Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins in the App
Listen to Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Podcast Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins
Podcast Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

XO Podcast Network, Jimmy Rollins, Irene Rollins
add
Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they ...
More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & CultureRelationships
Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Hard Conversations
    Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST Thanks for joining us for a journey through our story and learning how we fight in marriage with the intention of unity. On today's episode, we will jump right in with understanding how to have hard conversations. --------------------- For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit: https://linktr.ee/twoequalsonepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/8/2023
    26:34
  • Daily and Deeper Check-Ins
    Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST Thanks for joining us for a journey through our story and learning how we fight in marriage with the intention of unity. On today's episode, we will jump right in with having deep daily check-ins. --------------------- For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit: https://linktr.ee/twoequalsonepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/1/2023
    30:46
  • Understanding the Talking Boundary
    Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST Thanks for joining us for a journey through our story and learning how we fight in marriage with the intention of unity. On today's episode, we will jump right in with understanding the talking boundary. --------------------- For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit: https://linktr.ee/twoequalsonepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/25/2023
    26:03
  • Stop Committing Assumicide
    Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST Thanks for joining us for a journey through our story and learning how we fight in marriage with the intention of unity. On today's episode, we will jump right in with fighting the casualties of assumicide. --------------------- For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit: https://linktr.ee/twoequalsonepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/18/2023
    28:05
  • Clarify The Expectations
    Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST Thanks for joining us for a journey through our story and learning how we fight in marriage with the intention of unity. On todays episode we will jump right in with figuring out our origin stories. --------------------- For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit: https://linktr.ee/twoequalsonepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/11/2023
    29:49

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they overcame challenges and redefined love through powerful fights. Get ready for moments of laughter, tears, and life-changing lessons from the Rollins and a few special guest. Jimmy and Irene will show you how to turn fights into growth, connection, and lasting joy. Visit https://xomarriage.com/podcasts/two-equals-one/ and be part of the movement redefining Marriages that are filled with Love, Laughter, and longevity one fight at a time.
Podcast website

Listen to Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store