This week on the moms get cozy (peppermint mochas and pregnancy cravings included) and dive into real Christmas conversations. Okay, the truth? It's a Christmas therapy session disguised as a podcast. Court and Brit drop bombs on the overwhelming commercialism surrounding "the perfect Christmas." Elf on the Shelf? Hard pass. Big Brother in a onesie. Santa? Cute, but he's not taking credit for the gifts these women stayed up all night assembling. Consumerism? They see it. They roast it. They refuse to let Target decide their holiday joy. But this episode isn't about being the Grinch. Because somewhere between childhood memories, mom guilt, and moments of unexpected spiritual clarity, the girls start piecing together what a real Christmas looks like in their homes: one rooted in faith, family, cozy traditions, and the kind of belly laughs only toddlers can produce. So join the moms on the hot mess Polar Express of pressures to compare homes, gifts, and perfectly curated holiday aesthetics, and then slam the door shut on all of it. Add to your holiday to-do list a Christmas that feels less like a production and more like a warm hug (with maybe one Hallmark movie binge). Press pause on the holiday rush, and press play on their two cents. Keep the change, ya filthy animal.