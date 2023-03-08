Money goes where it's treated best. That simple truth is a big reason why more and more money—trillions, in fact—flows into a powerful, low-cost tool that's qui...
The Weird Burden of QQQ
Invesco’s QQQ Trust Series 1, aka QQQ, is synonymous with tech investing—and performance, given that it’s nearly doubled the S&P 500 over the last decade. But because the almost $200 billion exchange-traded fund was created as a unit investment trust, it hasn’t made any money for Invesco, which acquired it in the 2006 acquisition of PowerShares. What’s Invesco doing about that? Launching money-making spinoffs, of course.
On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber discuss QQQ’s history as well as Invesco’s success with its Q-themed family, including QQQM, QQQJ and QQQS. Athanasios Psarofagis of Bloomberg Intelligence and reporter Katie Greifeld, who wrote about the Qs in a new Bloomberg Businessweek article, join to discuss. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/17/2023
19:09
The No Downside ETF
It sounds too good to be true. An exchange-traded fund that is 100% protected from any losses but still gets to participate in stock market gains? While there is a catch and a trade-off involved, that is pretty much what the Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF—2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) sets out to do in a strategy using options.
On this episode of Trillions we speak to the masterminds behind this new ETF, Innovator Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Bond and Chief Investment Officer Graham Day. We talk about how the ETF works, what the trade-offs are, who it’s targeted at and the coming competition in the “buffer” ETF category.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/3/2023
30:42
Five Things to Watch in ETFs During the Second Half
It’s the third quarter and exchange-traded fund investors have finally gotten their FOMO bug back. While they’re currently plowing money into equities, how long can the good times last? This is just one of many trends to watch in the second half.
On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with Athanasios Psarofagis, a Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst, about five big stories to watch in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. These include the Bitcoin ETF race, the dethroning of cash, the new “share class” to know about and how active’s rise is upended ETF issuers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/20/2023
22:34
The Race for the Bitcoin ETF Heats Up
Over the past decade, about 30 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund applications have been swatted aside by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook appeared dire. And then a surprise filing by BlackRock Inc. in mid-June seemed to change the mood. A rush of new applications and amendments to existing proposals soon followed. And Ophelia Snyder—co-founder and president of 21Shares, who had re-filed a spot Bitcoin ETF application with ARK Invest in April—was in the mix again.
On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber dive into the never-ending race for a Bitcoin ETF, joined by Snyder and James Seyffart, an ETF analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. The group discusses the new attention on market surveillance, what Coinbase’s involvement means, the odds of any of these applications actually getting approved—and the size of the potential market. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/6/2023
35:12
ETF Lawyer-Regulator-Industry Veteran Dalia Blass
Dalia Blass has a rare perspective on the exchange-traded fund industry. Now a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, she recently left BlackRock, where she was head of external affairs. Before that, Blass did multiple tours of duty with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, most recently as the director of investment management.
On this episode of Trillions, Blass joins Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber to discuss the regulator’s role in innovation, funds and regulation; the politicization of environmental, social and governance investing; and what’s next for crypto, artificial intelligence and more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
