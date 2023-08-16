Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Twin Talk

Podcast Twin Talk
Weekly podcast featuring The Cavinder Twins, who will be joined by celebrity and athlete guests for an immersive sitdown conversation. Show topics will include ...
Sports
Available Episodes

  • Jake Paul Breaks Down Nate Diaz Fight and Issues with Brother, Logan. Cavinder Twins Quit Basketball and Address the Haters Head On
    Twin Talk is BACK. Haley and Hanna Cavinder enter post-NCAA life and are completely unfiltered. The Twins reveal their thinking behind the decision to quit basketball and join betr, address their favorite haters in the comment section, and break down the most viral videos of the week. Jake Paul joins the podcast to discuss his fight with Nate Diaz and all the headlines around him and brother, Logan Paul.
    8/11/2023
    39:24

About Twin Talk

Weekly podcast featuring The Cavinder Twins, who will be joined by celebrity and athlete guests for an immersive sitdown conversation. Show topics will include a focus on health & wellness, fitness, dating, business ventures, and untold stories.
Podcast website

