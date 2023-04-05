Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NBI Studios
Truth &amp; Justice is a true crowdsourced investigation in real time. Host, Bob Ruff, asks listeners to help with investigations as he takes on a new potential... More
  • S12E57: The State's Closing
    Bob breaks down ADA Aki's closing arguments from the Pape/Smith trial. Support us on Patreon, and get every episode ad free!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/30/2023
    48:15
  • S12E56: S12:E56 Follow-Up
    This week, Bob, Janet and Zack go over the details of the probable cause affidavit. Listen ad-free on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/truthandjusticeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    58:21
  • Brandon Kugler-Harrison 2013 Interview
    In this bonus episode, we hear an interview between Investigator Vargas and Becky's friend Brandon Kugler-Harrison. The interview took place in 2013.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    19:52
  • S12E56: Probable Cause
    This episode will be a read-along of the Probable Cause Affidavit filed by Detective Gary LeClaire. Listen ad-free on Patreon!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/23/2023
    59:54
  • S12E55: S12:E55 Follow-Up
    Today in our Friday Follow-Up, Bob, Zaq, and Janet discuss Marty's interview and field a lot of great listener questions! Don't forget that Patrons always listen AD-FREE!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/21/2023
    54:12

About Truth & Justice with Bob Ruff

Truth &amp; Justice is a true crowdsourced investigation in real time. Host, Bob Ruff, asks listeners to help with investigations as he takes on a new potential wrongful conviction case every season. The subject of Season 12 is a grizzly 2006 triple homicide, that occurred in Pinyon Pines, California. Three innocent people lost their lives, and many believe that Robert Pape and Cristin Smith were wrongfully convicted of the murders. Join the investigation, and together we'll find the truth!

