S12E57: The State's Closing
S12E57: The State's Closing

Bob breaks down ADA Aki's closing arguments from the Pape/Smith trial.
4/30/2023
48:15
S12E56: S12:E56 Follow-Up
S12:E56 Follow-Up

This week, Bob, Janet and Zack go over the details of the probable cause affidavit.
4/28/2023
58:21
Brandon Kugler-Harrison 2013 Interview
Brandon Kugler-Harrison 2013 Interview

In this bonus episode, we hear an interview between Investigator Vargas and Becky's friend Brandon Kugler-Harrison. The interview took place in 2013.
4/26/2023
19:52
S12E56: Probable Cause
S12E56: Probable Cause

This episode will be a read-along of the Probable Cause Affidavit filed by Detective Gary LeClaire.
4/23/2023
59:54
S12E55: S12:E55 Follow-Up
S12:E55 Follow-Up

Today in our Friday Follow-Up, Bob, Zaq, and Janet discuss Marty's interview and field a lot of great listener questions!
Truth & Justice is a true crowdsourced investigation in real time. Host, Bob Ruff, asks listeners to help with investigations as he takes on a new potential wrongful conviction case every season. The subject of Season 12 is a grizzly 2006 triple homicide, that occurred in Pinyon Pines, California. Three innocent people lost their lives, and many believe that Robert Pape and Cristin Smith were wrongfully convicted of the murders. Join the investigation, and together we'll find the truth!