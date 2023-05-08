turnaroundalan
Alan and John
Alan and John talking about everything from movies, books, to mental health and life. More
turnaroundalan - ep4 - changes
John's at a hotel, Alan's aboard the rig--in another country.
turnaroundalan - ep3 - Alan's taint
We discuss Alan's incident and his charter business.
turnaroundalan - episode 1
Trying this on for size...
About turnaroundalan
Alan and John talking about everything from movies, books, to mental health and life.Podcast website
