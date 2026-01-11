Open app
Government
    Can My Podcast Be On A Golden Record?

    1/11/2026 | 10 mins.

    Did we really shoot a "come and get me" sign into space? We will talk about the golden record and what it is, and why it was maybe not the smartest thing that humans did.

    God Told Me To Do What?

    1/09/2026 | 13 mins.

    Some things seem really cool and are really cool, but it needs to stay in the right hands.

    The Tic Tac That Broke Physics

    11/09/2025 | 10 mins.

    In 2004, U.S. Navy pilots off the coast of California encountered something that shouldn’t exist — a small, white, tic-tac-shaped craft that moved like it ignored the laws of physics. No wings. No heat. No sound. Just raw speed and impossible maneuvers caught on radar and camera.In this episode, we break down the real story behind the “Tic Tac UFO,” what the Pentagon later confirmed, and why sightings just like it have been happening for decades.

    Before the Blast

    11/06/2025 | 12 mins.

    Before the Oklahoma City bombing shocked the nation, a chain of events had already set the stage — Ruby Ridge and Waco. Both standoffs ended in tragedy. Both fueled growing anger toward the government. And both deeply influenced Timothy McVeigh.In this episode, we go through the true story of how those moments built up to April 19th, 1995 — one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

    The Power They Buried

    11/03/2025 | 13 mins.

    What if the world already had the technology to run on free, limitless energy — but it was buried to keep oil money flowing? In this episode, we dig into the stories of Tesla, Stanley Meyer, secret patents, and the inventors who might’ve changed everything if they hadn’t been silenced. From the oil giants’ hidden control to the mystery of “free energy,” this one will make you question just how much power the powerful really have.

About Trip R

Welcome to Trip R, the podcast that takes you down every road — from deep talks about the world and how it works, to the random stuff that makes you laugh along the way. Whether it’s history, politics, the military, or just life itself, Ross keeps it real, curious, and unfiltered. Sit back, tune in, and take the trip.
