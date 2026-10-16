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21 episodes
- Episode 20 of “The Traina Thoughts Podcast," features a conversation with The Ringer's Bryan Curtis followed by a conversation with Sal Licata.
Curtis joins the show to talk about the stunning developments this week with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Topics covered include:
- From an argument between the two before a "Monday Night Football" game to Aikman talking about his "next landing spot" after not getting a new contract from ESPN, Curtis covers the entire saga and weighs in on whether this is the end of of the Aikman-Buck partnership
Following Curtis, Licata joins Jimmy for their usual Friday segment: Topics discussed include:
- the MLB playoffs;
- Netflix's new Mike Tyson documentary,
- Jimmy's night at a screening for Blake Griffin's new Prime Video show, "The Stepback,"
- reviews (sort of) for "The Social Reckoning,"
- an upcoming authorized Larry David biography;
- the Shane Gillis-"Saturday Night Live" controversy;
- the Kelly Clarkson conversation;
- Pumpkin Picking
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Subscribe to Underscore for daily New York sports content.
UNDERSCORE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
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THE SAL LICATA SHOW
Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM EST: / @thesallicatashow
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TRAINA THOUGHTS
New episodes Monday, Wednesday & Friday: / @trainathoughtsshow
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NEW YORK NEW YORK WITH JJ
New content daily: / @newyorknewyorkwjj
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THE SLATE
Join JJ & Sal LIVE every Sunday on the Underscore YouTube channel:
• 9:00 AM EST: NFL Sunday preview, predictions & picks
• Following 4PM games: Live postgame reaction and analysis
SUBSTACK: https://www.underscoreny.com
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/underscoren...
TWITTER: https://x.com/_underscoreny?s=21
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@underscoreny?...
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#TrainaThoughts #BryanCurtis #JoeBuck #troyaikman #espn #sportsmedia #nfl #sallicata #mlbplayoffs #podcast
#underscore #underscoreny
#thesallicatashow #sallicata
#jimmytraina #trainathoughts #johnjastremski #nyny #newyorknewyork #newyorknewyorkwithjohnjastremski #viral
- Episode 19 of “The Traina Thoughts Podcast” features an interview with CBS play-by-play voice Jim Nantz.
Nantz gives his first public comments on Tony Romo being arrested for OWI on July 26 and CBS parting ways with Romo on Oct. 2 after working together as the network’s lead NFL crew for the past nine seasons.
- How did Nantz find out about the arrest?
- Did Nantz have any input into CBS’s decision?
- What is Nantz’s relationship with Romo like today?
In addition, Nantz talks about:
- What it’s been like to work with J.J. Watt.
- How he feels about the chemistry with Watt and what has blown him away about Watt’s game prep.
- A hilarious story about watching Watt devour food at an all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse.
Other topics covered with Nantz include:
- CBS having next year’s Super Bowl.
- His recent appearance on the “ManningCast.”
- His “Trio in Rio” call from the Ravens-Cowboys game.
- The upcoming schedule of games he and Watt will call.
- Much more.
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Subscribe to Underscore for daily New York sports content.
UNDERSCORE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
——————————————
THE SAL LICATA SHOW
Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM EST: / @thesallicatashow
——————————————
TRAINA THOUGHTS
New episodes Monday, Wednesday & Friday: / @trainathoughtsshow
——————————————
NEW YORK NEW YORK WITH JJ
New content daily: / @newyorknewyorkwjj
——————————————
THE SLATE
Join JJ & Sal LIVE every Sunday on the Underscore YouTube channel:
• 9:00 AM EST: NFL Sunday preview, predictions & picks
• Following 4PM games: Live postgame reaction and analysis
SUBSTACK: https://www.underscoreny.com
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/underscoren...
TWITTER: https://x.com/_underscoreny?s=21
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@underscoreny?...
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#underscore #underscoreny
#thesallicatashow #sallicata
#jimmytraina #trainathoughts #johnjastremski #nyny #newyorknewyork #newyorknewyorkwithjohnjastremski #viral
- In Episode 18 of “The Traina Thoughts Podcast," host Jimmy Traina talks about the latest sports media news and covers what took place in college football and the NFL from the past weekend.
Topics covered include:
- the Dave Pasch-Kurt Warner-Jason Kelce NFL Network booth;
- the radio and television calls of the crazy end to the Giants-Commanders tie;
- what sets Mike Tirico apart from other play-by-play people;
- ESPN announcing several alternative broadcasts for this year's Super Bowl;
- a ridiculous college football promo from Fox;
- the backlash against Pat McAfee and ESPN's "College GameDay" and backlash against Jimmy for a tweet in which he defended "College GameDay";
- props for a college football broadcast crew;
- Sean McDonough giving us another great voice crack moment;
- the performance of rules analysts in college football and the NFL is worse than ever;
The show ends with Jimmy answering mailbag questions.
——————————————
Subscribe to Underscore for daily New York sports content.
UNDERSCORE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
——————————————
THE SAL LICATA SHOW
Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM EST: / @thesallicatashow
——————————————
TRAINA THOUGHTS
New episodes Monday, Wednesday & Friday: / @trainathoughtsshow
——————————————
NEW YORK NEW YORK WITH JJ
New content daily: / @newyorknewyorkwjj
——————————————
THE SLATE
Join JJ & Sal LIVE every Sunday on the Underscore YouTube channel:
• 9:00 AM EST: NFL Sunday preview, predictions & picks
• Following 4PM games: Live postgame reaction and analysis
SUBSTACK: https://www.underscoreny.com
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/underscoren...
TWITTER: https://x.com/_underscoreny?s=21
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@underscoreny?...
——————————————
#underscore #underscoreny
#thesallicatashow #sallicata
#jimmytraina #trainathoughts #johnjastremski #nyny #newyorknewyork #newyorknewyorkwithjohnjastremski #viral
- Episode 17 of “The Traina Thoughts Podcast," is Jimmy's weekly show with his Underscore Media colleague and SNY host, Sal Licata.
- The demise of the New York Yankees
- Why Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone both have to go after getting swept by the Rays even though the Yankees won't make a change
- More fallout from New York's Division Series loss to the Rays
- Major League Baseball's proposal for a 154-game regular season and the Division Series going from Best-of-5 to Best-of-7
- Jimmy shares details of a horrific three-team NFL teaser betting loss
- Sal gives his thoughts on the new Dennis Miller/"Monday Night Football" HBO Max documentary
- Jimmy praises a TikTok baseball analyst
- Jimmy also shares some thoughts on a recent experience at Costco
——————————————
Subscribe to Underscore for daily New York sports content.
UNDERSCORE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
——————————————
THE SAL LICATA SHOW
Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM EST: / @thesallicatashow
——————————————
TRAINA THOUGHTS
New episodes Monday, Wednesday & Friday: / @trainathoughtsshow
——————————————
NEW YORK NEW YORK WITH JJ
New content daily: / @newyorknewyorkwjj
——————————————
THE SLATE
Join JJ & Sal LIVE every Sunday on the Underscore YouTube channel:
• 9:00 AM EST: NFL Sunday preview, predictions & picks
• Following 4PM games: Live postgame reaction and analysis
SUBSTACK: https://www.underscoreny.com
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/underscoren...
TWITTER: https://x.com/_underscoreny?s=21
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@underscoreny?...
——————————————
#underscore #underscoreny
#thesallicatashow #sallicata
#jimmytraina #trainathoughts #johnjastremski #nyny #newyorknewyork #newyorknewyorkwithjohnjastremski #viral
- Episode 16 of “The Traina Thoughts Podcast," features an interview with ESPN's Jason McCourty and NBC's Devin McCourty.
The twins talks about transitioning into media after their playing days, whether they are tired of questions about being twins, what their biggest pet peeve is about one another in addition to sharing stories about playing with Tom Brady and playing for Bill Belichick.
In addition, Jason talks about leaving CBS and giving up calling games to working on ESPN's various studio shows, including "Monday Night Countdown," and what it's like to work with Pat McAfee and Jason Kelce. Devin discusses what it's been like to have Mike Tomlin on "Football Night in America."
Other topics covered include whether the NFL has a problem with pass interference penalties; how Mike Vrabel's controversial offseason is any excuse for the Patriots playing poorly this season; how much Devin trash talks Jason about winning one Super Bowl to his three; Jason's lack of knowledge about The Beatles, Jason's memories of playing for a winless Browns team after not taking Devin's advice to not play for Cleveland and much more.
——————————————
Subscribe to Underscore for daily New York sports content.
UNDERSCORE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
——————————————
THE SAL LICATA SHOW
Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM EST: / @thesallicatashow
——————————————
TRAINA THOUGHTS
New episodes Monday, Wednesday & Friday: / @trainathoughtsshow
——————————————
NEW YORK NEW YORK WITH JJ
New content daily: / @newyorknewyorkwjj
——————————————
THE SLATE
Join JJ & Sal LIVE every Sunday on the Underscore YouTube channel:
• 9:00 AM EST: NFL Sunday preview, predictions & picks
• Following 4PM games: Live postgame reaction and analysis
SUBSTACK: https://www.underscoreny.com
INSTAGRAM: / underscoren. .
TWITTER: https://x.com/_underscoreny?s=21
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@underscoreny?...
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#TrainaThoughts #JasonMcCourty #DevinMcCourty #nfl #patriots #tombrady #billbelichick #espn #nbcsports #miketomlin #patmcafee #jasonkelce #football
#underscore #underscoreny
#thesallicatashow #sallicata
#jimmytraina #trainathoughts #johnjastremski #nyny #newyorknewyork #newyorknewyorkwithjohnjastremski #viral
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About Traina Thoughts
Traina Thoughts is your front-row seat to conversations with the biggest names in sports media. Host Jimmy Traina sits down with broadcasters, athletes, and sports personalities for unfiltered takes on everything happening off the field.Podcast website
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