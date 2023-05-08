"Turpentine VC" | Venture Capital and Investing

E1: Ben Horowitz on What Traditional VC Gets Wrong

Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and one of the most influential venture capitalists of the last decade, joins Erik for the inaugural episode of Turpentine VC. They shed light on how Ben thinks about the business of building a16z and where the firm — and the future — is going. TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) Episode Preview (02:25) Ben on what allows the legendary VC firms to be great for multi-decades (03:37) a16z's unique product-first, investor-second approach (04:34) YC as a16z's closest spiritual analog (06:20) The strategy behind how Ben and Marc set up their firm structure (08:12) Ben on why venture firms should stay private (09:32) How a16z scaled their fund sizes to market opportunities (10:54) Why a16z chose to go bigger than Benchmark or USV on fund size (12:47) "Spreadsheet" VCs vs. people-first VCs (14:34) a16z's customer-focused strategy (15:58) The firm's unique approach to governance (16:22) Sponsor: Carta (16:57) Shared economics and centralized control (18:29) Ben's view on the future of venture (21:44) How Ben thinks about riding trends like AI, crypto, etc. (24:04) a16z's AI strategy (29:13) Will a16z expand into multi-asset firms like BlackRock? (30:38) How a16z thinks about their LPs differently from other firms (32:38) Sponsors: Synaptic and Pesto Tech (34:06) Ben on how macro informs a16z's strategy (35:33) Peacetime vs. Wartime VCs (40:11) What Ben wants to see next in tech media (44:04) Sponsor: Carta LINKS: Why Software Is Eating the World: https://a16z.com/2011/08/20/why-software-is-eating-the-world/