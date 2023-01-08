Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they ...

On todays episode we will jump right in with figuring out our origin stories.

On today's episode, we will jump right in with fighting the casualties of assumicide.

On today's episode, we will jump right in with understanding the talking boundary.

On today's episode, we will jump right in with having deep daily check-ins.

On today's episode, we will jump right in with understanding how to have hard conversations.

About Two Equals One with Jimmy & Irene Rollins

Join Jimmy & Irene Rollins as they unlock the secrets to fighting well in your marriage, creating unity like never before! Experience their journey, where they overcame challenges and redefined love through powerful fights. Get ready for moments of laughter, tears, and life-changing lessons from the Rollins and a few special guest. Jimmy and Irene will show you how to turn fights into growth, connection, and lasting joy. Visit https://xomarriage.com/podcasts/two-equals-one/ and be part of the movement redefining Marriages that are filled with Love, Laughter, and longevity one fight at a time.