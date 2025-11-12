The Hole Story: Trump’s Tariffs and the “Donut Hole” theory that could rewrite presidential power
In one of the biggest cases of the Supreme Court term, the justices are weighing President Trump’s sweeping global tariffs and the future of presidential power in trade policy.At issue is whether Trump can continue relying on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without congressional approval. The core constitutional question: Are tariffs a “tax,” which fall under Congress’ Article I powers — or, as a key foreign policy tool, are they best left to the President under Article II of the U.S. Constitution? The Court’s answer will determine not only the fate of Trump’s tariff policies but also the boundaries of presidential power for years to come.
'MAJOR WIN!!': Trump praises Supreme Court birthright ruling & liberal justices slam majority for "playing along" with Trump
The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration a major victory, curbing nationwide injunctions from district courts that halted Trump's plans to end birthright citizenship. The court's conservatives argued in a 6-3 ruling that because nationwide injunctions did not exist in the High Court of Chancery in England at the time of the nation’s founding, lower courts had overstepped in blocking Trump’s executive order. Notably, the Court did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship. In a scathing opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor writes: “The gamesmanship in this request is apparent and the Government makes no attempt to hide it. Yet, shamefully, this Court plays along. Because I will not be complicit in so grave an attack on our system of law, I dissent.”Also in this episode, the Supreme Court rules in Mahmoud v. Taylor that parents are able to opt their children out of pro-LGBTQ books being read in schools.
6/26 Decision Day Livestream: Major Medicaid & Planned Parenthood Ruling — Blockbusters Coming Tomorrow
June 26 was supposed to be the final day of the 2025 Supreme Court term — but the justices had other plans. In this live episode, we break down a major ruling on South Carolina’s right to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. And stay tuned for what to expect from tomorrow’s blockbuster opinions.
6/18 Decision Release Livestream: Major Ruling on Trans Care for Minors
It's that time of year again... welcome to Decision Season 2025. In one of the most consequential rulings of the term, the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Justice Sotomayor’s dissent pulls no punches: “By retreating from meaningful judicial review exactly where it matters most, the Court abandons transgender children and their families to political whims. In sadness, I dissent.”Plus, a preview of the other blockbuster cases yet to be released later this month, and Dave Ball discovers the wild world of emojis in the SCOTUSblog live chat.
39. ‘You’re Losing Constantly!’: SCOTUS Grills Trump’s Legal Team Over Birthright Citizenship
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. But they’re facing an uphill battle, since — as the court’s liberals happily remind them — they’ve lost every case on this issue so far. For background, Trump signed an executive order banning birthright citizenship in the United States. But there’s one major problem: the first sentence of the 14th amendment says all people born in the United States are automatically citizens. The White House has defended the policy, saying the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 allows the suspension of habeas corpus rights during an invasion. Trump’s odds were looking slim in court, given we’re not under an invasion of any kind. But that all changed over the weekend, when an antique Mexican naval vessel accidentally crashed into the Brooklyn bridge.
