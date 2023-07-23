A companion podcast to This Is Actually Happening (TIAH) in which two lifelong friends (and superfans) dissect each episode with empathy and levity – finding hu...
The Safe Arms of Fabio (TIAH#288)
Elly & T discuss Episode 288 of the podcast This Is Actually Happening, “What if you didn’t know you were in a cult?”, in which we cover what being spiritual might entail, the power of compliments & how to fill nine hours in the Hot Seat. Hosted by: Elly Westberg & Therese GarciaEdited by: Cathy Sitzes & Whit MissildineSpecial thanks to: Whit Missildine & Andrew Waits of This Is Actually HappeningContent/Trigger Warnings: Cults, Religious Trauma, Death & Dying, Explicit LanguageInstagram: @traumabondedpodofficial Website: traumabondedpod.comWebsite by: Nathanael TrimboliEmail: [email protected] Music by: Nathanael TrimboliServicesIf you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources:National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/25/2023
43:51
Get Behind Me Thetan (TIAH#243)
Elly & T discuss Episode 243 of the podcast This Is Actually Happening, “What if you signed a billion year contract?”, in which we cover all of the acronyms of Scientology, how SeaOrg might be the best weight loss plan & the value of sticking up for oneself. *Apologies for the Sound Quality!* Hosted by: Elly Westberg & Therese GarciaEdited by: Whit MissildineSpecial thanks to: Whit Missildine & Andrew Waits of This Is Actually Happening Content/Trigger Warnings: Abuse of a Minor, Parental Neglect, Sexual Assault, Suicidal Ideation, Explicit Language Instagram: @traumabondedpodofficial Website: traumabondedpod.com Website by: Nathanael Trimboli Email: [email protected] Original Music by: Nathanael Trimboli Services If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/24/2023
39:40
NOT A Case for Retirement (TIAH#242)
Elly & T discuss Episode 242 of the podcast This Is Actually Happening, “What if you woke up and couldn’t move?”, in which we cover the love of a mother for her gay son, when one should stop voting & Rush Limbaugh. *Apologies for the Sound Quality!* Hosted by: Elly Westberg & Therese GarciaEdited by: Jason BlalockSpecial thanks to: Whit Missildine & Andrew Waits of This Is Actually Happening Content/Trigger Warnings: Graphic Medical Condition, Suicidal Ideation, Explicit Language Instagram: @traumabondedpodofficial Website: traumabondedpod.com Website by: Nathanael Trimboli Email: [email protected] Original Music by: Nathanael Trimboli Services If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/24/2023
1:01:16
Guys Who Are Into Data (TIAH#241)
Elly & T discuss Episode 241 of the podcast This Is Actually Happening, “What if you were the other woman?”, in which we cover high school, adult high school & how to judge the dead. *This is the first episode we EVER recorded! Apologies for the Sound Quality!* Hosted by: Elly Westberg & Therese GarciaEdited by: Cathy SitzesSpecial thanks to: Whit Missildine & Andrew Waits of This Is Actually Happening Content/Trigger Warnings: Graphic Bodily Injury, Explicit Language Instagram: @traumabondedpodofficial Website: traumabondedpod.com Website by: Nathanael Trimboli Email: [email protected] Original Music by: Nathanael Trimboli Services If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/23/2023
1:06:06
Please Ignore That Pile of Stuff (TIAH#270)
Elly & T discuss Episode 270 of the podcast This Is Actually Happening, “What if your grandson was orphaned?”, in which we cover the work ethic of the addicted, the telltale signs your husband isn’t moving with you & the absolute doggedness of a woman determined to make it through. Hosted by: Elly Westberg & Therese GarciaEdited by: Cathy SitzesSpecial thanks to: Whit Missildine & Andrew Waits of This Is Actually Happening Content/Trigger Warnings: Gun Violence, Mass Shooting, Death, Child Endangerment, Explicit Language Instagram: @traumabondedpodofficial Website: traumabondedpod.com Website by: Nathanael Trimboli Email: [email protected] Original Music by: Nathanael Trimboli Services If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A companion podcast to This Is Actually Happening (TIAH) in which two lifelong friends (and superfans) dissect each episode with empathy and levity – finding humanity between the layers of trauma, healing and darkness. Trauma/Bonded is hosted by Elly Westberg & Therese Garcia. It’s the podcast behind the podcast where we analyze the episode, the story, audience reactions and relate it to our own lives. We are Trauma/Bonded, To the story, To the storyteller, To the listeners, To each other. New episodes come out every Tuesday.