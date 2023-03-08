Five Things to Watch in ETFs During the Second Half

It’s the third quarter and exchange-traded fund investors have finally gotten their FOMO bug back. While they’re currently plowing money into equities, how long can the good times last? This is just one of many trends to watch in the second half. On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with Athanasios Psarofagis, a Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst, about five big stories to watch in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. These include the Bitcoin ETF race, the dethroning of cash, the new “share class” to know about and how active’s rise is upended ETF issuers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.