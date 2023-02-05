Comedians Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne always wanted to be one thing when they grew up…a cool mom. Why? Throughout their lives, both had strong, opinionated mother... More
ReBooooot: Episode 61 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne
It's Episode 61 with the Cool Moms. Joe talks about how bad he is at cutting his son’s hair. This makes Steve reminisce about how bad his hair style choices were in high school. Questions come in and the moms discuss being Swifties (fans of Taylor), Ai artwork and how scary it can be especially when used on Disneyland characters, and then tackle the longest, hardest question ever posed to the moms.
5/16/2023
40:58
Sock Sock Shoe Shoe: Episode 60 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne
Ah yes, it’s Episode 60. We get into it and Mommy Steve talks taping Sullivan & Son in front of a live studio audience. Joe talks about stealing props from Jokers. Then the questions start up a heated debate on who pays the bill when going out. The. Next, they give some parenting advice on how to cope with “mom guilt” by being a present parent. Also, the moms just remind people to shut up and live (respectfully)... just like Joe’s Fat fuck friend Steve.
5/9/2023
43:23
Boosted Ads: Episode 59 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne
Here comes Episode 59, and oh boy buckle up. Joe reminisces about how his father ran on little to no rest, the same way he does. And Steve admits he can play the recorder like a rockstar, but not smash it like a guitar. Once the fans check in, fan Owen lets the mommies know they handled a question well and asks for more help. Steve shares about how he was basically an Avenger for a night when he went to a Marvel movie premiere. Joe shares a sweet story about he used to do some light breaking and entering to watch red carpet premiere events in Hollywood. They also share some tips on how to survive long period travel with a partner.
5/2/2023
44:04
Pizza Party: Episode 58 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne
In Episode 58, Mommy Steve is hangry. He needs pizza, so they decide to eat and talk. And as they do, all becomes more right in the world.
4/25/2023
33:20
Two Cool Moms Live: Episode 57 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne
For Episode 57 the moms took their show live in front of an audience. Here is the recording from February 6th 2023 at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee.
