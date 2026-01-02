Episode 29 | The Truth About What We're Leaving Behind
1/02/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
A season ending at the end of the year - the Truth Moms end 2025 by throwing out hustle for holy and resolutions for realignments. Because the truth is, convenience is not the same as peace, and not everything that feels familiar is healthy. Bring on the boundary setting and toss the tv binging. The reality is: the real reset starts with choosing peace over perfectionism and creativity over consumerism. Stop doom scrolling, pause the vision board, grab a book (preferably a Bible), take a breath, and join the moms for a true fresh start in 2026. Less dopamine more discernment.
Episode 28 | The Truth About the Getting Engaged
12/31/2025 | 51 mins.
She said yes. Actually… she didn’t think marriage was even on the table. On this episode of Truth Moms, Brit spills the entire engagement story. The doubts, the faith, the cussing (we’re working on it), the kids-at-weddings debate update, and the moment you realize you don’t need an exit plan anymore. The engagement may have happened on the Winter Solstice, but the road to happily ever after has been anything but short. In fact, Brit and Court discuss the Christmas miracle that is Brit's change of heart on the vocation of holy matrimony. The truth is: you’re allowed to change. As for Brit, marriage found her after motherhood changed her. And sometimes the most sacred yes comes after years of saying no. Tune in to the most unexpected chapter of growth as modern woman meets ancient sacrament, and what was and wasn't on the vision board. Here's to RINGing in 2026 choosing trust over control. Not even therapy could stop this.
Episode 27 | The Truth About the "Ish" in Crunchy-Ish
12/17/2025 | 1h 23 mins.
This near-season, pre Christmas episode genuinely is a catch all dish, literally. It was supposed to be a part 2 to travel - but thanks to pregnancy brain and drive-thru survival, the moms get less rigid and let go. Seriously, from crunchy-ish to Crunch wraps (Taco Bell forever), scent sensitivities, packing anxiety, clean living in other people's homes, pregnancy craving to prenatal pills - consider this your permission to living in the middle. You're not failing, babe, you're adapting. No format. No structure. Just two moms talking through real life while trying to not get smacked by a microphone (metaphorically and literally). Order up some French fries (preferably from Court's favorite McDonald's) and press play on humbling rambling. Audio under construction. Pardon our technical difficulties with sound. We're all learning here.
Episode 26 | The Truth About Traveling with Kids
12/10/2025 | 58 mins.
Traveling with kids isn’t “a trip” - it’s a full contact sport. In this episode of Truth Moms, Brit and Court unpack the chaotic reality of flying with toddlers. If you’ve ever boarded an airplane with a child and immediately started sweating through your shirt, congratulations you’re in the right place. Fasten your seatbelt for sweaty airport meltdowns and stroller gymnastics, unsolicited “Do you need help?” moments and newborn “potato baby” travel bliss to toddler acrobatics at 30,000 feet. Keeping it real in real time, the moms are live from two very glamorous locations: a nostalgic Philadelphia attic full of random Santas and coolers, and a Nashville home where everyone is “winging it” for their first official remote podcast episode. Totally on-brand for moms who can barely record a full episode without an audio crisis or a toddler scaling a pile of luggage. This episode the moms drop the playbook on actual mom travel hacks to survive planes, airports, road trips, delays, toddler attention spans, mom arm-paralysis, survival snacks, naps (or lack there-of), and everything in between. If you’re gearing up for holiday travel, traveling with babies, or just want to feel better about your last TSA meltdown, consider this segment of unsolicited airport sociology your emotional support animal.
Episode 25 | The Truth About the Reason for the Season
12/04/2025 | 54 mins.
This week on the moms get cozy (peppermint mochas and pregnancy cravings included) and dive into real Christmas conversations. Okay, the truth? It's a Christmas therapy session disguised as a podcast. Court and Brit drop bombs on the overwhelming commercialism surrounding "the perfect Christmas." Elf on the Shelf? Hard pass. Big Brother in a onesie. Santa? Cute, but he's not taking credit for the gifts these women stayed up all night assembling. Consumerism? They see it. They roast it. They refuse to let Target decide their holiday joy. But this episode isn't about being the Grinch. Because somewhere between childhood memories, mom guilt, and moments of unexpected spiritual clarity, the girls start piecing together what a real Christmas looks like in their homes: one rooted in faith, family, cozy traditions, and the kind of belly laughs only toddlers can produce. So join the moms on the hot mess Polar Express of pressures to compare homes, gifts, and perfectly curated holiday aesthetics, and then slam the door shut on all of it. Add to your holiday to-do list a Christmas that feels less like a production and more like a warm hug (with maybe one Hallmark movie binge). Press pause on the holiday rush, and press play on their two cents. Keep the change, ya filthy animal.
