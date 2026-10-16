Episode 16 of “The Traina Thoughts Podcast," features an interview with ESPN's Jason McCourty and NBC's Devin McCourty.



The twins talks about transitioning into media after their playing days, whether they are tired of questions about being twins, what their biggest pet peeve is about one another in addition to sharing stories about playing with Tom Brady and playing for Bill Belichick.



In addition, Jason talks about leaving CBS and giving up calling games to working on ESPN's various studio shows, including "Monday Night Countdown," and what it's like to work with Pat McAfee and Jason Kelce. Devin discusses what it's been like to have Mike Tomlin on "Football Night in America."



Other topics covered include whether the NFL has a problem with pass interference penalties; how Mike Vrabel's controversial offseason is any excuse for the Patriots playing poorly this season; how much Devin trash talks Jason about winning one Super Bowl to his three; Jason's lack of knowledge about The Beatles, Jason's memories of playing for a winless Browns team after not taking Devin's advice to not play for Cleveland and much more.



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