and embarrassing mix-ups to school scandals, awkward misunderstandings, and one unforgettable tale about a classroom spider incident that spirals wildly out of control. As always, it's an episode full of teacher laughs, relatable moments, and the kind of storytelling that reminds you why this podcast has built such a loyal community.
    --------  
    52:39
  • LO: To always bring tissues to assembly!
    Welcome back to another episode of Two Mr Ps in a Podcast as the countdown to the Let That Be a Lesson tour officially begins! With less than two weeks to go before the first show, the lads are buzzing with excitement (and a few nerves) as they share their final tour prep chaos and tell everyone to get their tickets from 2MrPsPodcast.com rather than Ticketmaster. It's also a special one as they celebrate the Other Mr P's birthday, which sparks a nostalgic chat about birthdays past, from McDonald's parties and bowling trips to now preferring a quiet night in and an early bedtime. They also reflect on how birthdays change as you hit your late thirties, why organising plans feels like a full-time job, and how unpredictable British storms and sleepless kids can ruin even the best intentions. The episode's main thread explores the oddest reasons children have tantrums, and it's packed with laugh-out-loud stories every parent and teacher will relate to. From arguments with shadows and meltdowns over the moon to heartbreak over cheese, bleach and "big ham," the Mr Ps read through the most ridiculous, baffling and brilliant tales of tiny humans losing it over absolutely nothing. They then turn their attention to some truly unhinged teacher moments, reading a thread of the most diabolical things teachers have said to students, the kind that make you question how some people ever worked in a school. Expect equal parts disbelief, outrage and laughter. And if that wasn't enough, the episode ends with another round of unbelievable parent encounters, from oversharing at parents' evening and unexpected hospital visits to ferret-stroking during meetings and awkward supermarket run-ins. There are moments of pure cringe, accidental innuendo, and more stories that prove truth really is stranger than fiction in the world of education.
    --------  
    1:04:19

About Two Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast)

Two teachers sharing funny stories from the classroom.Welcome to the Two Mr Ps in a Pod(Cast) website! A podcast which shares all the funny and hilarious stories from the classroom. Mr P (ICT_MrP) and his younger brother Mr P, both working in the classroom, share your funny stories about life in school.We want to hear your confessions, stories and experiences whether you are a teacher, teaching assistant, student or caretaker.​Everyone has been to school so everyone has a special memory or story about their experience and we want to hear it!
Education

