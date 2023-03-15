Hi, it‘s Ted Stryker from ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles. Each episode, I welcome into my house, all of our favorite musical artists and entertainers for a deep dive ... More
Tuna of Toast w Sum 41 Deryck Whibley
In this episode of Tuna on Toast, Stryker welcomes Deryck Whibley, frontman of Sum 41. The guys discuss some of Deryck’s earliest influences, including how the Sex Pistols, NOFX, and Pennywise influenced his career. He also looks back at the bidding war that surrounded Sum 41, and the way things took off for the band when “Fat Lip” became a massive hit. Deryck explains why an MTV performance alongside Tommy Lee from Motley Crue and Rob Halford of Judas Priest was one of the most important moments in his career. He also discusses the pressure he was put under when creating Sum 41’s sophomore album, a process he describes as “tortuous.” Deryck gives Stryker an update on Sum 41’s upcoming double album, Heaven and Hell. Will it arrive this year? Listen and find out. Subscribe to Tuna on Toast, follow us on socials, spread the word to your friends – and thank you for the support!
4/25/2023
55:42
Tuna on Toast w Michigander Jason Singer
Please welcome to the Tuna on Toast with Stryker podcast, the very talented Michigander (Jason Singer).
Michigander and Stryker cover a lot of ground in this very fun episode. They talk about the new EP titled It Will Never Be the Same as well as what is was like collaborating with Chris Corrabba from Dashboard Confessional and how the Manchester Orchestra collab came to be.
The guys also chat about Michigander breaking his leg in three places while filming a music video to how his wife was severely injured in a terrible accident.
From starting his career and love of music in a small town called Midland (Michigan), to playing covers in bars, to getting signed, Michigander has accomplished so much and sky is the limit! Thank YOU Jason Singers aka Michigander for stopping by and thanks to you for listening to another episode of Tuna on Toast. Spread the word!
4/4/2023
40:13
Tuna on Toast w Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance & L.S. Dunes)
Ted Stryker welcomes to Tuna on Toast, the super talented Frank Iero!
Frank, as you know, is a member of My Chemical Romance as well as the SUPER GROUP L.S. Dunes!
L.S. Dunes features Anthony Green, Travis Stever, Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. Their full length album titled "Past Lives" is now available! It's an awesome 11 songs!
Frank and Stryker discuss playing The Troubadour, Frank at one point thought The Troubadour was his kryptonite. The guys also talk about recording the L.S. Dunes album and Frank getting severely injured falling off a ladder that could have been way worse than it actually was (and it already was bad)
The guys talk about how playing music with friends is not always easy.
Frank shares how well bands like Underoath treated My Chemical Romance when they were a younger band. He also gives love to Face to Face and Green Day.
Frank tells Stryker how the My Chemical Romance song Foundations of Decay" came to be.
Frank Iero is so talented with a creative drive that is inspiring. I'm super appreciative we got to spend some time talking. Thank you, Frank!
And thanks to you for listening to another episode of Tuna on Toast with Stryker! Spread the word!
3/28/2023
31:54
Tuna on Toast w Dustin Kensrue THRICE
In this episode of Tuna on Toast, Ted Stryker welcomes the frontman from the great band, Thrice, Dustin Kensrue.
They guys talk about celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album "The Artist in the Ambulance" and the Revisited album that is now available right now.
Dustin and Stryker talk about the early years of Thrice, growing up in Irvine, and working at Green Fly.
The guys chat about Thrice signing to a major label and what that process was like.
Dustin reveals HIS favorite Thrice albums of all time! They also talk about hearing their song on the radio and walking the fine line between being nostalgic and and relying on the good ol days.
Dustin and the guys from Thrice are so talented and deserve all the credit in the world.
Thank you for listening to another episode of Tuna on Toast and please spread the word!
3/21/2023
30:00
Tuna on Toast w Gavin Rossdale (BUSH)
In this episode, Ted Stryker welcomes the talented frontman of the band Bush, Gavin Rossdale.
The new BUSH album is titled THE ART OF SURVIVAL.
Gavin and Stryker talk about the history of his band......The influence of the Seattle grunge scene..Life as rockstar and a Dad....The guys also talk about Bush getting their first record deal with Trauma Records and a whole lot more!
Gavin is a great guy! Make sure to see Bush on the road when they come to your city. Thank you, Gavin! And thanks to you for listening to another episode of Tuna on Toast with Stryker.
