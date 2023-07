Get Behind Me Thetan (TIAH#243)

Elly & T discuss Episode 243 of the podcast This Is Actually Happening, "What if you signed a billion year contract?", in which we cover all of the acronyms of Scientology, how SeaOrg might be the best weight loss plan & the value of sticking up for oneself. *Apologies for the Sound Quality!* Hosted by: Elly Westberg & Therese GarciaEdited by: Whit MissildineSpecial thanks to: Whit Missildine & Andrew Waits of This Is Actually Happening Content/Trigger Warnings: Abuse of a Minor, Parental Neglect, Sexual Assault, Suicidal Ideation, Explicit Language Instagram: @traumabondedpodofficial Website: traumabondedpod.com Website by: Nathanael Trimboli Email: [email protected] Original Music by: Nathanael Trimboli Services If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)