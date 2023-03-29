A weekly fighting game podcast featuring Matt McMuscles, Maximilian Dood, and Justin Wong More
Available Episodes
5 of 48
Mortal Kombat 1 Revealed! | Triple K.O. #48
To get 25% off your first order, plus free standard shipping, visit MeUndies.com/TKOGet 20% off + free shipping with the code TKO at manscaped.comWelcome to the 48th episode of Triple KO! Triple K.O. is a bi-weekly fighting game podcast featuring Matt McMuscles, Maximilian Dood, and Justin Wong. In this episode, Matt, Max, and Justin talk about the Mortal Kombat 1 reveal!
5/24/2023
1:39:46
Updates! T8, MK Movie, SF6! | TripleKO #47
Get Honey for FREE at https://JoinHoney.com/TKOGet 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code TKO at https://MANSCAPED.com. That’s 20% off with free shipping at manscaped.com and use code TKO. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED™.Welcome to the 46th episode of Triple KO! Triple K.O. is a bi-weekly fighting game podcast featuring Matt McMuscles, Maximilian Dood, and Justin Wong. In this episode, Matt, Max, and Justin discuss the latest in breaking stories in the fighting game community, including new game announcements, new character announcements, and more!Matt McMuscles5https://www.youtube.com/c/MattMcMuscleshttps://twitter.com/MattMcMusclesMaximilian Doodhttps://www.youtube.com/user/Miles923https://twitter.com/maximilian_Justin Wonghttps://www.youtube.com/user/IAintJWonghttps://twitter.com/jwongggIntro music by Little V Millshttps://twitter.com/LittleVMillsTripleKO voiceover by Gianni Matragranohttps://twitter.com/GetGianniLogo Design by Lee Mounsey-Smithhttps://twitter.com/leemounseysmithGraphics by Deonte Martin & Brandt Cooleyhttps://twitter.com/KAINONAUThttps://twitter.com/ProfessorShyguyProduced by Screenwave Mediahttps://screenwavemedia.com#TripleKO #FightingGames #FGC #streetfighter6
5/9/2023
1:15:03
The Street Fighter 6 Showcase | Triple K.O. #46
Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code TKO at https://MANSCAPED.com. That’s 20% off with free shipping at manscaped.com and use code TKO. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED™.Welcome to the 46th episode of Triple KO! Triple K.O. is a bi-weekly fighting game podcast featuring Matt McMuscles, Maximilian Dood, and Justin Wong. In this episode, Matt, Max, and Justin talk about all the new announcements made on the Street Fighter 6 showcase.
4/25/2023
1:30:26
EVO Japan, Tekken 8, Garou 2, and More! | Triple K.O. #45
Get Honey for FREE at https://JoinHoney.com/TKOGet 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code TKO at https://MANSCAPED.com. That’s 20% off with free shipping at manscaped.com and use code TKO. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED™.Welcome to the 45th episode of Triple KO! Triple K.O. is a bi-weekly fighting game podcast featuring Matt McMuscles, Maximilian Dood, and Justin Wong. In this episode, Matt, Max, and Justin talk about EVO Japan, T8, Garou 2, and more!
4/13/2023
1:33:42
Fighting Game News Roundup | Triple K.O.#44
Get Surfshark VPN at https://surfshark.deals/TKO - Enter promo code TKO for 83% off and 3 extra months FREE!Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code TKO at https://MANSCAPED.com. That’s 20% off with free shipping at manscaped.com and use code TKO. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED™.Welcome to the 44th episode of Triple KO! Triple K.O. is a bi-weekly fighting game podcast featuring Matt McMuscles, Maximilian Dood, and Justin Wong. In this episode, Matt, Max, and Justin talk about new trailers and news relating to upcoming fighting games.