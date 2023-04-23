Albuquerque-based true crime and mystery podcast with stories from New Mexico and the American desert Southwest. Hosted by Eric Carter-Landin and brought to you... More
Missing David Ortiz Jr
David Jacquez Ortiz was a young man at the start of his life. He had plans to get his diploma and join the military. He and his girlfriend had just had a baby. Everything was looking up until October 31, 2010. While out with his sister, David disappears. The family believes they know what happened to David and they want justice. Please listen to this very important first part of the story of David Ortiz, JR. Anyone with information about David’s case is asked to call the Silver City Police Department at (575) 538-3723.For information or to donate to Southern New Mexico Unsolved Murders go to:https://www.southernnewmexicounsolvedmurders.com/
5/21/2023
38:38
5/18/2023
6:51
5/7/2023
41:40
Patron Bonus with True Consequences Producer: Jackie Moranty
Hi True Advocates!Today I am releasing a Patreon bonus episode for you. Jackie and I both have a lot happening in our personal lives and we are working on a few deep dives so we want you to enjoy this bonus episode and we will be back with case-related content very soon. Catch me at one of these cons:CrimeCon UK Code: CONSEQUENCES to save 10% on your ticket.True Crime & Paranormal Podcast Festival code: CONSEQUENCES to save 15% on your ticket. Catch me on Oxygen's show Snapped 5/7/2023 at 6 and 9pm ESTTo support this show go to Patreon or Ko-Fi
4/30/2023
31:07
Engage with Empathy with Julie Murray
Hi True Advocates, I am joined today by Julie Murray and we discuss everything from being a family member in True Crime to what it means to be ethical in true crime. Julie has been fighting for answers and justice for her sister who has been missing for 19 years. #justiceformauramurray #missingmauramurray https://www.mauramurraymissing.org/