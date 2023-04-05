Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast in the App
Listen to Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Podcast Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast
Podcast Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Integrity Institute
add
The Trust in Tech podcast is a project by the Integrity Institute — a community driven think tank advancing the theory and practice of protecting the social int... More
TechnologySociety & Culture
The Trust in Tech podcast is a project by the Integrity Institute — a community driven think tank advancing the theory and practice of protecting the social int... More

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • GPT4: Eldritch abomination or intern? A discussion with OpenAI
    OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT, join the show! In November 2022, ChatGPT upended the tech (and larger) world with a chatbot that passes not only the Turing test, but the bar exam. In this episode, we talk with Dave Willner and Todor Markov, integrity professionals at OpenAI, about how they make large language models safer for all. Dave Willner is the Head of Trust and Safety at OpenAI. He previously was Head of Community Policy at both Airbnb and Facebook, where he built the teams that wrote the community guidelines and oversaw the internal policies to enforce them. Todor Markov is a deep learning researcher at OpenAI. He builds content moderation tools for ChatGPT and GPT4. He graduated from Stanford with a Master’s in Statistics and a Bachelor’s in Symbolic Systems. Alice Hunsberger hosts the episode. She is the VP of Customer Experience at Grindr. She leads Customer support, insights and trust and safety. Previously, she worked at OKCupid as Director & Global Head of Customer Experience. Sahar Massachi is a visiting host today. He is the co-founder and Executive Director of the Integrity Institute. A past fellow of the Berkman Klein Center, Sahar is currently an advisory committee member for the Louis D. Brandeis Legacy Fund for Social Justice, a StartingBloc fellow, and a Roddenbery Fellow.They discuss what content moderation looks like for ChatGPT, why T&S stands for Tradeoffs and Sadness, and how integrity workers can help OpenAI.They also chat about the red-teaming process for GPT4, overlaps between platform integrity and AI integrity, their favorite GPT jailbreaks and how moderating GPTs is basically like teaching an Eldritch Abomination. Disclaimer: The views in this episode only represent the views of the people involved in the recording of the episode. They do not represent Meta’s or any other entity’s views.
    5/4/2023
    1:18:15
  • Turkey’s complicated relationship with social media: how authoritarianism and platforms can clash
    Turkey’s election is only 3 weeks away and, during the recording of this episode, the Turkish regime has detained 150 people including activists, lawyers, and journalists. Gürkan Özturan  talks about this context and Turkey’s fraught relationship with the media. Gürkan Özturan is the coordinator of Media Freedom Rapid Response at the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom. He is the former executive manager of rights-focused independent grassroots journalism platform dokuz8news.Talha Baig returns as host and talks to Gürkan regarding different intersections regarding social media and activism. For example, Gurkan mentions how he despises the WhatsApp 5 reshare limit, and he also mentions how the removal of a government sanctioned troll army made his life easier on Twitter.On top of this we learn how the Turkish government controlled the media landscape, and what happens if a social media algorithm has to comply with authoritarian regions. If you enjoy the episode, please subscribe and share with your friends! If you have feedback, feel free to email Talha at [email protected] His linkedin is: https://www.linkedin.com/in/talha-baig/. Links:Arushi Saxena’s episode on Digital Media LiteracyDisclaimer: The views in this episode only represent the views of the people involved in the recording of the episode.
    4/27/2023
    1:07:28
  • Trust in Tech Ep 17 (Special): A window into navigating emerging technology innovation with Nick Reese
    Today we are joined by professor and strategy expert Nick Reese, Deputy Director of emerging technology policy at The Department of Homeland Security. He is the Author of the DHS Artificial Intelligence Strategy, The Space Policy, and the Post Quantum Cryptography Roadmap. He’s also DHS’s representative at various interagency Policy Coordination Committee meetings at the white house, chaired by the National Security Council, Office of Science and Technology Policy, and National Space Council. We discuss challenges involving new and emerging technologies and the complexities of navigating policy environments between the private and public sectors. Specifically they discuss the challenges of navigating unknown technologies, trying not to stifle innovation and how to improve private-public partnerships.As a reminder, the views stated in this episode are not affiliated with any organization and only represent the views of the individuals. We hope you enjoy the show.
    4/21/2023
  • Trust in Tech, Episode 16: Auntie, WHAT did you just send me?! with Arushi Saxena
    Arushi Saxena was frustrated by seeing and hearing about misinformation memes in large family WhatsApp groups, so she set out to do something about it. Arushi is the Head of Policy, Partnerships, Product Marketing at DynamoFL, and former Senior Product Marketing Manager at Twitter. She was also a graduate fellow at Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, focusing on Disinformation. In this episode, Alice Hunsberger chats with Arushi about what she learned while trying to combat her loved ones’ accidental misinfo sharing, and what methods work (especially in an Indian cultural context). Come away with some specific learnings about intergenerational understanding, whether people respond better to comedy or serious posts, and what inoculation theory is. Plus, we have an internal debate about whether people are basically good or not. What do you think?Disclaimer: The views in this episode only represent the views of the individuals involved in the recording of the episode, and do not represent any company’s views. Further reading: Arushi’s blog post on the EkMinute ProjectLearning to Detect Fake News: A Field Experiment to Inoculate Against Misinformation in India. Guest Post by Naman GargMisinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity | AP NewsPsychological inoculation improves resilience against misinformation on social media | Science Advances
    4/12/2023
    34:00
  • Trust in Tech, Episode 15: Gaming the Algorithm with Hallie Stern
    What is the difference between a Hollywood actor and a trust and safety professional? Not much!In this episode Talha Baig, an ML Engineer, interviews Hallie Stern on how Hollywood actors game the algorithm, and how the mass surveillance ecosystem incentives niche targeting which leads to the spread of misinformation.Hallie is a former Hollywood actor turned Integrity professional. She received her MS from NYU in Global Security, Conflict & Cybercrime where she studied the human side of global cyber conflict and digital disorder. She now runs her own Trust and Safety consulting firm Mad Mirror Media. We discuss how to go viral on social media, the difference between data and tech literacy, and why it can feel like platforms are listening to you. We also have a huge announcement in this episode, so be sure to tune in to find out!Disclaimer: The views in this episode only represent the views of the people involved in the recording of the episode.Credits:Produced by Talha BaigMusic by Zhao ShenSpecial Thanks to Rachel, Sean, Cass and Sahar for their continued support
    4/7/2023
    59:22

More Technology podcasts

About Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

The Trust in Tech podcast is a project by the Integrity Institute — a community driven think tank advancing the theory and practice of protecting the social internet, powered by our community of integrity professionals.

Podcast website

Listen to Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast, From The Blockchain and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Trust in Tech: an Integrity Institute Member Podcast: Podcasts in Family