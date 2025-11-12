'MAJOR WIN!!': Trump praises Supreme Court birthright ruling & liberal justices slam majority for "playing along" with Trump

The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration a major victory, curbing nationwide injunctions from district courts that halted Trump's plans to end birthright citizenship. The court's conservatives argued in a 6-3 ruling that because nationwide injunctions did not exist in the High Court of Chancery in England at the time of the nation’s founding, lower courts had overstepped in blocking Trump’s executive order. Notably, the Court did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship. In a scathing opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor writes: “The gamesmanship in this request is apparent and the Government makes no attempt to hide it. Yet, shamefully, this Court plays along. Because I will not be complicit in so grave an attack on our system of law, I dissent.”Also in this episode, the Supreme Court rules in Mahmoud v. Taylor that parents are able to opt their children out of pro-LGBTQ books being read in schools.