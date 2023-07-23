About Trauma Bonded

A companion podcast to This Is Actually Happening (TIAH) in which two lifelong friends (and superfans) dissect each episode with empathy and levity – finding humanity between the layers of trauma, healing and darkness. Trauma/Bonded is hosted by Elly Westberg & Therese Garcia. It’s the podcast behind the podcast where we analyze the episode, the story, audience reactions and relate it to our own lives. We are Trauma/Bonded, To the story, To the storyteller, To the listeners, To each other. New episodes come out every Tuesday.