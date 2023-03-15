Tuna on Toast w Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance & L.S. Dunes)

Ted Stryker welcomes to Tuna on Toast, the super talented Frank Iero! Frank, as you know, is a member of My Chemical Romance as well as the SUPER GROUP L.S. Dunes! L.S. Dunes features Anthony Green, Travis Stever, Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. Their full length album titled "Past Lives" is now available! It's an awesome 11 songs! Frank and Stryker discuss playing The Troubadour, Frank at one point thought The Troubadour was his kryptonite. The guys also talk about recording the L.S. Dunes album and Frank getting severely injured falling off a ladder that could have been way worse than it actually was (and it already was bad) The guys talk about how playing music with friends is not always easy. Frank shares how well bands like Underoath treated My Chemical Romance when they were a younger band. He also gives love to Face to Face and Green Day. Frank tells Stryker how the My Chemical Romance song Foundations of Decay" came to be. Frank Iero is so talented with a creative drive that is inspiring. I'm super appreciative we got to spend some time talking. Thank you, Frank! And thanks to you for listening to another episode of Tuna on Toast with Stryker! Spread the word!