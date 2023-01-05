Join Amy Crawford, Ph.D. and Meghan Jones as they go on in-depth explorations of topics surrounding IFS (Internal Family Systems). The goal is to ensure all 'pa... More
Episode 16: Allison Crow
Allison is an author, Level 1 trained IFS practitioner, Self-Leadership Coach who works regularly with business owners and entrepreneurs and someone who we loved talking I.F.S. withShe shares all sorts of coaching goodies especially talking about the abundance of Protectors that tend to show up within business leadership. We hope that you enjoy! Be sure to check out her book, UNARMORED, linked below!Website: https://allisoncrow.com/Podcast: https://allisoncrow.com/better/Book: https://geni.us/Unarmored Socials:https://www.facebook.com/allisoncrowhttps://www.instagram.com/allison_crow/https://www.linkedin.com/in/allisoncrow/https://www.tiktok.com/@allison_crow?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
5/22/2023
1:19:33
Episode 15: Chris Ratte, LCSW
Chris Ratte, LCSW is a Certified Therapist and Clinical Consultant with the IFS Institute and we were so excited to spend time with him! In this episode we spoke in depth about the intersect between I.F.S. and the 12 step recovery program and found a surprising amount of similarities. These two programs can seem juxtaposed to one another at times, and Chris brought beautiful insight into how they may not be so different.Chris's website: https://chrisratte.com/Amy's website: www.amyleecrawford.comIG: @turninginpodPodcast website: https://turninginpod.buzzsprout.com
5/8/2023
1:13:21
Episode 14: Leslie Petruk, MA, LPC-S, NCC, BCC
Let's talk parenting and I.F.S. Leslie Petruk is a Certified Therapist, Clinical Consultant and Lead Trainer with the IFS Institute. She has decades of experience Directing her own counseling practice, creating parenting programs and is currently working on a highly anticipated I.F.S. parenting book! Leslie shares some of her creative and helpful acronyms in this episode, to help us when we are in the midst or on the verge of activation. We hope you enjoy!
5/1/2023
1:12:09
Episode 13: Q&A
Meghan fires some I.F.S. questions at Amy, and she responds and replies with some pretty dynamic answers (unsurprisingly). We hope you enjoy!Instagram: @turninginpodEmail: [email protected]
4/24/2023
55:35
Episode 12: Cece Sykes, LCSW
This is a special episode. Meghan and Amy spend time with Cece Sykes, LCSW. Cece has been involved in the IFS community since it's conception in the 80's and 90's, she shares her love for firefighters and explains her philosophy on Parts who hold addictive processes, and more!Cece Sykes, LCSW is a consultant, senior trainer and certified therapist with the IFS Institute and recently co-authored a book with Martha Sweezy, Ph.D., and Richard Schwartz, Ph.D. called 'Internal Family Systems Therapy for Addictions: Trauma -Informed, Compassion-Based Interventions for Substance Use, Eating, Gambling and More'. She has been in clinical practice for 30 years. With all of her brilliance and expertise, we got to experience her humility and humor along the way!Find Cece:Website: https://www.cecesykeslcsw.com/Book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Internal-Family-Systems-Therapy-Addictions/dp/1683736028Book from IFS-I Store: https://ifs-institute.com/store/785
