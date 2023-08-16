Jake Paul Breaks Down Nate Diaz Fight and Issues with Brother, Logan. Cavinder Twins Quit Basketball and Address the Haters Head On

Twin Talk is BACK. Haley and Hanna Cavinder enter post-NCAA life and are completely unfiltered. The Twins reveal their thinking behind the decision to quit basketball and join betr, address their favorite haters in the comment section, and break down the most viral videos of the week. Jake Paul joins the podcast to discuss his fight with Nate Diaz and all the headlines around him and brother, Logan Paul.