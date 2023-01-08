Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they ...
Hard Conversations
Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST
On today's episode, we will jump right in with understanding how to have hard conversations.
8/8/2023
26:34
Daily and Deeper Check-Ins
Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST
On today's episode, we will jump right in with having deep daily check-ins.
8/1/2023
30:46
Understanding the Talking Boundary
Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST
On today's episode, we will jump right in with understanding the talking boundary.
7/25/2023
26:03
Stop Committing Assumicide
Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST
On today's episode, we will jump right in with fighting the casualties of assumicide.
7/18/2023
28:05
Clarify The Expectations
Welcome to Season 2 of TWO EQUALS ONE PODCAST
On todays episode we will jump right in with figuring out our origin stories.
Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they overcame challenges and redefined love through powerful fights. Get ready for moments of laughter, tears, and life-changing lessons from the Rollins and a few special guest. Jimmy and Irene will show you how to turn fights into growth, connection, and lasting joy. Visit https://xomarriage.com/podcasts/two-equals-one/ and be part of the movement redefining Marriages that are filled with Love, Laughter, and longevity one fight at a time.