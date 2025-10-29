LO: To know the first live show of the new tour will take some beating!

Welcome back to another episode of Two Mr Ps in a Podcast as we hit the final stretch before the October half-term. Whether you're already off or crawling to the finish line, this one's packed with laughs, nostalgia, and a few moments of pure disbelief. The lads kick things off still buzzing from their sold-out hometown show at Manchester's Aviva Studios, reflecting on the biggest show of the podcast so far. From pre-show nerves and backstage chaos to an unexpected clash with a very different performance happening in the same venue, they share all the behind-the-scenes highs and hiccups from the launch of the Let That Be a Lesson live tour. Then it's straight into this week's thread, exploring things people thought were luxuries growing up. From sharing bedrooms and recording Sky Plus shows on VHS to the magic of a Viennetta on Christmas Eve, the brothers dive into a proper trip down memory lane complete with nostalgic meals, questionable fashion choices, and a few budget holiday memories that every 80s and 90s kid will relate to. The episode also features a hilarious round-up of autocorrect fails, including some shocking typos, red-faced emails, and texts that could have ended careers (or relationships). The chaos doesn't stop there, as the Mr Ps wrap up with a fresh batch of "O" moments — the jaw-dropping things teachers, colleagues, and parents have actually said in schools. From mix-ups about history and science to unforgettable classroom blunders, it's a perfect reminder that sometimes laughter really is the only option.