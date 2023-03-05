True scary stories shared by those who experienced them. These are real-life horror stories about strange and unexplained paranormal encounters. More
The Shadow
After a strange Discovery in her home, things changed. Members of Estefany's family were talking about seeing figures around the house.. what could they be and where did they come from?
5/3/2023
32:31
A Place to Live
The housing system with native American tribes can be a complicated one, but today we’ll hear Sarah's haunting experience even after a place to live was secured.
4/26/2023
26:23
Buried in the Backyard (Part 2)
Lilz shares with us a story that her family went through and the effects of playing with black magic. This is part two of the story.
Images here: https://truescarystory.com/buried-in-the-backyard-part-2/
4/20/2023
28:48
4/13/2023
47:28
Buried in the Backyard (Part 1)
Lilz shares with us a story that her family went through and the effects of playing with black magic. They end in tragedy.
