Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Trust in Tech, Episode 16: Auntie, WHAT did you just send me?! with Arushi Saxena

Arushi Saxena was frustrated by seeing and hearing about misinformation memes in large family WhatsApp groups, so she set out to do something about it. Arushi is the Head of Policy, Partnerships, Product Marketing at DynamoFL, and former Senior Product Marketing Manager at Twitter. She was also a graduate fellow at Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, focusing on Disinformation. In this episode, Alice Hunsberger chats with Arushi about what she learned while trying to combat her loved ones' accidental misinfo sharing, and what methods work (especially in an Indian cultural context). Come away with some specific learnings about intergenerational understanding, whether people respond better to comedy or serious posts, and what inoculation theory is. Plus, we have an internal debate about whether people are basically good or not. What do you think?Further reading: Arushi's blog post on the EkMinute ProjectLearning to Detect Fake News: A Field Experiment to Inoculate Against Misinformation in India. Guest Post by Naman GargMisinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity | AP NewsPsychological inoculation improves resilience against misinformation on social media | Science Advances